Coconut Macaroons

These cookies were so easy to make. I followed some prior suggestions and used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract...next time I'll still use the almond but I'll use MORE vanilla. I got more than 3 dozen cookies from this recipe, but my cookies were smaller than ping pong ball shape. I didn't have any problem with sticking, I used baking spray right on my regular old cookie sheets and they slid right off when they were done. Chilling the batter prior to forming the cookies is a MUST. And they are sticky buggers. I didn't like the look of the cookies after I dipped my fingers in water and rolled them, I prefer the way they look with dry fingers (you get more coconut flyaways that get crispy and pretty). I also prefer these cookies to be flatter. I squished them down before baking. Oh! These don't spread out AT ALL so pack 'em tight on your cookie sheet to save time. Some other reviewers were right about the sweetened condensed milk taste right out of the oven, it's very prominent, but the next morning, that taste mellowed out and the coconut taste enhanced! I also melted semisweet chocolate (with a dollop of shortening) to drizzle on top. I live at a high altitude so I reduced the temp to 325, and baked for 18 minutes. It seemed like each batch wanted a little bit longer to get perfect. P: These cookies were so easy, they really do look professional, and they are TASTEY!