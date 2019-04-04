Goat meat marinated in a sauce with ancho chiles and spices, then slowly braised until soft. This traditional dish known as birria is always accompanied with refried beans and corn tortillas, and is normally served for special occasions.
Easy to follow recipe, that delivered the most delicious birria. It was my first time making it and it tasted exactly like what my family has made over the years. They couldn't tell me how they make it because they simply do it by memory without measurements, so this worked great.
Such a delicious meal!!! Made a few changes 1. Combined the type of chilies I used- guajillo ancho, California 2. Used beef instead of goat 3. Fried the peppers in a little oil prior to boiling 4. Cooked on stove top instead of oven 5. Used the same water to boil chilies and tomatoes 6 for the salsa I also boiled the chilis de árbol in the left over water that I had used to boil everything else
Family loved it!!! Especially if I use the grease that the meat let's out I dip my tortillas in that and I make some quesadillas!! So good!!!
It was great but I felt like I overcooked it!! I set the time for about 3 in half hours I checked it at 3 hrs and it looked like it was dry!! I thought I lost it. But then I did the meat sauce and threw the chivo in there and boom it was bomb. I would suggest to throw the meat in the sauce and let it simmer and the juices are amazing.
Birria de Chivo Estilo Jalisco (Mexican Braised Goat)
Servings Per Recipe: 16 Calories: 340.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.6g 61 %
carbohydrates: 38.4g 12 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 2.7g
fat: 2.9g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
cholesterol: 59.8mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 43161.8IU 863 %
niacin equivalents: 4mg 31 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 23.7mg 40 %
folate: 21mcg 5 %
calcium: 120.9mg 12 %
iron: 4.4mg 25 %
magnesium: 17.9mg 6 %
potassium: 608.2mg 17 %
sodium: 105.4mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 26.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.