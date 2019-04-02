Steve's Chicken Noodle Soup

UPDATE: my bf's mom made this soup as a side dish to go with Easter dinner. She omtted the noodles and used dried herbs. The soup tasted much better than I remember (tasted like mine did after sitting for a day)! I made this soup for dinner. It was a cold, snowy Chicago night - and it hit the spot! I will only give this 4 stars though, b/c it was a bit bland.... The fresh herbs didn't add a stronger flavor as I thought they would (I thought fresh herbs intensified the longer they cooked and dried lost their potency???). Fresh herbs are VERY expensive, but b/c chicken noodle is my FAVORITE soup, I went all out and bought everything fresh. I could have used dried herbs (which I had on hand) and the broth would have tasted about the same... maybe not (I'll have to try with dried next time in order to make the distinction). To shorten prep time, I cubed a purchased lemon garlic rotisserie chicken (breast meat only). I added the chicken and noodles in the last step and simmered for about 10-12 minutes until the noodles were done. I think I used a little less than half the bag of noodles (I halved the recipe) and the ratio was perfect. In my opinion, this soup tastes even better the next day after the herbs have had a chance to penetrate the broth (and my egg noodles didn't swell like most reviewers warned!). Thanks for a great, simple recipe that I can add to my collection!