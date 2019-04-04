Portuguese Soup

This is a great soup recipe. Very hearty and tasty

By Patti Peil

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook onions in oil until just tender. Stir in sausage and cook 5 minutes more. Place cabbage, potatoes, beans, ketchup, consomme and water in the pot. Season with garlic powder, pepper and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 30 to 45 minutes.

  • Stir in vinegar and simmer 1 hour more. Add more water if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 73.3g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 2126.9mg. Full Nutrition
