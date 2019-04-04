Korean Bean Curd (Miso) Soup

This soup is tasty, delicious, easy to make and full of vegetables! This is a very simple Korean soup eaten with rice and other side dishes. Includes tofu, green squash, mushrooms and onions. True Korean recipe! Garnish with sliced green onions.
When my wife and I eat this dish here in Korea we have found that there are two "schools": Spicy and Salty. The Spicy crowd (at least) double the red pepper paste while the Salty group really load up on the Denjang (dwejang). When we cook this recipe we change any of the follow: 1) We use a LOT more dwenjang (close to double) 2) We usually will include a (half drained) can of tuna. 3) We include a few pieces of licorice root to add an unexpected and subtle sweetness. It's quite versitile and, for an intents and purposes, you could use any root vegetable in this soup
I was really craving some Korean comfort food and this hit the spot. I used to eat jigae (stew) often when I lived at home with my grandmother and mom, and this recipe tastes a lot like theirs! I followed the recipe and used all ingredients except for the potatoes. I did add a few more things though, and that is a 1/2 lb pork tenderloin and about a cup of leftover kimchi I had on hand. Instead of the garlic paste, I just used minced garlic. I sauteed the onion and garlic with a tbsp of vegetable oil, and I chopped the pork into very thin and small pieces and added that to the pot. After the pork browned, I threw in the rest of the ingredients (including the kimchi) except for the tofu. Instead of measuring I went more by taste though, I'm sure I used a lot more denjang than what the recipe calls for. I let it boil and as soon as the zucchini got soft, I added the tofu and let it cook for just a couple of more minutes. I served with some white rice and it was just wonderful!! My husband also enjoyed it very much and went back for seconds.
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2004
My korean boyfriend loved it! I madethe following adjustments: ...a little less dashi and a little more water. (Although I personally prefer stronger stocks, Korean stocks are much lighter in flavor so I made this soup in the korean fashion.) I also omitted the onion and added beef the 2nd time I made this by request of my boyfriend.
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2001
This recipe was awesome. The flavours really went well together. I especially liked the vegis and the spicy pepper paste. I will definitly be making this quick and easy soup again.
Perfect! It tasted just like my Mom's (she is full Korean and I'm half) and I imagined that I was in my Korean home again. Thank you for this amazing recipe. I even goofed and bought the extra firm tofu and it tasted amazing. Also, I used a milder type of gochu jang.
Instead of dashi I used rock salt, came out pretty close to my grandmother's anyhow.
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2010
I gave 4 stars only because I've never had Miso before. This was delicious, and my Korean friend says it is very authentic! Since this is supposed to be a gluten-free recipe I substituted the dashi granules with boxed seafood stock...the dashi contains whey. Delicious!
I am Korean, and this recipe tastes pretty true to what I have grown up eating. My tweaks are: use half water, half chicken stock broth, add green onion for garnish, use about double the amount of denjang. Serve with rice. Yummy!
This recipe tastes sweeter than the soup my mom used to make for me, but I think the Denjang (miso paste) I bought was sweet by default. I eliminated potato and added more vegetables like shitake mushrooms, pin/ stem mushrooms, strips of lean steak, then added baby bock choi & broccoli at the end (because I love my vegetables, and I like them crunchy). Nonetheless, fantastic recipe.
So yummy. Tastes like my boyfriends mom's jjigae! I used dashi miso instead of denjang and dashi granules, and used korean squash instead of zucchini. I think my vegetables were really big though because I had to double the liquid section of the recipe to make it even.
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2007
I've loved this recipe in Korea and this recipe tastes just like the authentic thing! I added some sliced green onions, green hot chile peppers, and omitted the potatoes. I also used enoki mushrooms for a more authentic feel. It's great with rice!
I left a different review but I'm back for a more updated one. This recipe is fantastic! I made three changes due to groceries that were available to me and the fact I have family members that do not like tofu. I substituted chicken for tofu, chicken granules for dashi granules, and doubled the hot pepper paste. It's phenomenal and has easily become a regularly made meal in our household.
I loved this soup, it reminds me of the Korean restaurants I get it from and that is comforting because I grew up eating Korean food. I did not use dashi granules, but I did use half chicken broth and half water as my liquid and then added my korean bean paste and hot pepper paste. It tasted perfect! I also like my tofu extra firm so I used that. yum yum!
My husband is Korean and loved this recipe. It is the closest I have ever gotten to my mother-in-law's recipe. The only modifications I made were I used green onion instead of onion and I used fresh garlic. Very delicious and spicy!
I am not a fan of tofu, but the soup looked very healthy so I decided to try it, and I am glad I did! Great taste, on the spicy side, just the way I like it. Even the kids ate it and said it was yummy!
