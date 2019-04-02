Steve's Chicken Noodle Soup

98 Ratings
  • 5 67
  • 4 25
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Easily made, this is a wonderfully flavorful chicken noodle soup that will cure any common disease and make your guests happy.

By Steve Grooms

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook onions in oil until translucent. Stir in celery, carrot, rosemary, tarragon, thyme and parsley and cook, covered, until vegetables are soft, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Transfer vegetable mixture to a large pot and pour in chicken broth. Simmer over low heat, covered, for 30 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken breast pieces and egg noodles and simmer, covered, 30 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 593mg. Full Nutrition
