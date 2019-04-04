Caldo Verde (Portuguese Green Soup)
This soup is a Portuguese favorite of mine. It is a creamy soup with the wonderful use of kale, giving it the green soup look. Enjoy it with a thick slice from your favorite loaf of bread!
I loved this soup as a child. I tried it this way but I really wasn't very happy with the outcome. Here is some advice. I added 2 splashes of half and half cream and a handful of medium cheddar cheese. After that not only did my kids inhale it they asked me for more the next day!!Read More
Most excellent soup! As with most soups, this needs to sit overnight for best flavor. Linguicia is hard to find but worth the effort (usually in the smoke sausage section). I left the potatoes in small cubes. I simmered in the crockpot because I like the kale well done. This was a hit with our guests!
I loved this reciepe!! It was so good and very easy to make, however the only thing I changed was instead of boiling the potatoes in water I used 3 cans of chicken broth, one can of the low sodium low salt and then 2 cups of water, it seemed to give the soup more rich flavor and good color. Very good soup I will continue to make this for years!!
Great soup. A nice blend of rich and creamy from the potato base, exciting spicy bites of sausage (we used the spicy kind)and fresh tasting healthy kale in every bite. At first I thought there was no way all that kale would mix in but it did just fine.
This tasted like I remember caldo verde when I was very young and living in Portugal. When my Daughter and her cousins were three I could get them to eat it every week by calling it dinosaur soup. If you've ever seen Little Foot and his friends enthusiastically eating tree tops, you will understand. This worked great until they turned 7 years old and and they came face to face with the harsh reality of the real world.
I substituted chorizo for the linguica and added a can of hominy. The kids, who will rarely eat anything green, loved it!
Excellent. Used smoked Polish sausage, instead of linguica, which I'll be sure to try next time. Still turned out wonderfully. Thanks.
I have had this soup growing up...as I am Portuguese myself. My parents though, don't like anything that looks white...so my mom always boiled the potatoes with 10-15 mini carrots. The snack ones that are already peeled. It gives this soup some color and extra vitamins...give it a try. Also I read some of the comments and some said this is bland...no matter what recipe you try, you always have to add the amount of salt and pepper to YOUR taste. Everyone is different. Great traditional Portuguese recipe! TY for posting it.
I thought the soup came out okay, but a little more bland than other kale soups I had before. Perhaps I should've substituted chourico for linguica. Felicia
As written, the recipe is very bland. I had to add chicken bouillon and extra salt and pepper. But once that was added, the soup was amazing!!! Next time I make this, I might add another potato or two.
I did not have good results with this, though I really was looking forward to trying it, we ate it, but I won't be making it again. :(
Excellent and authentic. I used collard greens instead of kale. I also used 3 cloves of garlic and 2 small onions with 1 shallot. Take the time to blend the potato mixture. It makes all the differnce. I also used the large baking potatoes that you can buy loose at the supermarket. They were so huge that I used 5 instead of 6. I also added a little chicken broth to the potato puree to get the consistency right. My Potuguese husband LOVED this soup.
It's good when you can get Portuguese Chourice...if you can't, add a good couple of shakes of smoked paprika (one of the main flavors of chourico) it makes all the difference.
This recipe was so good. The real judge was my husband,who is Portuguese, because my MIL has made something similar for my husband all his life. This is a comfort food for my husband, and he thought it might even be better than my MIL's own recipe. So, 5 stars!
Simple & delicious...what else could you ask for? Was searching for "Creme de collard", which is potato soup with collard greens & sausage, but I refuse to search further...this is now one of our weekly faves! :D
I had to use chorizo instead of linquica and I also used half chicken broth and half water. It's delicious!
Just a little too bland. Tried it again with a bit more salt, garlic, pepper, used chorizo instead of linguica, added about 1/4 cup of minced shallots, and substituted chichen broth for half the water...much better
I substituted low fat smoked beef sausage and replaced the water with chicken broth. Everyone loved it.
This tasted delicious and is very healthy! I could not find the linguica sausage, so instead I used chorizo.
Lovely recipe, my advice to those thinking it's bland is to add bacon bones when you add the potatoes. Take them out before adding the Kale. I have Stephanie Alexanders wonderful book "The Cooks Companion" and this is the only real difference.
Delicious soup with some major changes: substituted fresh Swiss Chard from the garden, used one quart water and one quart vegetable stock and substituted Field Range Vegan Spanish Chipolte Sausage for the meat. Also doubled the garlic. Amazing. I will be serving this for my vegan, vegetarian and meat-eating friends for years to come.
Yum! Simple and quick recipe. HIGHLY recommend searching for that Portuguese Linguisa, Chorizo tends to fall apart and doesn't taste as good. If you have a Sams Club or Costco thats where I found it. I find kale to be much better softer, so leave it in for 10-15 minutes. I grew up with it being pretty soft. Also, I added more water to serve more. Overall great recipe, enjoyed it!
I think this is VERY watery and bland --- added lots of salt and other ingredients to modify - so next time I'll make Zuppa Toscana. Maybe it was the chorizo? i prefer italian sausage.
I adapted this with vegetarian chorizo and added a bit of sharp cheddar as a garnish per another reviewer's suggestion. I also reduced the salt substantially because my soyrizo is very high in sodium. My extremely picky, green-vegetable-hating son and husband both LOVED this soup. I expected them merely to tolerate it, at best. This recipe is a keeper.
This tasted very close to my favorite Portuguese restaurants Caldo Verde. I didn't want to use just water so I used half water and half beef broth (all I had on hand.) Flavor was very good as I'm sure it would be using chicken too. My store didn't have chorizo so I used linguica also. A tip on cutting the kale: cut it from its stem, then roll it up and cut it finely. A great soup served with your favorite bread!
My mama used to make this soup and it reminds me of childhood in Brazil This is pretty close. I would give this recipe 5 stars, but had to modify it by reducing the water, adding some chicken stock and reducing the amount of kale. Add garlic, pepper and salt to taste. Not bland at all, pretty good!
One of my favorite soups. I use hot Italian sausage or Chirizo. I also add a couple of teaspoons of chicken bouillon to the water.
This recipe is delicious! I prepared all of the ingredients the night before (except for the kale) and put everything in my slow cooker. The next day when I came home from work the following day I turned the slow cooker on high for about 20 minutes and put the fresh kale in. It was nice to come home to a hearty meal all ready to go.
nice try good soup, my family's been making it for eaons, i suggest using chorizo instead of linguica. and no its not the same (chorizo has a higher fat content and more flavor) also instead of just water use a 3:1 ratio of chicken broth to water (much more flavorfull) putting the taters through a blender with the liquid before mixing in the other ingredients makes it that much more creamy! also swiss chard is a suitable sub for the kale if you cant find it
Very good soup, but I changed it up a little bit. I peeled and diced 5 small/medium potatoes and simmered them in 2 1/2 cups water for 10 min. While they were simmering, I sauteed the diced onion and 4 cloves garlic in the olive oil in my soup pot. I poured the potatoes with their water into the soup pot with the onion/garlic, added 1 quart high quality chicken broth and one package sliced aidell's andouille sausage (do not add salt, the sausage is salty enough). Added fresh cracked black pepper with my pepper grinder. Simmered 5 minutes, then added the kale and simmered 5 more minutes. I like a thicker broth so I sprinkled some instant potato flakes in there. You could also mash some of the potatoes in the soup. Didn't blend it as we like it chunky and don't have kids to complain about the green stuff LOL.
I set my expectations too high on this, even though I should have known it wouldn't be very flavorful due to the small list of ingredients. Even after adding more garlic, tbl. of smoked Spanish paprika and red pepper flakes it still was pretty bland. Once on the table, and everyone added extra salt it tasted much better. I think it's just one of those soups that requires a lot of salt. Using chicken broth next broth would surely alleviate that problem. Otherwise, it was a nice, sturdy and filling dish that was enjoyed with a warm loaf of bread.
I make this every winter. Its so easy and so good!
It needed more flavor so I added low sodium chicken broth, a tsp of veggie broth base and herbamere.
I have been making caldo verve for quite a few years, exactly this recipe with the exception of the garlic, will try it next time.
6 STARS!!! I haven't had Caldo Verde in almost 20 years, since I left the Azores! Have been craving it like crazy...Found Linguica at the local grocery store, and made it that night! They didn't have any good kale, so I substituted fresh spinach...Incredible!! Thanks for the recipe...I'll be making it over and over.
This was just ok. I won't make it again. I took two suggestions: add cheese and add more water. I would also suggest adding more spicy sausage as it was the better part of the soup.
My husband is from Portugal and we all just love this soup. I add a little more salt and use Portugese sausage.
This is my favourite soup. I have had it in Mozambique many times in the dim and distant past when that country was still a Portuguese colony. The big problem in making it is having at hand the correct variety of kale. You will still be able to make a very good soup with other varieties but the subtle flavour will not be there.
I added a can of white beans and if spice is needed, use some crushed red peppers.
This is a pretty good version of Caldo Verde. My husband is Portuguese, and this is a favorite of his. Where we live in the mountains, linguisa and chourico are nearly impossible to find. I have found a great site online to order fabulous Portuguese sausages.
This soup turned out OK. I left it overnight to let the flavors combine but there really isn't much complexity to the flavor of this soup. I did use hot linguica but it doesn't add very much to the flavor of the soup. I was a little disappointed.
And I added mushrooms and used double the liguica. Otherwise tasty!
YUM! Great recipe, tons of flavor. It tastes just like the soup you get at a Portuguese restaurant. The only thing I changed was I used chicken stock instead of water. Delicious.
I have made this many times now and I use 2 cans of coconut milk and reduce the water by about 4 cups. It doesn't have to be exact. And I make Diana's Hawaiian Bread Rolls from this site. This makes it out of this WORLD!
This was OUTSTANDING...I loved it and so did the whole family. It was rich, hearty, and healthy. I have made it twice now and it is my new favorite! A side note, I used my boat motor/hand-held mixer to whirl up the kale even smaller because of the kids so the soup was even greener which was fun! I used Silva Sausage for the linguinca! TOTAL 5 STARS! Thank you!
I thought this soup tasted absolutely fabulous..I didn't think it would have very much flavour since there isnt really any seasoning in it (except salt) but the flavour was wonderful. A total comfort soup. My only complaint is that there wasnt enough to go around! Next time I'll add a little bit more of everything to ensure that there are leftovers for the next day.
ok bland
I loved this soup and I am not even Portuguese (and did not grow up with this soup). But once I tried it I couldn't resist. I don't understand how some reviews called it bland, I found it to be very flavourful! The chorizo I used was the spicy kind, so maybe that made a big difference. I also added a couple of cubes of vegetable stock for a little extra flavour. Definitely going to be a regular recipe for me.
Tasted just like in Portugal. Great! Thanks.
Love this soup. I made a few adjustments, I added carrots, celery, cumin,and bay leaf. Used 3parts chicken broth to water. After cooking sausage I added a little broth to skillet to scrape flavor up,added to soup and it was perfect.
we love caldo verde but we find it hard to find liguica or even good chorico here in new port richey :(
i will try it with chicken. It is very good with beef.
great way to use up summer kale! My husband and I love this recipe and make it frequently.
My family loves this recipe, & is often used in portuguese weddings, but I have a version of my own...Instead of linguica I use chorico, and I cook it in the same pot as the soup. I substitute the kale with collard greens and I also puree some of the greens to make a greener soup, I do add chicken Knorr cube so that the soup isn't so bland..I serve this soup with some crutons on top...
I used radish leaves instead of kale, slice canned potatoes instead of fresh and 1 qt organic beef broth with 1 qt organic vegetable broth. I had some left over sweet sausage (organic) and this was icredibly delicious!
I took a little bit of advice from a few of the reviews. I used sauted onions garlic and yukon gold potatoes boiled in 32 oz. chicken broth and 32oz of water. I wilted the kale in broth skimmed off the potatoes and browned slices of Alfrescos sun dried tomato chicken sauage. I pureed the potatoes, kale and broth in a blender and added the sausage. My texture challenged hubby loved it.
By itself the soups is somewhat plain. I added about 3/4 lb of goat cheese and used hot Italian sausage to give it more flavor. Definitely will make it again this winter.
We really liked this soup! It's a very tasty way to eat kale. The linguica gave it a great flavor. I used chicken broth instead of water. Now, where's my crackers?...
just made this today and had the ultimate judges, my wife and my sister in law who are both Portuguese and they gave me a 10/10 score. awesome recipe and even I loved it too. photo was taken after half the potof soup was eaten already.
Doubled the sausage (also, we used italian sausage) and garlic. added a little hot sauce.
The first time I made this as written. It is a good soup. I wish recipes would list ingredients by weight, not by number. I used 6 russet potatoes, which basically created a Cream of Potato Soup with Kale and Sausage. Second time around I doubled the kale and sausage, and added a chicken bouillon cube to the broth. I let the soup sit overnight, allowing the flavors to meld. I can appreciate the comments that said as written it comes out a little bland. This alteration may not be totally Portuguese, but I add some red pepper flakes. You could even add some Green Pepper Sauce. I might have to try that next time! Desfrutar!!
I made this soup as part of an international menu for New Year's Eve. It was delicious without any changes to the recipe and so easy to make! I had many requests for the recipe, and even my 12 yeart old who didn't want green things in her soup loved it! The best part was that there was no dairy in the soup yet it was still creamy and smooth! My husband can't wait for me to make it again!
I've been making this soup for years. This variation is okay. I usually cook the sausage in the broth to add to the flavour . In reading the other reviews I had a good laugh. Chourico...is the exact same thing as linguicia. The difference lies in where the sausage is made and labeled..ie Portugal main land vs. The Azores.
Definitely not my grandmothers Caldo Verde. She took that recipe to the grave. But, this recipe was pretty good. I substituted two cans of chicken broth and two cans of water. Fortunately, I used my aunts homemade linguica which is out of this world. She will probably take that recipe to the grave too.
I think this is an excellent, easy recipe. I made several changes: 1) I used chicken broth(instead of water) made from "better than bouillon" concentrate, 2) I used red chard, and 3) I boiled the (yokon gold)potatoes first, then sliced and added them to the already cooked onion and garlic. I used a large onion and 2 cloves of garlic. and 4) I used a lean,Niman Ranch ham instead of the linguica. I pureed the potatoes, garlic and onions after cooking 6-7 minutes, then added the ham, and cooked 5-6 minutes. I steamed the chard and had it as a side dish, to allow family members to add if desired. This was YUMMY!
Perfect! Tastes just like in Portugal! I had never made it, but I doubled the recipe to freeze some and I'm sure glad I did. I reduced the salt and I think the original recipe would have been a bit too salty for my taste. I also used spicy Chorizo sausage which I think tastes great. Easy and delicious. I'll be making this one again. Thanks for sharing!
Made this soup,didn't like it no taste at all,had this soup in the algarve,it was good,so was hoping this was the same,won't make it again,maybe been better with vegetable stock instead of water.
Reminds me of the Zuppa Toscana at Olive Garden. It was good. Used chorizo like other reviewers since I couldn't find linguica.
Good récipé, but after having made zuppa Toscana, this was much more bland. This was very. Lose to the same recipe that my Portuguese friend makes. For those looking for more flavour, try zuppa Toscana very similar ingredients, much mor flavour richer soup altogether
A great, classic...kale and hearty. I used white rose potatoes and thought 6 would be too many so I only used four 3 in. potatoes. Next time I'll use 6. Used a quart of low-sodium vegetable broth, one quart of water and a teaspoon of chicken soup base. Added a pat of butter to finish each bowl instead of oil. Outstanding!
As a descendent of Portuguese ancestry, I grew up on this soup. My grandmother, who was from the Azores, always cooked this simple but hearty meal. She, however, would substitute either chard or collards for the kale. Additionally, she would often use leftover ham with the bone and cook it down for a nice broth base. We always shredded stale French bread into it. Great soup.
Yummy. A lot of time peeling and chopping, but it was easy to make. I made it with bacon because I was too lazy to find the sausage. A friend made it with the sausage. Both ways were delicious.
Great Soup.I wonder how it will taste if made from leftover mashed potato? To save time I buy two bunch of Kale and jullienne in the Food Processor. I roll the leaves very tight and put them in.also use 3 beef bouillon cubes.
Liked it very much. Might make some changes, not sure what I'll add yet, but will make it again.
I love Caldo Verde. I have found that chorizo is best, but any garlic seasoned smoked pork sausage will do, and if you can't find nice kale, collard greens work well too! It took a few trys to get this recipe just right for me, but it was well worth the effort getting the right combination of kale, chorizo and potatoes.
This soup had good flavor, but it was a little too thick than what I'm used to. I added another cup of water to thin it out and added a little more salt because of that. I didn't find it affected the flavor. Next time I would use less potato.
Mmmmmmmmmmmm just like mom's !
I’m 12 and I made this easy with no help (besides the blender) also shrimp instead of sausage is WAY better. it was so filling that I could barley finish a bowl of it. Also by the way, if you don’t leave the stove on it gets cold really fast and it will dry on the top and have little chunks floating in it, so don’t leave the soup alone.
Followed recipe as written the only adjustment was to the number of portions.
It was pretty good! I added chicken stock to enhance more flavor.
Delicious! I didn't have any sausage, but we had leftover ham and bacon. I used well over 6 oz, though. Probably more like 16. I used 1 qt chicken stock and 1 qt water. I also used cayenne pepper instead of black pepper. Excellent with a little Don Simon sangria.
Soup is delicious! I cooked the choriço in the pot first, then followed the rest of the recipe. Yum! My sister is going to want some.
I modified the recipe because did not have kale so, i instead used swiss chard and spinach , I also added some leftover cod fish tomatoe sauce. This soup base is simple and a great foundation to build on .
This was really good soup. It tasted better the next day. I used Italian sausage because it's all I had.
We lived in Massachusetts when I was tiny and my mom learned a “Kale soup” recipe from a friend and it was a mainstay growing up in Kentucky. Years later I discovered it’s the Americanized version of Caldo Verde and I’ve been trying to eat it in every former Portuguese colony since - so far Macau and Brazil.
Delicious!! Made it exactly as written and it was devoured!! Thanks for the recipe =)
Very easy, very good, and a nice way to serve some nutricious winter greens. Thanks!
I used alternative meat and added turmeric.
I couldn't find the Portuguese sausage so I ended up using Kalbasa sausage and smoked bacon. I also used chicken stock instead of water . I have had this with collard greens as well instead of Kale. Collard greens are better in my books but in Canada harder to find so Kale it is.
Loved it, substituted rice for potatoes, so good
Outstanding taste.
Yummy! I cooked my kale(collards) for much longer than 5 min though. More like at least 30. Used leftover mashed potatoes as part of my potatoes. Got delicious linguica from a store in SanJose called the bacalhau grill and trade rite market that totally made this soup out of this world flavorful. One linguica link was all it took. I fried it up and used the grease to fry the onion, garlic and the cubed potatoes. Delicious.
