Easy Chocolate Cookies

Rating: 4.31 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick chocolate cookie recipe. You can make them small and sandwich them with frosting or make them large and serve them with ice cream.

By cicada77

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
13 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the brownie mix and dry instant pudding. Add the oil and eggs; mix until well blended. Roll the dough into walnut sized balls. Place the cookies 2 inches apart onto the cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 6 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until firm. I think they are best if removed when the middle is still soft. Cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute before removing to wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 95.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

JEN OLIN
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2004
This was a very yummy, chewy cookie that my whole family loved! I made it extra chocolatey by adding chocolate chips. The add-ins are endless with this cookie. Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

jt328mth
Rating: 3 stars
11/16/2010
it's not really a cookie. It's a very thin brownie that is circular. But you can adjust it by adding a little bit of flour (or less oil?) until the batter is less goey and more firm. But it is still a pretty fail cookie. And you have to bake it for longer than 6 minutes... more like 10 or more minutes. Until it gets puffy. I had to put it back in the oven for 5 minutes before it puffed up Read More
Helpful
(5)
KCSTYLE
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2007
Yummy Recipe and sooo- simple! The cookies are chewy like a brownies. They do stick to the pan even with greasing it. However they're worth it. Next time I'll use parchment paper to see if that helps. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Angela Harris
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2008
Loved 'em! Easy, chocolatey, convenience of cookie with the taste of a brownie. Did not spread thin at all, followed the recipe to a T (except I didn't have chocolate pudding mix so I used vanilla). Oh, and I just spooned them out instead of rolling, made 31 perfectly round and thick cookies. Will definitely make these again and again! Thanks for sharing the recipe! :o) Read More
Helpful
(11)
lynnmarie
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2007
These cookies rock! They are so simple to make and are super chewy and chocolatey. I like to make cookie sandwiches with them by spreading buttercream frosting btw two cookies. Read More
Helpful
(5)
cupcakesandcollege
Rating: 2 stars
06/26/2007
these cookies were good as far as taste but presentation wise they were a total mess. I think there is simply too much liquid. I would try using just two eggs instead of three. I also tried chilling the dough for a bit to help with the spreading but it didn't do much. Read More
Helpful
(4)
knewhall
Rating: 3 stars
10/21/2006
Not bad tasting; moist and chewy. But not worth the hassle. They spread very thin in the oven and are difficult to get off pan even with greased cookie sheet and spatula. I would rather just make brownies. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Brenda McCloud
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2013
I made this recipe according to the directions and then added 1/2 cup of flour. It scooped nicely with pampered chef small scoop and baked 7 min. They turned out melt in your mouth. I also added Heath milk chocolate bits. I will defiantly do these again. I sprayed my pan with olive oil spray and they came off the pan no problem at all! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Brie
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2010
I just made them but i put 1 big chocolate chip in the middle of each cookie and on a couple put red and green sprinkles on it in honor of xmas but i like the plain ones better. I wasgoing to put powdered sugar on the plain ones but i didnt have any. Parchment paper help with the sticking and we only put in 2 eggs rather then 3. Read More
Helpful
(3)
