Daeji Bulgogi (Pork Bulgogi)

Spicy marinated pork prepared in authentic Korean style. Serve this tasty and popular dish with white rice and an array of vegetable sides. This tastes even better if you cook it on the barbeque.

Recipe by Ann Lee

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, barbeque sauce, hot pepper paste, sugar, ginger root, red pepper flakes, sesame seeds, and black pepper together in a small bowl.

  • Place pork in a large bowl. Pour soy sauce mixture over pork; toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator, at least 3 hours and up to overnight.

  • Preheat a large skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Add pork, discarding marinade. Cook, stirring frequently, until pork begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in onion; cook until soft, about 10 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 583mg. Full Nutrition
