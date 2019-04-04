Korean Bean Curd (Miso) Soup

I was really craving some Korean comfort food and this hit the spot. I used to eat jigae (stew) often when I lived at home with my grandmother and mom, and this recipe tastes a lot like theirs! I followed the recipe and used all ingredients except for the potatoes. I did add a few more things though, and that is a 1/2 lb pork tenderloin and about a cup of leftover kimchi I had on hand. Instead of the garlic paste, I just used minced garlic. I sauteed the onion and garlic with a tbsp of vegetable oil, and I chopped the pork into very thin and small pieces and added that to the pot. After the pork browned, I threw in the rest of the ingredients (including the kimchi) except for the tofu. Instead of measuring I went more by taste though, I'm sure I used a lot more denjang than what the recipe calls for. I let it boil and as soon as the zucchini got soft, I added the tofu and let it cook for just a couple of more minutes. I served with some white rice and it was just wonderful!! My husband also enjoyed it very much and went back for seconds.