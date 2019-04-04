Scaloppine al Marsala
Sometimes called veal Marsala, this is the classic Italian dish made with thinly sliced veal scaloppine. It's a recipe typical of Sicily, where the best Marsala comes from. Serve with plenty of bread to mop up the sauce.
As written I have to give this recipe 4 stars. Be sure to get a dry Marsala wine. We added some sliced mushrooms and the dry Marsala and then it becomes 5 star.
This is a very good basic recipe. I added Garlic, oregano and pepper to the oil and butter. Added baby bella mushrooms. Very good. Instead of corn starch I used flour. 1 Tbsp would have been enough. I did a little bit over.
I have to confess, I added chicken broth, fresh rosemary and garlic. It was delicious! The broth created more liquid to serve over angel hair pasta.
Very Good and Easy. Will put this in my favorites.
