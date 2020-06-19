Baek Kimchi (White Kimchi)

Made as written except that I used red pepper flakes instead of the threads. I would have loved to have used the threads but neither of the Asian market I went to carried them. I loved this recipe! I did think it needed more vinegar and ended up adding some but I like mine tart. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Made as written except that I used red pepper flakes instead of the threads. I would have loved to have used the threads but neither of the Asian market I went to carried them. I loved this recipe! I did think it needed more vinegar and ended up adding some but I like mine tart. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Fun and easy, will make again. I had to substitute for a few things I don't keep on hand. I used pickling salt, prepared horseradish sauce and sweet chilli sauce (1/4 cup each), and omitted the added sugar, salt, vinegar, radish and red peppers. I minced crystallized ginger, fresh scallions and fresh garlic. The instruction to wrap the outer leaf around the cabbage section did not make any sense to me, the leaf being much too small. I sprinkled the mixture liberally between the leaves, fanning them like playing cards, rolled each section and stuffed them in pint jars, 2 per jar. Then I turned the jars over twice per day to move the liquid around. Has just enough sweet heat for me! For the salt soak, to hold the cabbage down in the brine, a ceramic plate works, with a heavy mug or bottle on top. You will see it sink into the liquid as the cabbage wilts.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.