Florentine Tomato Soup

53 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 22
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Green pepper, basil and diced tomatoes are simmered with garlic and bouillon, then combined with spinach in this easy soup.

By Morris

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook bell pepper, onion and garlic in oil until tender. Stir in tomatoes, water, basil, bouillon and black pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.

  • Stir in spinach and cook 5 to 7 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 1.3g; sodium 177mg. Full Nutrition
