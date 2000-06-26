Coconut Macaroons
This coconut macaroons recipe has won many first-place blue ribbons at my state fair. They are very simple to make.
This is the real thing. Parchment paper is a must here. I've tried adding a teaspoon of almond extract for a change with great sucess. I like to refrigerate the dough for a couple of hours which results in a much rounder macaroon that can be dipped in chocolate.Read More
This is the real thing. Parchment paper is a must here. I've tried adding a teaspoon of almond extract for a change with great sucess. I like to refrigerate the dough for a couple of hours which results in a much rounder macaroon that can be dipped in chocolate.
Gift Idea: Shape coconut into small tablespoon-sized ovals/rectangles, then bake. Drizzle thin strips of chocolate, or dip cookie in chocolate. After cooling, slip into cupcake liners and stack inside plastic, festive "treat bags" & tie with ribbon.
I followed the recipe exactly as written, and am not at all disappointed. I did use sweetened flake coconut, since that was what I had in the house -- but I think that was the intent here, anyway. I also refrigerated the dough for a couple of hours before scooping it out (didn't intend to, just had to stop for a kid emergency). These turned out great. Didn't stick to the parchment. Were great warm from the oven, and almost better the 2nd day. The only thing I think I'll change next time is to bake them a little longer (as others have suggested) to bring out more of the toasted flavor.
After many trials and errors for the perfect macaroon, this is it! I have had more compliments on these cookies. I do melt about 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips with 1 teaspoon of shortening and then drizzle them over the cookie using a plastic zip-type storage bag with the corner cut off. Very, very impressive. They store very well, also.
We have a tradition of always making these macaroons at Christmas. They're really great! We use 1 t. vanilla and 1 t. almond extract as others have suggested. Also, mixing the extracts and condensed milk first and then adding it to the coconut mixture makes the whole process much easier. Third, make sure to use parchment on your cookie sheets. Finally, top with red or green candied cherry halves to make them more festive. The taste is fantastic and they look great on your cookie plates!
I have never made Coconut Macaroons before so I made 2 different recipes: This one and the one in a Betty Crocker recipe book. There was quite a bit of difference in texture and taste. This recipe was good, but not great. It was hard on the outside and chewy within. The taste did taste a lot like the sweetened condensed milk. The Betty Crocker recipe called for whipped egg whites and other goodies and was just better all the way around. It browned really nice and tasted unbelievable...so, sorry this one is just okay.
This is a wonderful Macaroon! I used 1 and 1/2 tsp. of vanilla and 1/2 tsp. of almond extract. reduced the oven temp to 325 and made the cookies a little smaller and baked for 15-17 minutes. I got 30 cookies out of it. Used a small cookie scoop. Yummmmmmmmy! Can't wait to share them with the ladies at work. This is one of the better recipes I have stumbled upon. Easy too!
VERY IMPORTANT! Some modifications to the procedure to this recipe: 1) Once you've scooped your dough onto your parchment paper that has been lightly sprayed with cooking oil, flatten the tops of them with a dampened finger. ALSO, go around the base of the cookie and try to press in any piece of coconut on the parchment that may sticking out. These errant pieces can burn more easily. 2) Bake the cookies at 300F for about 20-25 minutes, until golden brown. At 350F, it is extremely easy to burn these cookies. The gentle cooking temperature affords you the luxury of having them achieve a rich, golden color while still maintaining moist, chewy macaroons.
THIS IS A GREAT BASE RECIPE, I ADDED CHOPPED ALMONDS AND SEMI-SWEET CHOC CHIPS AS WELL AS 1/2 TSP OF ALMOND EXTRACT. MY FAMILY LOVED IT!
Great recipe. Should have discovered this years ago. Have had a few proposals from this one. I make a chocolate dip (3 Squares Choc bark and 1/2 cup semisweet choc chips, melted in micro) dip the bottoms in the chocolate and set aside to cool Super
Delicious! My first batch I use a recipe calling for egg whites which turned out flat and "eggy" tasting. However this batch turned out perfect!! I added an additional1 1/2 tsp almond extract and also 1/2 cup chopped almonds. Definitely mix the sweetened condensed milk with the extracts first. Make sure that your coconut is tightly packed when measuring and then mix it all up in the food processor. The food processor cuts the coconut a little finer, but not much, and makes clean-up a sinch! Refrigerate your dough for 1-2 hours to get it really cold. When you shape your dough balls, make sure that your hands are wet with cold water. You will need to rinse your hands about every 4-5 balls; you'll know when the dough sticks to your hands and you can no longer shape the balls. My cookies are about 1/2 golf ball size. Cook @ 325 for about 15-18 minutes and then let cook completely on the cookie sheet before moving. Otherwise they will fall apart. When cooled, drizzle with melted chocolate chips.
Great, simple recipe. I found these needed a bit more than 15 min to get that nice toasty look. Used coconut extract in addition to vanilla for extra coconut flavor. Definitely use parchment to avoid having them stick and spray your hands with Pam to make shaping them easier! They don't spread, so that shape you roll them is the shape they'll end up. Waited till they cooled and dipped the bottoms in chocolate - half semi-sweet, half white, and placed on wax paper. Deeelish. P.S. - I just tried them, and I realized why you want them golf-ball size: so the outside gets toasty but the inside stays chewy. The smaller ones I made are a little tougher. If you want smaller ones, maybe up the temp so they don't get so cooked in the middle? I like them small because they're soooooo rich!
After reading comments about the strong taste of the condensed milk, I tweaked mine a little before trying recipe out. I did not add vanilla at all, but I did add 1 tsp. of almond extract. I only used 1/2 a can of condensed milk, and replaced the other 1/2 with cream of coconut (the stuff used for pina colada's). The cream of coconut bumped up the coconut flavor nicely, and they came out perfect.
These are delicious and so easy! I used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract. After baking and cooling I dipped the bottoms in melted dark chocolate. This recipe made 20 cookies that held their shape and were larger than golf balls. My only problem is figuring out the perfect baking time, as I live at high altitude. The coconut on the tops toasted in just 10 minutes, so I took them out but later felt that they could have used a little more time in the middle. So next time I may lower the temperature to 325 and bake for 15-18 minutes. Okay, adding on to my previous review: I've made them again and baked at 325 for 15 minutes, then turned the oven off and left them in for another 5 minutes. It was perfect.
These are wonderful! They are my new Christmas cookie--so easy to make dozens at a time, and everyone loves them (even me, and I don't really like coconut!). The trick to getting these off the pan is to grease and then FLOUR the pan. They fall right off--no parchment paper, foil or special liner necessary.
This is a great recipe, just as it is! My family ask for these all the time. Great flavour and they hold their shape well in the oven.
Over the years, I've tried, over and over, to successfully make maccaroons, as my husband loves coconut. I made these golf-ball sized, baked them at the recommended temp., but 3 min. before time was up, I turned the oven off, put a wooden spoon in the door to let the heat out slowly. After 15 min., I removed them from the oven, completely golden brown and done completely through without drying them out. Success at last.
OMG, these cookies are soooo good and sooo easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly, except I added about 1/2 tsp. of almond extract in addition to the vanilla. I mixed the extracts with the condensed milk before adding to the coconut mixture. Wetting your hands with cold water before shaping the cookies helps keep the sticky batter from sticking to your hands. (a 14oz pkg coconut = 51/2 cups) After the cookies cooled, I drizzled them with semi-sweet chocolate. (put about 1 cup of chips in a qt. freezer bag and microwave for about 90 sec.- "squishing" chips after every 30 sec.- until melted- then snip a very small corner out of bag and drizzle over cookies.) The whole house smelled like toasted coconut. Oh, I also sprayed the foil with Pam with flour before placing my cookies on it- they came off very easy. I will never make another coconut macaroon recipe.
These are awesome! Never had a homemade one til I made them myself. Don't know why I waited so long. Made the recipe exactly as is and dipped the bottoms in chocolate. Yum!
The recipe did not specify what kind of coconut, so I opted for unsweetened. I used Bob's Red Mill Fine Macaroon Coconut. I made golf ball-sized cookies with a medium cookie scoop. I had to bake for a total of 25 minutes as they did not appear done at 15. These came out perfect and were very easy to make. There was absolutely no sticking to the parchment paper. Thank you for such an easy, wonderful recipe!
These are very simple to make. I tried this recipe as well as the one off the Baker's coconut package which called for sugar instead of the sweetened condensed milk. I prefered the Baker's recipe, I think the milk tends to leave and aftertaste. But still a tasty recipe.
Easy to make, positively addicting and lends itself to variety...what more do you want in a cookie recipe? I made a batch for Easter, exactly as written, and am very pleased. I made several as thumbprint cookies, filling some with small, speckled jellybeans (really cute, like bird nests) and others with seedless raspberry preserves. Some I left as mounds and drizzled with melted semi-sweet chocolate chips. I used parchment paper and had no problems with sticking. Keeping the fingers wet while working with the dough is a must.
These were my first macaroons and I think they will be the only ones to make from now on. OMG, they were the quickest thing ever! They taste wonderful. I used 1tsp vanilla and 1tsp Amaretto. chilled dough for 30 min (had to clean the oven before I could use it) ;) Made small scoops,placed on parchment paper and cooked towards top of oven for full 15 min. I added mini semisweet choc chips to half batch. After cooling, I melted bowls of white choc. and dark choc. and dunked the bottom 1/2 in choc. and sat on wax paper till set. Crispy/Chewy/Moist!! I will fill tins and give as Christmas gifts. will try different extracts for cool combos like : lime juice/coconut, Pineapple/coconut, almond/dk choc, rum/coconut crm, orange/dk choc Thanks for a great, simple recipe!!
I used to make the recipe on the back of the coconut package. Not anymore!!! These are grrreat! I took some semi-sweet chocolate chips melted them down and added a little vanilla and some sea salt to the top off these yummy cookies. Next year for x-mas I will be making a double batch.
These were delicious and very easy to make. I drizzled chocolate over them to make them pretty. I did not have condensed milk (I thought I did, but I had 2 cans of evaporated) so I went online to find a substitute. I am so glad I did!! YUM! Here's a sub for condensed milk (and it worked wonderfully, I don't think I'll buy condensed milk again) 2 eggs 1 c. brown sugar 1 tsp. vanilla 2 tbsp. flour 1/2 tsp. baking powder 1/4 tsp. salt Mix all ingredients and use as a substitute for sweetened condensed milk.
I did not care for this recipe.
I made these using sweetened coconut and with a little almond extract in addition to the vanilla, as suggested by other reviewers. I also made them tiny to fill bags for gifts (about 1 tsp each) and dipped the bottoms in dark chocolate. I got 99 out of the recipe. These macaroons are really quite good- chewy and sweet. They are very simple to make and also quite frugal (a batch cost me about $4). They baked up really quick (the little ones took maybe 8-10 min at 325). I suggest letting them cool on the pan for a few min before removing them, as it makes them stick a lot less. I used a Silpat liner and still had gunk on it when I was done. Don't skip lining the pan! Anyways, I would highly recommend the recipe and I'm sure it's one I will use again in the future.
Oh, Macaroon III, where have you been all my life?! Dipped the bottoms in melted semi-sweet chocolate. mmmmmmmmmmm... so good and so easy.
this was not the A++ i was hoping for. it spread so fast that it looked liked huge cookies....
to avoid the stick that some people ran into I just sprayed the parchment...they slid off no problem. My 2nd batch i cooked them on 325 for a bit longer and got a prettier toast. I would recommend that. I got 13 much bigger than golf ball macaroons too. Tasty and chewy!!
I tried this recipe. Undoubtably I have done something terribly wrong here. The recipe turned out awful. No one could eat the macaroons. It has great reviews and TNT reviews. I don't understand what could have happen since the recipe is so simple. Any help on this recipe would be appreciated. Thanks, Gina
Had some fresh coconut on hand and looked for some recipes-- this is a winner-- I added a little more flour and baking powder- since I like it a little lighter and fluffier. I also used unsweetened condensed milk and added just a bit of sugar since the coconut is sweet enough. My final verdict: Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside--- It's a keeper, I can see why you won the blue ribbon on this one! Thanks Kristi
Not a good macaroon recipe at all. I followed the recipe exactly and the macaroons were not fluffy. When placed in the hot oven they began to melt. The macaroons were flat and the sugar mixture was like a half inch ring around them. I really gave them a chance and tasted them, no good comments at all. Taste was not good either.
These cookies were so easy to make. I followed some prior suggestions and used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract...next time I'll still use the almond but I'll use MORE vanilla. I got more than 3 dozen cookies from this recipe, but my cookies were smaller than ping pong ball shape. I didn't have any problem with sticking, I used baking spray right on my regular old cookie sheets and they slid right off when they were done. Chilling the batter prior to forming the cookies is a MUST. And they are sticky buggers. I didn't like the look of the cookies after I dipped my fingers in water and rolled them, I prefer the way they look with dry fingers (you get more coconut flyaways that get crispy and pretty). I also prefer these cookies to be flatter. I squished them down before baking. Oh! These don't spread out AT ALL so pack 'em tight on your cookie sheet to save time. Some other reviewers were right about the sweetened condensed milk taste right out of the oven, it's very prominent, but the next morning, that taste mellowed out and the coconut taste enhanced! I also melted semisweet chocolate (with a dollop of shortening) to drizzle on top. I live at a high altitude so I reduced the temp to 325, and baked for 18 minutes. It seemed like each batch wanted a little bit longer to get perfect. P: These cookies were so easy, they really do look professional, and they are TASTEY!
My first time working with coconut, and it went really well. I followed the recipe exactly and I even got the husband seal of approval on the taste. Can't beat that!
To make it easier for my young girls to help me, I dumped the coconut mixture into a gallon ziploc bag. Then I added the condensed milk to the bag. After pressing out the air, the girls "stirred" the mixture with their hands by mashing and rolling the bag around our island. Good fun and Great cookies! I also took the advice of others and added 1/2 cup sliced almonds, 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Delicious.
WONDERFUL RECIPE! SO easy , tender and yummy! Followed recipe exactly. On 2nd batch I drizzled with chocolate.
I have made coconut macaroons many times before and am bummed that I decided to try this recipe. The flour makes the middle of the cookie almost doughy and gives it a strange flavor. Usually you would use egg whites as a binding agent instead and I will never vary from that again.
OMG! I decided to make these after I realized I had 5 bags of flaked coconut stashed in the pantry! The recipe definitely makes more than 12. Maybe 12 tennis ball sized! I will follow the advice of several reviewers of chilling them for several hours then dipping in chocolate. Can't wait! Delish!
They were a hit! "These are suspiciously simple to make...", I thought to myself as I made them. Maybe it was the lack of ingredients, since I'm used to a laundry list for the contents of anything I bake ever! But I digress... This really is the best macaroon recipe! I got lotsa compliments on them, and I recommend trying it!
I didn't think I liked macaroons, but when visiting a French Bakery on Long Island, I sampled some great ones that I wanted to replicate as soon as I returned home to Michigan. Achieved 1st-class results with this recipe. Thank you.
Chewy. Delicious. Thanks to my daughter for finding & making this recipe, we enjoyed these after our SuperBowl dinner. They could not have been more perfect in eye appeal and taste! This is her second batch in 2 days. Golf ball size made 2 dz. macaroons! Cooking time was twice the recommended in both ovens. Matters not, but I had to hide them from myself this morning. Just seeing them is irresistible. TIP: Rolling the dough in your hands to make a ball makes it dense. Dropping from a cookie scoop gives the more spread out and flaky appearance of the attached picture. I love that browned coconut!
I have made this recipe three times and they worked perfectly each and every time. I've had to stop making them simply to keep myself from EATING them!!
This is an excellent recipe as is, however, if you want to take it a notch higher, add some drops of Lori Anns natural candy oil in coconut. I added about 8 highly concentrated drops to the mixture and it tastes even better. It is still light, but a little more flavor.
Excellent! Rave reviews all around! One important issue - it says that this recipe yields 12 servings so I decided to double the recipe to make 24 macaroons. Instead I got ONE HUNDRED. That is a lot of macaroons! So if you follow the recipe for one dozen be prepared for a lot more than 12. Also, if you're old fashioned like I am and you stir by hand, it's quite hard work to get it all together in the beginning but it's worth the work. Definitely blend the vanilla to the condensed milk before adding it to the dry ingredients. I coated the sticky balls with additional coconut (rolled them in more coconut) before baking which helped them to keep their shape. A silicone baking sheet works brilliantly for this type of baking. No sticking whatsoever. Delicious - and plentiful!
These are fantastic. I always do 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp almond extract. I've dipped in chocolate or left them plain. People like them both ways.
These macaroons were a hit at my house! They took about 5 minutes to prepare and not much longer to bake. The taste was just what i was looking for. The was barely anything that i changed from the original recipe. One thing i changed was waiting for them to cool, then dipping the very bottom in melted chocolate before chilling in the refrigerator. The chocolate added a nice accent flavor. Also, don't wait for all of the coconut on the outside to brown, if you just wait for some of it to brown, the inside is a nice texture. I will defiantly make them again soon, except a double batch instead!
They are pretty good. Not sure about the 12 servings. I got 2 dozen pretty large cookies out of this. I think I'll make them smaller the next time.
Yummy. Sweet, chewy and EASY. I did not have parchment so I baked the straight on the pan. Got them off pretty quick and on to a cooling rack- no problem.
The nicest compliment you can receive is having people ask for "your" recipe! These were such a hit! The first time I made them I wanted them quite small for a reception. Made 5 dozen, baked at 325 for 13 min. Next time I made them, I got 4 dozen, but didn't change a thing... same 325 for 13 min. Even better! Took others' advice and combined the sweetened milk and vanilla before mixing, and refrigerated for at least an hour before placing on baking sheets. This recipe is a keeper!! Thanks Kristil.
Delicious! 4 stars only because it's so simple. This batch is earmarked for a soldier in Afghanistan.
Very good. Mine seemed to dry out a little faster than usual and they were kept in a tight fitting container. I dipped them in dark chocolate on the bottom, next time I'm going to coat the whole macaroon in chocolate.
I just made these for Christmas and I really liked them. They were super easy to make I think the only thing I would do next time is just make them a little smaller.
The sweetened condensed milk told me this was the super sweet and yummy treat I was looking for and I was NOT disappointed! I did as another reviewer and refrigerated them before putting them on a baking sheet I had sprayed with butter flavored oil. Worked like a charm. First macaroons for grand kids and they loved them. Many thanks for another great recipe!
This was my first time making coconut macaroons (or any macaroons, really) and they turned out great! I used 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 1 tsp. almond extract, per other reviewers suggestions. I love the flavor, but can definitely taste the almond extract; someone who doesn't like the almond flavor should probably use less, or just stick with the vanilla. I could also taste the salt just a bit, but that worked for me because I love the salty/sweet combination. I can't wait to bring these to my family Christmas party this weekend! I'm sure they'll be a hit.
These were a nice little treat and surprisingly easy to make. My dad loves coconut so I made them for his birthday using shredded coconut I had left over from making carrot cake. I used a little less sweetened condensed milk than called for since I used sweetened coconut and my dad doesn't like things too sugary. I also added a tiny bit of almond extract for deeper flavor. It is kind of hard to tell when they are done; I left them in for the full 15 minutes and they were perfect, nice and chewy but not hard. I used the tablespoon measurer to scoop them which worked really well. Thanks for this great recipe!
This is a very easy recipe. I'm not sure if it made it made a difference but I used almond flour intead. I used plastic gloves making it less messy. I also made them smaller than golf balls.
I think these would be better with almond flavoring. We thought they were VERY bland for our tastes. I guess my family just prefers the egg white type macaroons. I used a small scoop and got 4 dozen. I also put a half of a candied cherry on top of each cookie. They look festive that way. They look pretty on a platter of Christmas cookies. Too bad they taste so blah! Frankly, I just can't imagine how they win prizes at state fairs. Everyone who tried them, just said they were "Okay," but not great. I will not make these again, that is for sure!
I but candied cherries in half and pressed into the middle of each cookie and they were excellent! Best Macaroon recipe ever!
This is a good recipe, I took the advice from others and did 1 teaspoon of Almond and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract instead of just the vanilla, this worked well.(I mixed the extracts in a bowl with the condensed milk before adding to coconut and flour.) I omitted the salt. Also I double panned 2 cookie sheets to make sure the bottom of my cookies didn't brown to much, instead of tinfoil I used my Tupperware silicone mat and the macaroons slid right off!! I dipped the macaroons in chocolate, they came out gourmet and look too good to eat!!
I used this recipe as directed and enjoyed the final product. They smelled heavenly. Very simple recipe.
Similar to the recipe Janet gave to me.
This is the BEST recipe for macaroons. Every time I make these someone wants the recipe. They come out perfect every time. I use the large scoop from pampered chef and it makes 18 macaroons.
Delicious! I used a 400g bag of sweetened coconut and a 200g bag of unsweetened coconut. I mixed the vanilla with the condensed milk prior to adding to the coconut mix. I used a regular spoon to scoop out little portions and I came out with over 50! They weren't hard-packed, which could be the reason why. I baked on parchment paper lined cookie sheets for about 10 mins. I made sure I kept an eye out for browning because oily foods tend to brown fast. I think if you like coconut, you will LOVE these macaroons! Would be great to include in Christmas baking because they look like little snowballs!
These are very easy to make! A little sticky to form. Dont bake these too long, or they aren't as soft! (duh!) I drizzled chocolate on top of mine! I also flattened with a bottom of a cup before baking. These are ok, very rich. (i baked mine a couple mins too long)
this was the worst recipe for macaroons ever! It relied on the coconut and condensed milk alone for sweetness, it wasn't enough.
Maybe my idea of Coconut Macaroons are different than everyone else's, I cooked them exactly as directed. They tasted like pure evaporated milk. I've been eating these for years and have never experienced a dense texture or flavor like this before! Was embarrased to hand them out at my cookie exchange, even dipped them in chocolate to hide the tast. No thank you.
I didnt give it a full 5 stars since I altered the recipe a bit. I added 1.5 teaspoon of vanilla and 2/3 teaspoon of almond extract and also added some almonds to the mixture as well. After I dipped them halfway in dark chocolate. YUM!!!
These are wonderful Macaroons.I did what some of the others did and used 1 teaspoon almond with the vanilla.I dipped the bottoms in chocolate and then drizzled it over the tops.They are soooo good.I used my tablespoon measuring spoon as a scoop.I sprayed it with pam so the dough would not stick in the spoon.The Tbls makes a good size cookie and it makes a lot of cookies.My whole family loves them.Thanks so much for such a simple and great recipe.
Made according to the recipe. I think my ice cream scoop is too big as the flavor is good, but not enough toasted flavor. I'm going to try again but make them smaller.
awful
Not at all what I expected. I took the advise of another reviewer and added 1/2 tsp of almond extract. Big mistake! It totally covered up the coconut flavor. Maybe try coconut extract instead? They didnt bake very well for me either. I cooked them as the recipe sugested and the little peices of coconut that stuck out got a little too cooked. I hoped they would be a little more like the ones you can get at the bakery. Will not make these again.
QUICK & EASY! This was my first time making macaroons and I was amazed at how quick and easy they were to do. I used a bag of coconut that was marked 5 1/3 cups feeling that was close enough. I baked them a little longer turning the temperature down after 15 minutes so they wouldn't burn. We were delighted with the taste and texture. I will definitely be using this recipe again. It would make a great treat for any occasion. Thank you FRATCOOK for sharing!
These were easy, quick and absolutely delicious. I followed it exactly as it was, which is rare. I think next time like some others mentioned I will try adding slivered almonds or and almond extract (maybe even amaretto) instead of vanilla. I think I just found a new go-to recipe
I think this is an absolutely wonderful Southern style macaroon. I prefer the chewy texture over an egg white style. I think it's a matter of preference. I added 4 tbs of real maple syrup and 1 tsp of butter extract.... I added the condensed milk(warmed in hot water), flour, salt, syrup, and butter extract to my food processor and pulsed until blended. Then I added my coconut and pulsed until just mixed.I poured it into a freezer bag and let sit overnight in the refrigerator. When I was ready to cook I just snipped off a corner a squeezed quarter sized cookies onto my parchment. I wouldn't use anything on the parchment because they will spread. I had no problem with them sticking and I used the same piece of parchment for three pans full. If I were to caution anything it would be to be careful with the flour. A little less is okay (in the food processor anyway) Wait on your review until you have tasted these cookies the next day... They get better overnight!
These coconut macaroons are so simple, yet so sinfully tasty. Fresh out of the oven, they are crispy and warm, almost pastry-like. After a few days, they are gooey and sweet, like candy. Next time, I will add a bit more flour hoping to cut down on some of the stickyness. A 1 oz. scoop is a must.
This will be my recipe for macaroons from now on. THey come together so quickly and easily - without the hassle of egg whites, which are commonly called for in other macaroon recipes. I dipped some in melted milk chocolate... delicious!
Ok, I first gave these five stars when eating them hot out of oven, but now that it's cooled off, taking away 2 stars! Like every says, the condensed milk is tooo overpowering plus it cools off and becomes this stone-hard ball. I thought I just had to use less flour and bake a bit longer, but now I know, it's the condense milk! I will stick to the eggwhite formulas for a more fluffy and more coconut taste.
Not a gourmet cookie recipe. Followed recipe with the exception of extra egg whites, whipped. Glad I added them too, as the cookies have a tendency to leak and burn around edges. The end result tasted just like coconut dumped in a can of condensed milk. If I could do it over, I would have chopped the coconut in food processor and then toasted it. I think it would have had better flavor and not left such an awful aftertaste. I really don't recommend this recipe.
These were fantastic. I used sweetened coconut to heighten the flavor. It worked well. I did find that they stuck to the foil, so I let them sit for a couple of minutes, then pulled them off without a problem. I also dipped the bottom of each cookie in melted chocolate. Decadent!
Followed the directions exactly as is!! Baked mine for 15 minutes. Might use half sweetened and unsweetened coconut next time, because it was a bit too sweet for me, but that's just a preference. Very good recipe!! Great dipped in dark chocolate.
My cookies stuck to the foil and I couldn't take them to my meeting. A waste of ingredients and my time!
I made this recipe for myself and my roommates...they didn't even last a day! Very delicious recipe. I melted some semi-sweet chocolate chips in the microwave and drizzled it onto the macaroons before baking. They came out wonderful!
Mmmmm mmmm good! We loved these, I dipped the bottoms in chocolate. They taste like a mounds bar only better.
I didn't put any salt in my cookies and I used raw, dried coconut. It was still just as moist and delicious but healthier.
Loved this cookie, I think the added flour may have been the answer to some problems with the other recipe's I reviewed. One of the best, and yet quick, easy, and impossible to fail.
I decided to make these for DH because he loves coconut. I had a horrible time with this one, but not really for fault of the recipe. It was certainly simple to mix up, but then the trouble started. :( First the parchment paper managed to catch fire in the oven, set off the fire alarms and filled the house with smoke, and the cookies completely stuck to the paper, resulting in paper-bottomed cookies. Then the chocolate glaze I'd decided to dip them in turned grainy for some reason and refused to set up. After going into the bedroom and having a good 8-month-pregnancy induced emotional breakdown, I promptly returned and ate 5 of them. Overall, they are quick and easy to make and taste good, but lacking in some flavor -- maybe almond extract would be a good addition? Also, since they won't spread, I think it would be good to flatten them a bit and not leave them as rounded golf balls on the tray so the middles will cook more. After all this, DH was nice enough to tell me they taste good, but not outstanding, so no need to make them again since there are many others things that I make that are much better.
Mine needed to stay in the oven for a little longer than stated but pretty good!
I found these to be so-so, but my husband loved them, and they were scarfed up at our church pot luck. They stuck to the aluminum foil pretty badly for me and found that I had to remove them quickly in order to get them off at all. I didn't try parchment paper; hopefully that works better.
Easy to make, great taste, and doesn't take much time at all. Parchment paper is a must. I do think next time I'll make them a bit smaller. They came out huge! You can't go wrong with this simple and tasty recipe.
I've never made macaroons before and these turned out great! I couldn't believe how easy they were to make! I read all the reviews of all the other recipes, and this one seemed most impressive to me! Dipped 'em in chocolate, took them to a social event, and they were a HUGE hit! Thank you!
Not sure what happened, I didn't care for this. Way too much coconut, and nothing like any macaroon I have ever had. I'm not saving this one.
These really are delicious macaroons, but they are a little too gooey and chewy for my tastes. I love coconut, but I'm searching for a recipe that produces a lighter more cake-like macaroon(if that makes sense) that I have had from bakeries. I dipped some of these in milk and semi-sweet chocolate, both were very good. I did chill the dough about an hour before scooping out on the parchment paper. You could easily mold these with your hands for a more uniform shape, which is what I did. I made the first batch as written and the second batch I used half vanilla extract and half almond, I prefer the additon of the almond extract. If your looking for a true classic macaroon recipe, this is it. Thanks for sharing :)
Super easy. Super rich, Super STICKY (until cooled). I was not super impressed. Yes, they're good. My husband was happier with them than I was. Good news: I got nearly 5 dozen (each batch) normal-sized cookies from the two batches I made. I cannot imagine eating one of these the size of a golf ball. They are very rich, and too candy-like for me. I preferred the chocolate version I made over the regular (added 3tbsp cocoa). Oh and I also added the almond extract, as so many advised. I am going to have to make the old recipe I have to confirm it, but I am pretty sure I will stay with that one (I got that off of the Mounds coconut bag). So, I guess, Blue Ribbons or not, they are no the recipe I have been searching for, alas.
Awesome! Just awesome! I was hesitate to try a macaroon thinking they would come out too dry. Not the case! These are so yummy; just like popping a small piece of coconut cream pie into your mouth. I used a small cookie scoop and it made 55 cookies. Baked them for 12 minutes. While I loved eating them straight from the oven, they are still fresh and chewy 2 days later.
few ingredients, easy, and delicious! I sprayed my aluminum foil and worked fast so they didn't stick! they are so good, i'm definitely keeping this recipe!
These are delicious and so easy! I followed the recipe exactly, but instead made them bite size by using a round teaspoon to drop them on the tray. I refrigerated the dough for an hour or so first and kept a mug of cold water close to dip my fingers in. No stickiness issues and I lined my trays with parchment and the cookies did not stick at all. I lowered the temp to 325 to make sure they cooked through and took them out when the outsides were golden. I also melted a cup of semi-sweet chips and a tablespoon of shortening in a zipper freezer bag(quart size) in the microwave at 50% power for 40 second intervals, kneading in between until fully melted. Snip a corner off the bag and drizzle over the tops for really beautiful macaroons. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this recipe several times. The first time I made it I thought it was too salty. The other times I have cut the salt in half and it is way better. Other than the salt it is a great recipe.
EXCELLENT and tasty. Only change I made was to place them in mini-muffin pans to bake with a piece of pecan on top for looks. That way they are browned all over and easier than scraping off a foil lined cookie sheet.
