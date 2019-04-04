Korean Bean Curd (Miso) Soup

This soup is tasty, delicious, easy to make and full of vegetables! This is a very simple Korean soup eaten with rice and other side dishes. Includes tofu, green squash, mushrooms and onions. True Korean recipe! Garnish with sliced green onions.

Recipe by Esther

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine water, denjang, garlic paste, dashi and gochujang. Bring to a boil and let boil 2 minutes. Stir in zucchini, potato, mushrooms and onions and let boil 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in tofu and cook until tofu has expanded and vegetables are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 4.1g; sodium 640.7mg. Full Nutrition
