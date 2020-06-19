Chinese Sweet and Sour Spare Ribs

This sweet and sour dish is made with tender and succulent spare ribs. The whole family will love these sticky ribs.

Recipe by yanyangtian

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
21 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
51 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pork ribs, soy sauce, 1 teaspoon rice wine, and salt in a large bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a wok or deep saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook ribs in the hot oil until golden brown and no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes.

  • Bring remaining 1 teaspoon rice wine, sugar, and water to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in ribs; reduce heat and simmer until flavors combine, about 5 minutes. Stir in black vinegar. Increase heat to high; cook and stir until sauce thickens and coats the ribs, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Black vinegar is a dark vinegar made of glutinous rice and malt, popular in Chinese cuisine. You may find it in Asian shops or online. In a pinch, use malt vinegar.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 59.9mg; sodium 643.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022