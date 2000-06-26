Coconut Macaroons

This coconut macaroons recipe has won many first-place blue ribbons at my state fair. They are very simple to make.

Recipe by Kristil Kimbro Lyle

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

  • Stir together coconut, flour, and salt in a large bowl. Mix in sweetened condensed milk and vanilla using your hands until well blended.

  • Use an ice cream scoop to drop dough onto the prepared cookie sheets. Cookies should be about golf ball size.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until coconut is toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 186.8mg. Full Nutrition
