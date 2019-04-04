Scaloppine al Marsala

4.8
5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sometimes called veal Marsala, this is the classic Italian dish made with thinly sliced veal scaloppine. It's a recipe typical of Sicily, where the best Marsala comes from. Serve with plenty of bread to mop up the sauce.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place veal between 2 sheets of heavy plastic on a solid, level surface; pound to 1/4-inch thickness with the smooth side of a meat mallet. Pat dry with a paper towel and dust with flour on both sides.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter with olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat until it starts to foam. Add veal; cook until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Season with salt. Transfer veal to a plate. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

  • Pour Marsala wine into the same skillet. Stir to scrape up browned bits from the bottom of the skillet, about 2 minutes.

  • Stir water and cornstarch together in a small bowl until cornstarch dissolves. Stir into the Marsala wine in the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

  • Return veal to the skillet; cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and serve topped with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 119.5mg; sodium 150.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022