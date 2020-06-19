Simple Yogurt Bread

This simple, low-fat bread is easy to make and customize. Let the kids create their own flavor combinations! The bread has a very moist, dense, spongy texture. It is lovely served with fresh berries for dessert.

Recipe by ASweeney

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl.

  • Mix yogurt, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl. Stir in flour mixture a little at a time, mixing well between each addition to avoid lumps. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use any flavor of yogurt you prefer. Yoplait is what I had on hand, and it is a very sweet, fairly thin yogurt. Other yogurt brands may result in a different texture and flavor. Quick breads are very forgiving, and a thicker or thinner batter should still produce an edible result!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 634.1mg. Full Nutrition
