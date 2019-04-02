Easy Chocolate Cookies

This was a very yummy, chewy cookie that my whole family loved! I made it extra chocolatey by adding chocolate chips. The add-ins are endless with this cookie.
Yummy Recipe and sooo- simple! The cookies are chewy like a brownies. They do stick to the pan even with greasing it. However they're worth it. Next time I'll use parchment paper to see if that helps.
Loved 'em! Easy, chocolatey, convenience of cookie with the taste of a brownie. Did not spread thin at all, followed the recipe to a T (except I didn't have chocolate pudding mix so I used vanilla). Oh, and I just spooned them out instead of rolling, made 31 perfectly round and thick cookies. Will definitely make these again and again! Thanks for sharing the recipe! :o)
These cookies rock! They are so simple to make and are super chewy and chocolatey. I like to make cookie sandwiches with them by spreading buttercream frosting btw two cookies.
it's not really a cookie. It's a very thin brownie that is circular. But you can adjust it by adding a little bit of flour (or less oil?) until the batter is less goey and more firm. But it is still a pretty fail cookie. And you have to bake it for longer than 6 minutes... more like 10 or more minutes. Until it gets puffy. I had to put it back in the oven for 5 minutes before it puffed up
these cookies were good as far as taste but presentation wise they were a total mess. I think there is simply too much liquid. I would try using just two eggs instead of three. I also tried chilling the dough for a bit to help with the spreading but it didn't do much.
Not bad tasting; moist and chewy. But not worth the hassle. They spread very thin in the oven and are difficult to get off pan even with greased cookie sheet and spatula. I would rather just make brownies.
I made this recipe according to the directions and then added 1/2 cup of flour. It scooped nicely with pampered chef small scoop and baked 7 min. They turned out melt in your mouth. I also added Heath milk chocolate bits. I will defiantly do these again. I sprayed my pan with olive oil spray and they came off the pan no problem at all!
I just made them but i put 1 big chocolate chip in the middle of each cookie and on a couple put red and green sprinkles on it in honor of xmas but i like the plain ones better. I wasgoing to put powdered sugar on the plain ones but i didnt have any. Parchment paper help with the sticking and we only put in 2 eggs rather then 3.