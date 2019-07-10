Breaded and Fried Scallops

I really enjoyed this recipe. I only needed one serving so I cut the recipe back. I heated the oil on high until it shimmered added the scallops and turned the heat down to med. high and cooked them for about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Cooking bay scallops for 6-7 minutes is way too long IMHO. I didn't have a fresh lemon, I was so sure that I did, so I omitted that part of the recipe. Thanks for sharing and I look forward to trying this recipe again.
Added a dash of cayenne and garlic powder, served with cole slaw and tartar sauce (mayo and chow chow, with a splash of worcestershire and Frank's Hot Sauce). Also flash fried some shoestring potatoes as accompaniment. About made myself sick eating a whole pound by meself.
