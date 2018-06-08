Easy Chocolate Covered Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.38 stars
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Soft and chewy coconut cookies half-dipped in melted semi-sweet chocolate!

By KFUREY

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together the coconut, flour and salt. Stir in the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla until everything is well blended. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until coconut is sufficiently toasted. Immediately remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

  • In the microwave or in a metal bowl over a pan of simmering water, melt chocolate chips and milk, stirring frequently until smooth. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Dip cooled cookies halfway into the chocolate and scrape off excess onto the side of the bowl. Place onto waxed paper until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 35.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (58)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jacq
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2007
Heaven help me these are too good to stop eating!! I just made them for the first time to sell at a local flea market and they were so good that I had to force myself to let people buy them!! I actually dipped the bottoms rather than the tops for a more traditional look and they looked mouth-watering and professional. These will definitely be a new addition to the cookie trays I sell for the holidays and they couldn't be easier to make. Thank you for submitting this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(34)

Most helpful critical review

kim
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
These cookies seemed a bit dry to be macroons. Maybe there needs to be some kind of adjustment for high altitude baking. I took these too a party and the guest had no problem eating them! Read More
Helpful
(7)
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jacq
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2007
Heaven help me these are too good to stop eating!! I just made them for the first time to sell at a local flea market and they were so good that I had to force myself to let people buy them!! I actually dipped the bottoms rather than the tops for a more traditional look and they looked mouth-watering and professional. These will definitely be a new addition to the cookie trays I sell for the holidays and they couldn't be easier to make. Thank you for submitting this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(34)
cookiedo
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2006
Good recipe, but you do have to be careful not to cook too long or they become very dry. I melted the chocolate first then stirred in half and half to thin it out a little and I didn't have any problems with the chocolate clumping up as some others said they did. I also drizzled some melted white chocolate over the top. YUM! Read More
Helpful
(22)
HOTNAVYMAMA
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2004
Awesome!! Moist and chewy!! Easy to make. I made half with chocolate and half without..both were yummy!! I used Baker's Chocolate which is easy to melt. Make sure you watch these in the oven they can go to perfect to overdone quickly. I will be making these as gifts for Christmas!! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
CPIAN406
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2004
Excellent and easy recipe. The only thing that I would not do is add milk to the chocolate - the chocolate doesn't melt - it's gets chunky. You need to just melt the chocolate quick and dip the cookies. Great tasting and moist! Read More
Helpful
(14)
WESTAVE
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2003
This recipe was sooo easy and the results were perfect. They were gone the first 30 min's of my party. I did them with and without the chocolate and both were loved by all. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
pinkpeach
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2008
so easy and so delicious. they took maybe 20 minutes start to finish, very few ingredients and were delicious! the recipe makes tons so i only made 1/3. very forgiving recipe as i didn't really measure accurately. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
kim
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
These cookies seemed a bit dry to be macroons. Maybe there needs to be some kind of adjustment for high altitude baking. I took these too a party and the guest had no problem eating them! Read More
Helpful
(7)
kk
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2006
My family is obsessed with this recipe! Everytime I make them I have to triple the recipe they go so quickly! Very easy to make and good whether you dip them in dark or milk chocolate or just leave them alone. I don't recommend dipping them in white chocolate-too sweet. Read More
Helpful
(7)
EAEACHAGRIN
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2008
Eh...These were OK. I think that perhaps they have too much flour in them. They even had sort of a "flourish" flavor. I looked up other macaroon recipes and will try those similar to this with a little less flour to see how they work out. Otherwise they were easy to make and the chocolate makes a beautiful and impressive presentation. I did use the butter as a substitute for the milk but found that the chocolate quickly melted in my hands. If I were to make them again I would simply melt the chocolate chips without adding any additional ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022