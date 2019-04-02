Steve's Chicken Noodle Soup
Easily made, this is a wonderfully flavorful chicken noodle soup that will cure any common disease and make your guests happy.
A little on the bland side, even with the fresh herbs, I had to add more dried to enhance the flavor. An old secret to adding an "earthier" flavor to chicken soup is to stir in about 2 tablespoons of beef bouillon granules. I also added a tablespoon of poultry seasoning.Thanks for sharing.Read More
As others have stated, this is on the bland side. I used homemade noodles instead of egg noodles. I used 1.5x the broth. The advice of others here to enhance the flavor should be heeded!Read More
I halved the recipe but tripled the chicken broth. The egg noodles called for in this recipe is too much, so I had to add more broth. This needs a lot of seasoning because it doesn't have much flavor.
I LOVE this soup! I just read it about half an hour ago and it's just about ready, but I have already tasted it and can't wait to eat a bowlful! I did not have the fresh herbs on hand so I used about 3/4 t of each, dried. So yummy! I've tried similar recipes before, but the difference is the herbs. Thank you, Steve!!!
UPDATE: my bf's mom made this soup as a side dish to go with Easter dinner. She omtted the noodles and used dried herbs. The soup tasted much better than I remember (tasted like mine did after sitting for a day)! I made this soup for dinner. It was a cold, snowy Chicago night - and it hit the spot! I will only give this 4 stars though, b/c it was a bit bland.... The fresh herbs didn't add a stronger flavor as I thought they would (I thought fresh herbs intensified the longer they cooked and dried lost their potency???). Fresh herbs are VERY expensive, but b/c chicken noodle is my FAVORITE soup, I went all out and bought everything fresh. I could have used dried herbs (which I had on hand) and the broth would have tasted about the same... maybe not (I'll have to try with dried next time in order to make the distinction). To shorten prep time, I cubed a purchased lemon garlic rotisserie chicken (breast meat only). I added the chicken and noodles in the last step and simmered for about 10-12 minutes until the noodles were done. I think I used a little less than half the bag of noodles (I halved the recipe) and the ratio was perfect. In my opinion, this soup tastes even better the next day after the herbs have had a chance to penetrate the broth (and my egg noodles didn't swell like most reviewers warned!). Thanks for a great, simple recipe that I can add to my collection!
A perfect and traditional-tasting Chicken Noodle soup.
My daughter has a nasty cold, and I made this soup last night for her. It is delicious! Since she doesn't like carrots, I substituted peas,[her favorite], and green beans. I think the secret to the great taste is in cooking onions, etc. in oil first. We love this soup! Thanks Steve!
you should add less noodles to this recipe
This recipe is easy and delicious! My family loved it!
I loved this recipe it was the perfect blend of herbs. I suggest adding a few more veggies.
I made this when I was totally sick. Not only was it very easy to prepare, but it was SOOO yummy. Through my stuffy nose, I could still smell the goodness. I didn't change anything about this recipe. I cut up a rotisserie chicken and added more carrots. Wonderful soup that I will definetly make again. Thank you Steve!!!!
Great soup for a novice soup maker like me. Smells wonderful while cooking and directions were clear and concise. A simple soup with a homey, comfy taste. I may tweak a bit to make it more my own. I adjusted to six servings and it is still a lot! Will freeze half. Other half I will serve with panini's. Quick, satisfying dinner for me and hubby.
this was excellent! I used 3/4 t off all of the herbs in dry form, added a few shakes of white pepper, and used cornstarch to thicken. YUMMY!
I tried this and it was excellent. I used the slow cooker and instead of putting celery i put some shoepeg corn in. let it cook for 6 hours and it was wonderful. enjoyed it.
Snowed in today in Chicago and happened to have all the ingredients on hand except the tarragon! Still turned out delicious! I only had regular chicken broth so I used about 2/3 regular chicken broth and 1/3 water (plus about 1/4 cube of chicken bouillon - per the suggestions). I thought it had plenty of flavor and will make again!
I made this soup tonight for my family's dinner. My picky eater asked for seconds! Big hit with husband, kids and me. I followed the directions minus the rosemary since I was out. I added more black pepper to my family's taste. Picky eater has even asked if I would pack a thermos of this soup in his lunch box tomorrow!
It wasn't bland. It was very delicious especially the second day. The taste of vegetables and herbs were very good. -Girlfriend says the same.
This was a great soup! I did not add rosemary, and it is much better the next day after it sits. I made for a sick friend who enjoyed every slurp. Thanks!
Delicious! Used 1 tsp. of dried herbs for all of the herbs (didn't have fresh on-hand). Used half of the noodles, since we like to have some broth in our soup. Little one was sick and this was "just what the doctor ordered". :)
Great, Hearty homemade soup! Perfect spice blend!
Great recipe! The whole family loved it and there were NO leftovers on a double batch. Very tasty! Added a bit of garlic (about a clove) and it was heaven!
thanks for sharing this recipe(excellent)
My whole family LOVED this recipe! I am not a big soup fan but I REALLY loved this recipe!
SOOOO GOOD!! I make this soup everytime I hae leftover chicken or turkey and it is just delicious! Simple to make but packed with flavor. I usually substitute about 1-2 cups of the canned broth for the juice drippings that I have leftover from cooking the chicken.
What a Super-Simple meal! It came together quickly and went well with a loaf of crusty bread. After reading reviews, we did ramp up the spices a bit and only used a quarter of the noodles called for. We will definitely make this again.
This has great flavor with lots of meat and vegetables. I love it.
This soup was ok. I was expecting more because of all of the fresh seasonings, but it was still a little bland. I added some chicken boullion, omitted the parsley (didn't have any), and used potatoes instead of noodles.
This recipe was great and very easy. I used one less carrot and an extra onion instead (my husband isn't a big fan of carrots).
I made this for my husband when he was sick. It was great! I did not use taragon (i didnt have it in the house) and instead of cooking the noodles in the soup I boiled in a seperate pan and added to bowl per individual dish. Also, I used dried spices and added a little bit of white peppercorn. I will make this again for sure! Super easy...had that "simmering all day" flavor in less than half the time! I think cooking the veggies down helps cook in less time. The only other thing I added that the recipe didnt call for was celery seed...i just used a tiny bit as I love the flavor of celery in soup.
Very tasty and smells wonderful as it's cooking. I only cook enough noodles for what I need at the time so that I don't have mushy noodles when I reheat the left overs. Was a nice, comforting soup for this drizzly, gray day. Thank you.
This was a great starting point. I added some yellow squash to the vegetable mix, used a few dashes of celery seed, too. I used much less water in my version, and stock from boiled chicken bones and scraps. When I added the chicken and noodles, I also added freshly picked chanterelle mushrooms from the local SC woods, sauteed in olive oil and minced garlic.
This soup is great! I really enjoyed the tarragon flavor in it. I used left over chicken meat from a roasted chicken, and half of the noodles.
This was a really good base recipe! I had a bunch of roasted chicken to use up, so opted for this one. I put more vegetables than it called for and less noodles, like most reviewers suggested. I found that the fresh herbs were not enough, so I added some dried herbs as well including sage, cayenne, red pepper flakes etc. The end result was delicious, especially the day after. I did find it a little bit bland still so I added some Frank's Red Hot Sauce. Served with French bread. Yummy! Thanks!
Simple and easy for a cold winter's day.
Not a bad, easy chicken soup. I didn't want to make 12 servings, so I changed the recipe to make only 4 servings. I thought that 10+ cups of chicken broth was way too much, so I only used 6 cups for the 4-serving adjusted recipe. I also added 2 tsp of minced garlic and some red pepper flakes when I added the celery, etc. (I like my soup a little spicy) I did not add any rosemary. I added a few dashes of garlic salt when I poured in the broth. Also only needed half of the noodles in the recipe.
One of my favorite chicken noodle soup recipes.
I don't have any fresh herbs what amount of dried do I use. I will be using brown rice instead of pasta
Loved this in our house! Cut back to 4 servings. Used fresh parsley and rosemary from the garden, and added a little fresh oregano and basil, since it was growing there, too. Used dried thyme and tarragon. Only had one can of broth, so I used plain water with several chicken bouillon cubes. Waited to put the noodles in until about 10 minutes before it was done so they wouldn't be soggy. It was really good and we will make it again!
MMMM so much better than chicken soup from the can. I think adding bouillon is the key--I normally add about a tbsp of beef or chicken (it doesn't matter which one you use). I always use dried herbs, and they work perfectly. I also use regular spiral whole grain noodles (about half what is called for in egg noodles) bc I never have egg noodles on hand--I like them better than egg bc they give the soup a heartier taste.
Added 8 cups of broth and 4 cups of water for a full bag of whole wheat noodles. Also used dried herbs, in the amounts given since I added so much extra liquid. Very good!!
Very tasty!! Thanks for the recipe!
Easy to make, taste amazing. Has become a family favorite.
Wow! This soup was so wonderful and easy to prepare. I gave a big batch to my sis-in-law and she loved it. Thanks Steve!
I picked this recipe because I thought the fresh herbs would give it extra flavor, but I didn't think it was anything special. I'd try a different recipe next time.
I made this soup for dinner tonight and my family loved it. The amount of noodles called for is little too much, if you like your soup with a lot of broth add more broth or use less noodles. Other than that it was fantastic and very easy to throw together.
I followed the recipe pretty closely. I chose this recipe because I like the method of starting soups by sautéing the vegies then adding the broth ( I use just the one soup pot for it all) . I think that it adds to the flavor. I also like that this recipe uses fresh herbs, and I may have added more than the measurement given, but who measures a tablespoon? I added some wild mushrooms (chicken of the woods and some fried black trumpets) that I had foraged and frozen toward the end of the vegie sauté to heat them and expose them to the herbs. I roasted 4 chicken thighs and added the cooked shredded meat after the broth. I decided to not add the pasta to cut calories and so that it would freeze better. The meat was so tender. This is a wonderful classic easy chicken soup and, obviously, pretty open to personal preferences. Thanks Steve.
Made no changes; will def make again and again
My husband and I loved this chicken soup. I really enjoyed the flavor of the thyme, parsley and rosemary. I didn't have any tarragon so I threw in a little poultry seasoning and chicken powder. Great soup!
I loved the broth. Cooking the noodles for 30 min made them too soggy and it wasn't very good the next day. When I make it again, I will either half the noodles and put them in to cook for 10 min or add rice instead.
I liked the recipe but also thought it e
was bland I seared the chicken breast and thru in a couple of chicken Boullion cubes for a little extra flavor
This is the best chicken soup I've ever made. The only thing I changed was the noodles. I used broken lasagna noodles. I was able to omit the salt because there was so much flavor from the fresh herbs.
I thought this was very tasty! The fresh herbs really made it!
I followed Maggies suggestion and added beef bouillon and poultry seasoning. Used a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. This is a very thick soup, I didn't even have room for all the noodles!
I made this last weekend. It was the best chicken soup I ever made!! Yum!
I've made this now several times & my wife & I love it. Instead of using the low-fat, low-sodium chicken broth & 3.5 cups chicken breast meat, we just boil a whole small frying chicken for about 1.5 hours w/a couple of onions, 6 cubes of chicken bouillion, & a couple of cloves of garlic. When the chicken's cooked, remove it, let it cool, then pluck the meat from the bones & shred/cut it into small pieces. Reserve the water for chicken broth. I use leeks (2) instead of the onions the recipe calls for & add 3/4 tbs. ginger. In Step #1 I recommend adding some of the reserved chicken broth to the skillet during cooking. In Step #3, do NOT add the chicken pieces until after 25 minutes have passed, as they're already cooked & only need to warm up for the remaining 5 minutes.
So good and the perfect meal for being home with the flu. I didn't have fresh herbs, so I used dried instead and added a bay leaf, and I used homemade noodles. I also found it was a little bland for me, so I added some seasoning to my bowl, but I generally like things a little spicier.
Excellent. My husband doesn’t like chicken noodle and said this made him a convert. I used kitchen basics regular chicken stock and dried herbs as that is what I had. I used a rotisserie chicken and simmered the whole thing in the stock for 10 minutes before pulling the meat off the bones. Used all the noodles and it was perfect! I added the chicken back for the last 10 minutes.
I added roasted butternut squash, nice and hearty. This recipe is delicious. So good on a chilly day.
Tasted great, added 2 cups cabbage and a little beef broth. all unsalted. made it in the insta-pot.
A very hardy soup - easy to make and very satisfying.
Delicious! I doubled all of the spices, chicken, and veggies...kept onions the same though. I baked the chicken breast in the oven first and spiced it up good and then cut it up and mixed it in. My husband loved it and it’s a definite repeat recipe!
My family loves this soup. I have to omit the Rosemary because my husband doesn't like it. I also cut the noodles to 12 ounces and add 2 more cups of Chicken broth. That seems to make it just right. This is a regular at my house.
This turned out to be one of the best chicken noodle soups I've ever made (or had for that fact). I went with some of the other reviewers suggestions: Cooked onions in oil first, then cooked vegetables with it. Added 2 tbsp beef boullion, 1 tbsp poultry seasoning, 1 clove garlic, 1 tsp sage and 1 tsp dried pepper flakes. Cooked egg noodles separately and added when served. Froze left over. Thank you Steve for sharing.
To cut calories I made it without noodles and it was still great.
Great flavor! I cut back the amount of noodles and used 3/4 tsp of dry seasonings. Turned out really yummy! Will be making again!
Great soup. Stuck pretty close to the recipe and it turned out very tasty.
I made this for my husband when he was sick and he said that it was just allright but nothing to write home about. I will continue my search for the perfect chicken noodle soup.
The chicken soup recipe was AWESOME! We loved it! Thanks!
Loved the recipe. Very easy to make smells amazing while cooking and tastes delicious.!if I make any changes to it the next time I make it I would just add more broth to make it a little more soupy but other than that it was perfect.
Love this soup! I made it in my crockpot using leftover rotisserie chicken. Rather than fresh herbs I used dried. Cooked on low all day and added noodles for a few minutes to cook at the end. This one's a keeper!
I love this recipe. Simple, easy to make and oh, so good! This is the second time I used this recipe:>))
Delicious and easy! The tarragon gives it a slightly sweet tastes. Very good!
i loved this soup best thing i ever ate i love u steve ur so cute
I was looking for a quick and easy recipe for chicken breasts and found this one. Unfortunately, I didn't have the fresh herbs on hand, nor chicken broth. So this is what I ended up doing: I used dried herbs, a teaspoon each of the ones called for. I also used bouillon cubes and water. I added 5 cubes to the 4 cups of water, for extra taste. It's not clear if the chicken should already be cooked (I think it is), but mine wasn't. So after I cooked the veggies according to directions, I added the meat and just browned it, then added the water and bouillon cubes and cooked for the time stated. Then I added the noodles and cooked for 7 minutes. It turned out great. I'm sure with the called for ingredients, it would be great, too! But I appreciate the recipe that I could at least work with with what I had on hand!
I just made this today and loved it! I added some sliced mushrooms because I happened to have some and needed to use them up, but I don't think it added much to the recipe. I will definately make this again, but with less egg noodles. I may try some hot sauce too. Thanks for the great recipe!
It’s a comforting soup for rainy days and/or when under the weather.
Unbelievably easy to make and THE BEST Chicken Soup I ever made/had. My family went back for 2nd's and 3rd's. Great for those cold snowy days!
My noodles melted 5 minutes after I added them! What did I do wrong? I'm pretty new to this cooking thing
Super bland and noodles come out super soggy. Don’t wast your time and money making it.
This is the best tasting soup I have ever made, we liked it so Much I made it again with turkey and was just as good. I used the left over gravy in the soup that I made earlier and it was delicious.
