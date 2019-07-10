Lamb Chops with Mint Oil

Homemade lamb chops with mint sauce. Very easy to make and full of flavor!

Recipe by Lari K

Ingredients

Lamb Chops:
Mint Oil:

Directions

  • Make the lamb chops: Brush chops with 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with rosemary, salt, and pepper. Marinate in the refrigerator, 15 minutes to 2 hours.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet. Add chops and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • While the chops are cooking, make the mint oil: Combine mint leaves, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Drizzle mint oil over chops.

Tips

If marinating lamb chops for 2 hours, remove them from the refrigerator 10 minutes before you want to cook them.

