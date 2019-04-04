Ragout de Pattes de Cochon (Pork Shank and Meatball Stew)

Grew up in Quebec and this was a special dish at Christmas time and always made the house smell so good with the cinnamon and cloves. I do not brown the pork hawks, no need to. I put them straight into chicken stock (not water) and add my spices and cut up veggies straight to the stock. I also add a carrot and 4 whole cloves of garlic as part of the vegetables. After 3 hours take the meat and veggies out of the stock, refrigerate the stock overnight as the pork hawks have a lot of fat in them that will harden at the top and you can remove it the next day. For the meatballs I used only beef (my mom use to mix beef and pork), did not add ginger as that is not in the original Quebec recipe I grew up with and I upped the amount of cloves, cinnamon and dry mustard to 1/2 tsp. Instead of garlic powder I add 3 minced cloves of garlic, 1/4 cup breadcrumbs and 1 slightly beaten egg. After forming the balls I baked them in a 350F oven for 15 minutes on a baking pan. To brown the flour add it in a preheated 375F oven for about 15 minutes keeping an eye on it and stirring it until it becomes brown. This dish can be served with mashed potatoes, boiled potatoes, rice or pasta.

