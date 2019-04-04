Caldo Verde (Portuguese Green Soup)

115 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 36
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This soup is a Portuguese favorite of mine. It is a creamy soup with the wonderful use of kale, giving it the green soup look. Enjoy it with a thick slice from your favorite loaf of bread!

By Sandra McClure

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook onion and garlic in 3 tablespoons olive oil for 3 minutes. Stir in potatoes and cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes more. Pour in water, bring to a boil, and let boil gently for 20 minutes, until potatoes are mushy.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-low heat, cook sausage until it has released most of its fat, 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Mash potatoes or puree the potato mixture with a blender or food processor. Stir the sausage, salt and pepper into the soup and return to medium heat. Cover and simmer 5 minutes.

  • Just before serving, stir kale into soup and simmer, 5 minutes, until kale is tender and jade green. Stir in the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 1352mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022