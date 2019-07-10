Lamb Chops with Mint Oil

Excellent! This was super simple and full of flavor. I'm typically not a big mint fan but it goes nicely with the lamb and rosemary in this recipe. For the sauce be sure to use the extra virgin olive oil as called for. It makes a big difference in the end flavor.
I made this for a rack of lamb with 8 baby chops. I just added about 5-6 garlic cloves minced and used the juice of a whole lemon. I roasted in the oven on at 375 on convection roast until the thermometer came out to 160. Was perfect!
