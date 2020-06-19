Simple Yogurt Bread

4.10.18 This really is super simple to make, and I was able to empty my big container of Cabot® Lowfat Plain Greek Yogurt (yay, now more room in the fridge). The texture is different than any quick bread I’ve ever made, and that’s not intended as negative, just different. However, it is very moist, not dense but not totally light either (hope that makes sense), sweet but somewhat neutral in flavor. I was looking for something that would be a bit different from a buttery pound cake flavor to spoon some fresh fruit or a fruit sauce over, and I think this will work well...I'll know tonight! ASweeney, thanks for a tasty new recipe. ****UPDATE 4.11.18**** As I mentioned yesterday, the texture of this bread is just a bit different, so I wondered how it would toast. Well, it was delicious this morning as a thick slice of toast spread with plum preserves. Liking this versatile bread more and more.

