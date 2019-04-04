Since I had a lot of veggies to use up, as they were tipping just over the edge of perfection, I made this Florentine Tomato soup recipe this morning, using low sodium, low fat chicken broth rather than the bouillon granules, and a whole bag of fresh spinach rather than the frozen spinach. Of course, to sauté the onions, garlic and peppers, I started with an indulgently slow swirl of extra virgin olive oil in the pot, rather than the measly tablespoon called for. Then I chopped two ripe plum tomatoes and about fifteen grape tomatoes, rather than using the can of diced tomatoes. It lacked the amount of broth I desired, so I added a little more broth. I did not have fresh basil, but I did have some frozen from last summer, so I used that, along with some dried basil. Also added chopped red bell pepper, as well as the green pepper, plus considerably more garlic than the recipe called for. When it was done, I realized I wanted some pasta with it, but then thought of the rice noodles I had in the pantry and quick boiled a small bunch of those in just a few cups of water, then dumped the whole thing into the pot. Perfect!At table, I added a three cheese shredded Italian blend and some freshly ground pepper. Oh my Lord, what a happy Sunday way to start a beautiful day! Truly Yummy. I call my version Italian Pho!