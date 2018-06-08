Easy Chocolate Covered Coconut Macaroons

1 of 58

Rating: 5 stars Heaven help me these are too good to stop eating!! I just made them for the first time to sell at a local flea market and they were so good that I had to force myself to let people buy them!! I actually dipped the bottoms rather than the tops for a more traditional look and they looked mouth-watering and professional. These will definitely be a new addition to the cookie trays I sell for the holidays and they couldn't be easier to make. Thank you for submitting this recipe! Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe, but you do have to be careful not to cook too long or they become very dry. I melted the chocolate first then stirred in half and half to thin it out a little and I didn't have any problems with the chocolate clumping up as some others said they did. I also drizzled some melted white chocolate over the top. YUM! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome!! Moist and chewy!! Easy to make. I made half with chocolate and half without..both were yummy!! I used Baker's Chocolate which is easy to melt. Make sure you watch these in the oven they can go to perfect to overdone quickly. I will be making these as gifts for Christmas!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and easy recipe. The only thing that I would not do is add milk to the chocolate - the chocolate doesn't melt - it's gets chunky. You need to just melt the chocolate quick and dip the cookies. Great tasting and moist! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was sooo easy and the results were perfect. They were gone the first 30 min's of my party. I did them with and without the chocolate and both were loved by all. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars so easy and so delicious. they took maybe 20 minutes start to finish, very few ingredients and were delicious! the recipe makes tons so i only made 1/3. very forgiving recipe as i didn't really measure accurately. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars These cookies seemed a bit dry to be macroons. Maybe there needs to be some kind of adjustment for high altitude baking. I took these too a party and the guest had no problem eating them! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars My family is obsessed with this recipe! Everytime I make them I have to triple the recipe they go so quickly! Very easy to make and good whether you dip them in dark or milk chocolate or just leave them alone. I don't recommend dipping them in white chocolate-too sweet. Helpful (7)