Gin Refresher

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The gin lover's sangria. A deconstructed Pimm's if you will. Subtly sweet and fruity, and oh so refreshing! Garnish with cucumber lime and mint.

Recipe by Devan MT

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cucumber, mint, sugar, and orange bitters in a highball glass; muddle until fragrant. Fill glass with frozen fruit and top with gin, lime juice, and red wine. Top with club soda and stir.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 0.2g; sodium 6.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022