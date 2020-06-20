Watermelon Chutney

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great way of using up fresh watermelon. It is very tasty on sandwiches or with meat.

By tokonoma

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a stockpot over medium heat; cook and stir red onion, red bell pepper, garlic, and ginger until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix watermelon, tomatoes, lime juice, curry powder, salt, and sugar into onion mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until watermelon and tomatoes are slightly broken down, about 10 minutes.

  • Fill 4 clean jars with chutney, seal, and turn upside down to mix for 5 minutes. Turn right-side up and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 1.8g; sodium 6.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2017
This was definitely something out of the ordinary to do with watermelon and I thought it was pretty good! I did think it was a little more waterier than I would've liked though. Nice flavor combo and good served with a grilled chicken breast. Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
