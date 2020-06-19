Inside-Out Spicy Tuna and Avocado Sushi

4.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Super easy and super delicious spicy tuna sushi! Once you master the art of rolling, I guarantee you will never want to go out and pay top dollar for your sushi again. Depending on how big you roll your sushi, you may need more or less rice. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi paste.

Recipe by yellowpairs ♥

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
6 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sushi Rice:
Sushi Rolls:

Directions

  • Rinse rice in a strainer until water runs clear.

    Advertisement

  • Make the sushi rice: Combine rice and water in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  • Combine rice vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan over low heat; stir until sugar is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour over rice; stir until rice cools and looks dry.

  • Prepare the sushi rolls: Mix tuna, mayonnaise, chile oil, sesame oil, sriracha sauce, and green onion in a bowl with a fork, mashing to break up some of the chunks. Leave a few chunks intact for texture.

  • Cover a bamboo sushi rolling mat with plastic wrap. Lay 1 nori sheet, shiny-side down, on the mat. Spread a thin layer of rice over the nori. Layer avocado slices across the rice. Flip nori sheet so avocado is against the mat. Spread a generous layer of tuna mixture 3/4 of the way down the back of the nori; top with cucumber matchsticks.

  • Roll up sushi using the rolling mat, tucking in ends with the plastic wrap. Remove plastic wrap and place sushi roll on a plate.

  • Repeat with remaining nori, rice, avocado, tuna mixture, and cucumber.

Editor's Note:

Consuming raw seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
749 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 59.4g; cholesterol 39.4mg; sodium 1718.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/21/2022