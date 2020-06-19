Baek Kimchi (White Kimchi)

4
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Homemade baek kimchi (white kimchi), a Korean staple, is easy to make at home using napa cabbage, daikon radish, garlic, and vinegar.

Recipe by Ann Lee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 day 4 hrs 20 mins
total:
1 day 4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut cabbage lengthwise into quarters, keeping the leaves attached to the core. Rinse cabbage with cold water and liberally sprinkle 3 tablespoons salt between the leaves. Place cabbage in a large bowl and add just enough water to cover. Set aside until leaves are soft, 4 to 5 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Rinse the salted cabbage 3 or 4 times with cold water and drain in a colander for about 20 minutes.

  • Combine 1 cup water, radish, green onions, garlic, ginger, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, vinegar, and red pepper threads in a bowl. Sprinkle radish mixture between all the cabbage leaves except for the large outer leaf of each quarter. Reserve the liquid from the radish mixture.

  • Peel back the large outer leaf of each quarter, without removing it from the core, and fold the inner leaves in half. Wrap the outer leaf around the inner leaves and pack the cabbage quarters into a clean 1/2-gallon jar; pour in the reserved liquid from radish mixture. Seal jars and let sit at room temperature for 1 day. Slice the wrapped cabbage quarters into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt. The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 0.3g; sodium 2342.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022