Simple Yogurt Bread

This simple, low-fat bread is easy to make and customize. Let the kids create their own flavor combinations! The bread has a very moist, dense, spongy texture. It is lovely served with fresh berries for dessert.
Directions
Cook's Note:
Use any flavor of yogurt you prefer. Yoplait is what I had on hand, and it is a very sweet, fairly thin yogurt. Other yogurt brands may result in a different texture and flavor. Quick breads are very forgiving, and a thicker or thinner batter should still produce an edible result!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 634.1mg. Full Nutrition
4.10.18 This really is super simple to make, and I was able to empty my big container of Cabot® Lowfat Plain Greek Yogurt (yay, now more room in the fridge). The texture is different than any quick bread I’ve ever made, and that’s not intended as negative, just different. However, it is very moist, not dense but not totally light either (hope that makes sense), sweet but somewhat neutral in flavor. I was looking for something that would be a bit different from a buttery pound cake flavor to spoon some fresh fruit or a fruit sauce over, and I think this will work well...I'll know tonight! ASweeney, thanks for a tasty new recipe. ****UPDATE 4.11.18**** As I mentioned yesterday, the texture of this bread is just a bit different, so I wondered how it would toast. Well, it was delicious this morning as a thick slice of toast spread with plum preserves. Liking this versatile bread more and more.
I made this recipe and it came out fabulous. The only thing I did differently was to put two teaspoons of vanilla extract into the batter. I would definitely make this again. It's a great way to use up yogurt that would otherwise go to waste.
Honestly I really enjoyed this! I had some excess homemade yogurt that I wanted to use. It tastes like a nice dessert bread. It was very easy to make, very easy to stir. The batter was very liquidy. It filled a bread pan to the top. (I measured the yogurt, but I think I may have been a little generous. I also used large eggs.) I ended up using a ladle to take some out and fill two mini loaf pans. I couldn’t be happier with the turnout! Next time I think I will see if the recipe works just as well with whey instead of yogurt.
