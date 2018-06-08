Gluten-Free Fried Cheese Curds

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Substitute small mozzarella balls for the cheese curds if desired.
Substitute vegetable oil for the grapeseed oil if desired.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 114.3mg; sodium 984.7mg. Full Nutrition
I loved this idea, because it would be so Keto-friendly. However, one change. Use coconut oil instead of grapeseed or vegetable oil. The grapeseed or vegetable oil is actually unhealthy for you, creating inflammation that brings on the diseases that Keto prevents. Otherwise, these are perfect for the Keto diet, with the low-carb, high protein cheese, the grain-free flours to coat them in, the protein in the eggs, as well. A good coconut oil is able to withstand the higher heat to fry in (up to 450 degrees F), without imparting any flavor to the frying, but with lots of MCT oil benefits.
These were excellent! The batter was super flavorful and crispy. I did not have any issues with some exploding, just a little leakage which was most likely because I didn't have actual cheese curds on hand. I used shredded Oaxacan cheese instead, which I pressed firmly into the shape of a cheese curd. Still worked great :-) my husband said these were the best cheese curds he ever had and he is not gluten-free.
