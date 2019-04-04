Florentine Tomato Soup
Green pepper, basil and diced tomatoes are simmered with garlic and bouillon, then combined with spinach in this easy soup.
Great example to illustrate how using the very best ingredients will yield the very best results - fresh tomato sauce if available, (in my case I used tomato sauce I had put up from my garden), chicken broth rather than chicken bouillon and water, and fresh baby spinach (considerably less than the 10 ozs. called for). I also added the fresh basil last, NOT cooking it in the simmering stage for 10 minutes. As written this is a 3-star recipe, but with these simple changes it is a 5-star soup, one that Hubs compares to a memorable soup we enjoyed at "Purple Cafe and Wine Bar," in downtown Seattle. (Rating this 3 stars might have discouraged others from trying this easily improved soup)Read More
WAY to much spinach - not enough liquid. Nobody believed it was a soup - it was more like a spinach veggie dish.Read More
I don't care to use the bouillon cubes/granules because of the sodium, so I added some vegetable stock instead of the granules and water..Sprinkle w/ grated parmesean cheese right before serving...Also good with adding some thin sliced fresh mushrooms.
Really good and flavorful. I think there is TOO MUCH spinach in the recipe as it stands. My recommendation is HALF of a box instead of a whole, maybe even less. A great source of vitamins, good appetizer.
I loved this! I followed the recipe exactly, and unlike most other reviewers found the amount of spinach to be just fine, but I'm a big spinach fan anyway. Overall, very flavorful and filling, something I'll absolutely make again.
I JUST finished making this...and even the kids loved it! The aroma is sensational as it is simmering, made my mouth water in anticipation... Instead of using water and bouillon cubes...I used chicken broth and I added mushrooms when I was sauteeing the onion/bell pepper/garlic. Heavenly! I love this and will be making it again. Next time I will double it, as it was such a hit! P.S. I did NOT drain my tomatoes before adding them, the liquid added extra flavor to the dish...and I used the amount of spinach the recipe calls for. I found it a quite nice consistency for a soup!
This was close to a soup we had at a 5 star hotel. All it needed was soom cooked pasta shells and it would be identical. AWSOME
I had to make a substitution for the green peppers since I didn't have any, and instead used a small can of chopped green chilies which gave it some kick! Tasted great, will definately make again.
Original recipe a bit bland. Added 1 cup of red wine, 1 tbs Worchester & 1 tsp mixed salts. Simmered for 20 min or so, Bingo! Very good.
This is a wonderful soup! Half the package of spinach is the right amount for me. It tastes great with about half a pound of cooked pasta shells too. Very tasty and healthy!
This soup was very easy to make and I loved it. As a die hard Weight Watcher this counts as a zero point meal. I did add a few chopped baby carrots. Thanks for the recipe. It's in my keeper file.
Best soup I have ever tasted! I substituted chicken broth for the water / boullion. Note: I also doubled the recipe and it was barely enough for 5 servings
Nice, simple soup. I amde this for my lunches for work. I did not have green peppers, so I used diced zucchini. Also, instead of water, I used 2 cups of homemade vegetable broth for more flavor. I took another reviewer's advice and cut way back on the spinach, about 4 ounces. With the changes it made exactly 4 cups of soup. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe.
Good base recipe, but definitely needed some extra kick with seasonings. Instead of bouillon and water, i added a can of reduced sodium chicken broth, then a 16oz container of frozen homemade chicken broth with onions and garlic. I also added a 6oz can of tomato paste to equal out the thickness of it, extra fresh cracked pepper, italian seasoning and extra minced garlic. Came out much more flavorful. Served with shaved Parmesan cheese and a dash of cracked pepper as others suggested.
A quick, easy soup that was also very good. I used fresh chopped spinach and more seasonings. Thanks!
this is the same recipe as in the taste of home cookbook. exact to the "t" first let me start off my stating the chicken broth ratio is way off. i had to have a least added 5 more cups to the pot and it was still wayyyyy to thick. i started off with 2 cups and it left my pot with maybe an inch of broth. the flavor is good. i of course 3X the garlic and added extra dried basil. i use petite diced toms and they were good. i also added maybe about a 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream then the taste was right on. be prepared to add lots of extra broth. thanks for sharing.
I made this soup and thought it was great! I also cut down on the spinach and used the chicken broth instead of the water. My husband loves it so much we can't keep it in the house. I have tried doubling the recipe and now I am going to try quadrupling the recipe so I can have some the next day. Delish!
Like other reviews, we used fresh spinach (approx. 2c). We used Italian style diced tomatoes plus an 8oz. can of no-salt tomato sauce. Since we ate this as our main course, we also added 1/4c small pasta (w/ the tomato mixture) & about ½ c freshly grated Parmesan cheese when the soup is complete. Easy, good & on the table in 30 minutes.
It needed more substance, so I added mushrooms. But it still tasted like tomato water to me so after adding Greek seasoning and vegetable broth, I boiled pasta and put that in too. Served it with crackers and that was the meal.
Was very tasty.. thicker and heartier than I expected. I'll definitely make this one again
This taste amazing, but as others have said there was not enough liquid and lots of spinach.
Very flavorful! I used fresh tomatoes and fresh spinach instead of canned and frozen, respectively, and it turned out great.
Morris - This is a great recipe !!! I had to do substitutions based on what I had/didn't have. -used dried basil instead of freah -added a small sprig of chopped parsley -had to use home canned tomato juice -used 1/2 the spinach -did add pasta - too much the first time -instead of plain water used the water the pasta was cooked in. You are definitely a genius. Your spices were the best.
This was pretty good; I think better the next day. It was quite thick. I used fresh spinach. Will make again.
I was looking for a recipe for a soup I saw at Starbucks. I followed the advice of the reviewers who said to add half the spinach, I buy bagged frozen chopped spinach and add to my taste. Then I added a can of tomato soup + one can water and a half a cup of orzo pasta. It was easy and delicious. My husband and daughter loved this soup and the leftovers disappeared quickly the next day. We'll be having this one again soon.
I use this as a base for any tomato soup I might make. Anything can pretty much be added or taken away from it, except the tomatoes & water.
I made this exactly as-is, and it was shockingly good considering how quick, easy, healthy and cheap it is. Wow! It is definitely more stew-y than soupy, but I'm okay with that - you can easily reduce the spinach if you'd like. It is very good leftover. I couldn't believe how much flavor there was in such a simple concoction. Top off with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese! Nom nom.
This was pretty good. I doubled the garlic and added a little more water because it didn't seem like there was enough liquid. Next time I will double the amount of basil.
I did not care for this recipe. I followed all directions and what a disappointment.
This is good with a hand full of parmesan or romano cheese on top.
This was really good. It was more of a "stoup," but I still thought it was good enough to make again. It's healthy and filling. I didn't have fresh basil so I used dry, mediterranean basil and cut the spinach down some. I also added some red pepper I had just to use it up and it was a great addition. I think you could probably add whatever you want. Next time I might add some mushrooms or zucchini. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this pretty much to the recipe, although I added more pepper, some sweet chili powder, cooked pasta shells and used fresh spinach. The taste was lovely and with the pasta it made more of a meal than just a broth.
Delicious. There is a lot of spinach, but after all, that is what the name implies.
not sure how this is supposed to be 5 servings.....but it's tasty.
Delicious soup! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out to have a great flavour.
Loved it! This soup makes for a great comfort food!
Very simple, earthy soup. I added a little diced chiles and a pinch of red pepper. I used low sodium chicken broth and white wine. I think the pasta makes this hearty as well. Good, simple soup and I will definitely make it again.
Excellent soup. Easy to make, full of flavor. My picky-eater actually ate it. I made this in less than 30 minutes on a Monday. The only thing I would change is add a little bit less of each spice, as they can be overpowering to some. It's a perfect low-everything side to a thin, seasoned chick breast. Plus, it's pretty hearty!
Very hearty and tasty. A little bit on the stew side of the soup genre. This recipe is forgiving, so feel free to use frozen vegetables.
Since I had a lot of veggies to use up, as they were tipping just over the edge of perfection, I made this Florentine Tomato soup recipe this morning, using low sodium, low fat chicken broth rather than the bouillon granules, and a whole bag of fresh spinach rather than the frozen spinach. Of course, to sauté the onions, garlic and peppers, I started with an indulgently slow swirl of extra virgin olive oil in the pot, rather than the measly tablespoon called for. Then I chopped two ripe plum tomatoes and about fifteen grape tomatoes, rather than using the can of diced tomatoes. It lacked the amount of broth I desired, so I added a little more broth. I did not have fresh basil, but I did have some frozen from last summer, so I used that, along with some dried basil. Also added chopped red bell pepper, as well as the green pepper, plus considerably more garlic than the recipe called for. When it was done, I realized I wanted some pasta with it, but then thought of the rice noodles I had in the pantry and quick boiled a small bunch of those in just a few cups of water, then dumped the whole thing into the pot. Perfect!At table, I added a three cheese shredded Italian blend and some freshly ground pepper. Oh my Lord, what a happy Sunday way to start a beautiful day! Truly Yummy. I call my version Italian Pho!
This shoup was good, a little watery for me, and I agree, cut back on the spinach a bit.
Simple to make and rave reviews from my guests, that’s what I call a keeper. Thanks for a good recipe and also reviewers with a variety of tweaks that up the taste if you think it’s in need.
I had to add more garlic to suit my taste. I did not have fresh basil but used my Italian Aglio, Olio & Peperoncino seasoning mix which added a good zip. I loved all the spinach and actually added more. Definitely making this again!
I made this last night and it was wonderful. I used what I had on hand, like other reviewers I used dried herbs, zucchini, fresh spinach and Acini Di Pepe pasta. It was easy and tasted great! I wish people would stop complaining about recipes they alter to appeal to their family's taste. I am sure from the dawn of womankind, most people have indeed altered recipes, and I am certain this practice will continue! When we alter a recipe, let's celebrate and appreciate the recipe that was shared with us. This IS a wonderful recipe, it is a flavorful, hearty soup that I will enjoy making many times in the future !
This is a very flavorful and easy soup to make. I used vegetable broth instead of the water and omitted the chicken broth granules. I also added a can of pink beans for some additional protein.
Wonderful soup! Added fresh chopped button mushrooms, diced mini red, yellow, & orange peppers, 1pkg Knorr veggie mix, shrimp, & pine nuts. Also added pinch of cumin. The added ingredients gives it a little more weight but doesn't make the soup too heavy. This soup goes well with either an onion roll or rosemary bread.
Used chicken broth instead of granules. Less spinach. Threw in about half a can of garbanzo beans. It was delicious.
