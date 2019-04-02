Easy Chocolate Cookies

1 of 28

Rating: 4 stars This was a very yummy, chewy cookie that my whole family loved! I made it extra chocolatey by adding chocolate chips. The add-ins are endless with this cookie. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy Recipe and sooo- simple! The cookies are chewy like a brownies. They do stick to the pan even with greasing it. However they're worth it. Next time I'll use parchment paper to see if that helps. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Loved 'em! Easy, chocolatey, convenience of cookie with the taste of a brownie. Did not spread thin at all, followed the recipe to a T (except I didn't have chocolate pudding mix so I used vanilla). Oh, and I just spooned them out instead of rolling, made 31 perfectly round and thick cookies. Will definitely make these again and again! Thanks for sharing the recipe! :o) Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars These cookies rock! They are so simple to make and are super chewy and chocolatey. I like to make cookie sandwiches with them by spreading buttercream frosting btw two cookies. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars it's not really a cookie. It's a very thin brownie that is circular. But you can adjust it by adding a little bit of flour (or less oil?) until the batter is less goey and more firm. But it is still a pretty fail cookie. And you have to bake it for longer than 6 minutes... more like 10 or more minutes. Until it gets puffy. I had to put it back in the oven for 5 minutes before it puffed up Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars these cookies were good as far as taste but presentation wise they were a total mess. I think there is simply too much liquid. I would try using just two eggs instead of three. I also tried chilling the dough for a bit to help with the spreading but it didn't do much. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Not bad tasting; moist and chewy. But not worth the hassle. They spread very thin in the oven and are difficult to get off pan even with greased cookie sheet and spatula. I would rather just make brownies. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe according to the directions and then added 1/2 cup of flour. It scooped nicely with pampered chef small scoop and baked 7 min. They turned out melt in your mouth. I also added Heath milk chocolate bits. I will defiantly do these again. I sprayed my pan with olive oil spray and they came off the pan no problem at all! Helpful (4)