Japanese-Style Pickled Cucumber (Sunomono)

Japanese pickled cucumber is a quick and easy side dish that is extremely healthy and bursting with flavor!

Recipe by Alex Mei

prep:
10 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings: 8
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place Persian cucumbers in a bowl; add salt and mix well. Let sit until cucumbers release their juices, about 10 minutes. Squeeze excess juice from cucumbers and drain.

  • Whisk together rice vinegar, white sugar, soy sauce, and sesame oil in a bowl until sugar is dissolved; pour over cucumbers. Marinate for 30 minutes. Garnish with sesame seeds.

51 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 1.8g; sodium 329.4mg. Full Nutrition
