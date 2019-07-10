Breaded and Fried Scallops

I love scallops, and I wanted to try them fried but had limited ingredients. This was super easy and delicious. I started to make it all the time.

Recipe by amberrlp

Credit: Greg

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix bread crumbs, salt, and pepper in a resealable plastic bag.

  • Whisk egg lightly in a bowl. Dip scallops in egg; place in the bread crumb mixture in the bag. Seal bag and shake until scallops are coated with bread crumbs.

  • Bring butter, olive oil, and lemon juice to a simmer in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add breaded scallops; cook, shaking skillet occasionally, until browned, 6 to 7 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Use plain bread crumbs if preferred.

I use bay scallops, but sea scallops would also be good.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 24g; cholesterol 146.4mg; sodium 1212.7mg. Full Nutrition
