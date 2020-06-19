Japanese-Style Pickled Cucumber (Sunomono)
Japanese pickled cucumber is a quick and easy side dish that is extremely healthy and bursting with flavor!
It was a good and easy recipe....will use it again.Read More
Made it exactly as written , came out a bit too sweet compared to the versions I've had in restaurants. Maybe a little less sugar or a little more vinegar. 3.5 starsRead More
8.24.20 ... Japanese-Style Pickled Cucumber (Sunomono) by Alex Mei ... Slightly sweet, slightly vinegary. Not wowing on its own, but probably a good side to accompany a heavy entree.
I cut the sugar to a tablespoon and added red pepper flakes for some zing. It's a good low cal snack or side.
