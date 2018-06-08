Gluten-Free Fried Cheese Curds

Crispy, crunchy, gluten-free goodness! Serve these gluten-free cheese curds with ranch or marinara for dipping. Yum!

By tamramontroy

Directions

  • Whisk milk, egg, flour, baking powder, basil, salt, and garlic powder together in a bowl until batter is the consistency of eggnog.

  • Heat grapeseed oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Coat cheese curds with batter; fry curds, 4 to 5 at a time, in hot oil until golden brown, about 1 minute. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute small mozzarella balls for the cheese curds if desired.

Substitute vegetable oil for the grapeseed oil if desired.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 114.3mg; sodium 984.7mg. Full Nutrition
