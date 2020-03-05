Thai Peanut Yakitori Chicken

Japanese-style chicken skewers with a tangy Thai twist. The coconut milk and peanut butter make for very tender, juicy chicken. Fresh ingredients make this recipe even better, and you don't make a mess of your grill! Serve with steamed or fried rice.

By chef_fiizeru

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Marinade:
Skewers:

Directions

  • Whisk coconut milk, peanut butter, rice vinegar, lime juice, sriracha sauce, fish sauce, soy sauce, mint, garlic, curry powder, brown sugar, ginger, and Chinese five-spice powder together in a large bowl to make marinade.

  • Place chicken in a separate bowl. Pour in enough marinade to thoroughly coat the chicken. Marinate chicken in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Thread chicken onto bamboo skewers, alternating with green onions. Lay skewers a few inches apart on the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, flipping skewers halfway through baking, until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve remaining marinade alongside.

Cook's Notes:

If you don't have Chinese five-spice powder, add an extra teaspoon of curry powder. Do not substitute extra Chinese five-spice for curry powder, though!

Light coconut milk can be substituted if preferred. Do not used reduced sugar or light peanut butter.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 1136.2mg. Full Nutrition
