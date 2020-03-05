Ghana Demerara Brownies

This recipe is adapted from the Omanhene brownie recipe. Omanhene is Ghanaian chocolate so that's where the 'Ghana' comes in. The original recipe uses refined, white sugar - but I replaced that with light brown plus demerara/turbinado sugar - as well as substituting butter for canola oil and whole eggs for just whites. The end result is a brownie with a strong come-on and a very bad attitude. Bake with caution!

By An4h0ny

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cocoa powder into the dish.

  • Melt chocolate and butter in top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk eggs, brown sugar, and demerara sugar together in a bowl until smooth. Stir chocolate mixture into egg mixture until thoroughly mixed. Stir in flour, vanilla extract, and salt into chocolate-egg mixture until thoroughly mixed; pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 51.9mg; sodium 66.3mg. Full Nutrition
