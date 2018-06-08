Easy Chocolate Covered Coconut Macaroons

Heaven help me these are too good to stop eating!! I just made them for the first time to sell at a local flea market and they were so good that I had to force myself to let people buy them!! I actually dipped the bottoms rather than the tops for a more traditional look and they looked mouth-watering and professional. These will definitely be a new addition to the cookie trays I sell for the holidays and they couldn't be easier to make. Thank you for submitting this recipe!
Good recipe, but you do have to be careful not to cook too long or they become very dry. I melted the chocolate first then stirred in half and half to thin it out a little and I didn't have any problems with the chocolate clumping up as some others said they did. I also drizzled some melted white chocolate over the top. YUM!
Awesome!! Moist and chewy!! Easy to make. I made half with chocolate and half without..both were yummy!! I used Baker's Chocolate which is easy to melt. Make sure you watch these in the oven they can go to perfect to overdone quickly. I will be making these as gifts for Christmas!!
Excellent and easy recipe. The only thing that I would not do is add milk to the chocolate - the chocolate doesn't melt - it's gets chunky. You need to just melt the chocolate quick and dip the cookies. Great tasting and moist!
This recipe was sooo easy and the results were perfect. They were gone the first 30 min's of my party. I did them with and without the chocolate and both were loved by all. Thanks for the great recipe!
so easy and so delicious. they took maybe 20 minutes start to finish, very few ingredients and were delicious! the recipe makes tons so i only made 1/3. very forgiving recipe as i didn't really measure accurately.
These cookies seemed a bit dry to be macroons. Maybe there needs to be some kind of adjustment for high altitude baking. I took these too a party and the guest had no problem eating them!
My family is obsessed with this recipe! Everytime I make them I have to triple the recipe they go so quickly! Very easy to make and good whether you dip them in dark or milk chocolate or just leave them alone. I don't recommend dipping them in white chocolate-too sweet.
Eh...These were OK. I think that perhaps they have too much flour in them. They even had sort of a "flourish" flavor. I looked up other macaroon recipes and will try those similar to this with a little less flour to see how they work out. Otherwise they were easy to make and the chocolate makes a beautiful and impressive presentation. I did use the butter as a substitute for the milk but found that the chocolate quickly melted in my hands. If I were to make them again I would simply melt the chocolate chips without adding any additional ingredients.