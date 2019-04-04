Portuguese Soup
This is a great soup recipe. Very hearty and tasty
I made this recipe last night and it was amazing!! I accidentally bought white kidney beans and regular (non-smoked/non-spicy) sausage. My family loved the soup!! However, I think it would be better if next time I make sure to use red beans and either smoked or spicy sausages to give it a bit of a kick. I cut the recipe in half and it fed 4 of us, next day too! Definitely will make again!!!! Also, I think more veggies would be an added bonus! :)Read More
This was okay. I made it exactly as stated and found there too be too much cabbage (the sausage got lost in the soup because of it). I also found it tasted way too much like ketchup. We have a lot of left overs, and I will happily eat them but I doubt I will make this again.Read More
This recipe is one that sounds so weird but is the very best!! Everyone that tries it wants seconds and the recipe.
OH - MY - GOODNESS!!!!!!!! This soup was amazing! I threw in a bag of frozen brussels sprouts/cauliflower/carrots at the end, for a little more texture. I'd ad more next time, just cause it complimented the cabbage so well. Great way to use one of the cabbages I caught at the St. Patrick's Day parade, and different from coleslaw or cabbage salad. The ketchup gave it a surprisingly yummy and different flavor, as did the vinegar. I'd like to try apple cider vinegar instead of white. Also, I used a 13-qt. pot and it filled it to the brim, which didn't surprise me. Thanks for a truly slamming recipe!
Running a search for ingredients I came across this. It sounded a little strange to me and had to think about trying it. I had the same feelings about beefuna burgers, and they are delecious, so I decided to give this a try. I made some changes, but minor ones as I prefer more of a stew than soup, and this was delecious. We fell in love with it and will be having this as a regular from now on.
I grew up with my vovoa(portuguese grandmother) back in portugal making this kind of soup it's awesome,.
I have to admit, I was a little scared of this recipe but intrigued by the ingredients. I even called my girlfriend (who is of Portuguese decent) to make sure the ingredients sounded cohesive. The only changes I made was to use Chorizo instead of smoked sausage (make sure to drain the Chorizo after you cook it) and I used beef broth instead of water & I reserves 1/4 of the cabbage and didn't add it until the last 15 minutes of cooking so it had some crunch to it. The first 2 bites I thought 'Oh my goodness this was a mistake' and then on the 3rd bite it was like it all came together and it was amazing! Each bite got better and better. It just takes getting use to the uniqueness of the ingredients but it is so worth it. This will be a perfect dish to make in the Winter. I served mine with a garden salad and a crusty French bread. Thank you for sharing the recipe. It will be made in our house over and over.
One of my absolute favorites! I'm originally from Hawaii but my paternal grandparents are Portuguese. Since I'm so far away from home this is my comfort food. I do what my grandmother does...add a little bit of "whatever". This time it's leftover Thanksgiving ham :-)
I was skeptical about this recipe, but wanted to use up odds and ends in the pantry/frig - smoked sausage, cabbage, etc., so did an ingredient search on Allrecipes. This is amazingly good - I used white beans instead of kidney beans and about half the onions. I also added a few diced carrots for color. Go ahead and add the vinegar; I hesitated, but it made it even better. Highly recommended.
I have made this dish several times and it vanish just like that. Next, was the challenge of making it for 30 people. I was a bit uncomfortable, but when served, the soup was gone with 2 hours. They wanted more. Good Recipe !!!!!
This recipe has been reviewed many times, but I had to add my comments. Amazing! A great way to use up a lot of cabbage. My husband just loved it, and it made lots, so we now have soup in the freezer. I added a bit more vinegar at the end, because I didn't think it had quite enough 'zing', but I probably added a bit too much, as then it had too much zing. This is a keeper!
This was a great recipe. I was actually searching for a base recipe for Portuguese Kale soup. Unfortunately I didn't have any cabbage but I added two bunches of kale at the end and it was the bomb! I used hot chourico (Portuguese sausage) and tomato paste instead of ketchup. The only other change I made was to saute fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Very good and as everyone else said, it makes a huge pot! Ty for this recipe.
5 Star hands down! I didn't change a thing. I love recipes that put together ingredients that wouldn't have come to mind. The flavor of the soup was good before I added the vinegar. I added the wine vinegar apprehensively, but wow it made a yummy difference. I make soups about 3 times a week all winter long. This one is hitting the top 10 list in the rotation. Thank you TXTEACH for sharing.
Delicious! I didn't have consomme so I subbed 2 quarts beef stock and left out the water. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. This is a new family favorite!
I would say the serving size is a bit off. 2 servings was enough to feed 4 people lunch at my house. I made a vegetarian version of this by using vegetarian sausage (plus a dash of smoke flavoring) and vegetable broth instead of the beef. It has a nice, peppery warmth to it, but not so much as to be too spicy. My ultra-picky teenager (home sick with a sore throat) said this was good and ate nearly all of hers!
I had a hard time getting the beans and potatoes to get tender.
Determined to follow the recipe, against my better judgement and inner instincts, I added the vinegar. I don't know if this a personal or acquired taste...but, not for me. I just didn't care for it at all.
Good soup, I'd say 3 1/2 Stars....I made for church soup potluck. I made 12 servings, and there was very little left. My hubby who's Portuguese, said he'd never had a tomato based soup Portuguese soup before, he said he didn't LOVE it, but said it was good, but prefers the Kale soup. I liked it even with the strangeness of ketchup and vinegar. It was good, but not wonderful.
We loved this! Made it as written, only adding minced garlic, and lots of chopped veggies- celery, carrots, bell pepper. So hearty, but not heavy. Putting this in the soup rotation for this fall/winter.
This makes a TON of food! I halved the recipe and had enough leftovers to feed me and my fiance for another 4-5 meals. I added 2 tbsp worcestershire sauce to my halved recipe and the results were tasty.
Good for using up leftovers.
Turned out great! Used a 8 qt stock pot and it was almost full to the top - makes a ton of soup! Added: carrots, celery and corn. Used low sodium beef broth instread of consomme. Used only 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar and omitted the salt completely - did not need it. Everyone young and old liked it. Makes super size portions and freezes well. The longer it sits - the better it tastes. Will put this on the soup rotation.
Big hit for Easter.I nixed the cabbage and added carrots though.
I found this when looking for a soup recipe using cabbage and smoked sausage. My instincts said NO - don't make this with ketchup! But I didn't listen and should have.... I made it as written and can definitely taste that ketchup - it's not subdued by the other ingredients - as I hoped it would be
This soup is delicious--it did take me a couple of bites before I got it, but it's delicious. My husband and 4-year old loved it too--will definitely make again.
I'm a 1st generation American born of Portuguese descent. My parents came here 1 year before I was born. They carried traditions and made meals from the country of Portugal. I grew up eating authenticly made Portuguese food every day of my life. I no longer live with my parents. But am trying to reconnect with my roots through food. I tried this recipe out. It turned out to be too spicy & vinegry. I've never seen my mom add ketchup to a soup like this recipe asks for. I gave the recipe a chance, but it didn't work for me.
love this soup. I added carrots and celery, and used minced garlic instead of powder. I also used a tablespoon of tomato paste and a can of diced tomatoes rather than ketchup. a 32 ounce carton of beef broth rather than a can and cut the water to 2 quarts. I will make this again and again depending on what I have in the fridge.
Very easy and a great taste!
Easy and great
I agree with Toronto Cooks review. It was ok but tasted too much of the catsup. My husband ate it but he wasn't too enthused. If I were to make it again, I would put more sausage in it and cut up some carrots and cut the recipe in half. It made a big pot of soup which I ended up freezing.
This is delicious period. I only used four potatoes and substituted two ears of fresh corn (just the kernels cut from the cob). That gave it more of a crunchy texture. I wondered how the vinegar would affect it but it all blended together perfectly. I used hot spicy smoked sausage which made it a bit too tangy. Regular smoked is fine.
Delicious! I went to a restaurant in New Bedford recently and had a soup that I really liked, so I searched online for a recipe and found this. This one turned out even better than the restaurant's! Definitely use the vinegar it gives it that little something extra. It makes a ton of soup so we'll be eating it for a few days, which is fine with us. I said to my husband that if I ever made this for anybody else they would think I was a good cook :)
Yea for portuguese soup! Don't be afraid of the ketchup & vinegar. It was wonderful!
I thought this soup was nothing special. I made it exactly as written, using red potatoes (since the recipe didn't specify which kind) and distilled white vinegar (ditto). Also, I drained and rinsed the beans. The results were decent, and a good mix of veggies and meat, but the liquid itself was a little odd. The mixture of ketchup, consomme, vinegar and water was just a little too different for my tastes. It was worth trying, though.
I, like a few of the reviewers before me couldn’t imagine a soup with ketchup and vinegar as the main ingredients but my wife wanted to try it. Never again! Before adding the vinegar it tasted like ketchup. After adding the vinegar it tasted like vinegar. I guess more people like vinegar as some reviewers loved it. Not me.
Love this recipe! Make it for my family all the time. My daughters love it
I used chorizo (nearest I could find), no potatoes and lemon juice instead o vinegar (that's what I had at home). Delicious!
Very, very good. Made exactly as written, except only 4 servings which was enough for 6 people with leftovers. Vinegar was a unique addition. Will definitely make again. Thanks.
I personally did not care for the ketchup, even though I only used 1 cup instead of 2. Maybe if I didnt know it was in there, I might've liked it better. Hubby didnt know and liked the soup very much! I used apple cider vinegar and I'd recommend using that. Makes a LOT of soup. Next time I'll use a bigger pot.
I made this recipe just as it was written but I used white beans instead of kidney because that is what I had and it was amazing!! Love this recipe. Ketchup and vinegar in a soup sounds strange but it totally works.
Delicious and will make again. I modified the recipe slightly by substituting 2 yams for 2 potatoes and adding a sliced carrot. Next time I may try adding a can of diced tomatoes and cutting back on the ketchup. But really this is an easy and tasty recipe. For the novice, soup tastes better the longer you cook it.
I'm glad others reviewed this recipe first. I'd never have tried it without those reviews. As it turned out, it was wonderful and the more I eat the better I like it. I was a little short on catsup so I threw in most of a can of tomato paste I had in the refrig plus two tablespoons of chili sauce. Couldn't get consomme' nearby so I used a can of beef broth and added a tablespoon of beef base to the water. Also added two teaspoons of sugar. Oh, and two chopped Roma tomatoes that needed to be used. This one goes on my list of favorite soups. It's foolproof.
YUM! My sister-in-law (Portuguese) makes this and I love it. I use Linguisa sausage because it's a portuguese sausage and I LOVE the flavor. It makes this soup wonderful.
I have to say, I really had my doubts about this recipe, but I had the majority of the ingredients on hand, and it intrigued me enough to finally make it. My 7 year old and my mother are in love with this soup now. My mom called me a gourmet cook after eating this! lol I'm exceptionally pregnant at the moment, so I'm not sure I can give it a fair review from me, as all I want is a vanilla milkshake at the moment. I expected not to like it, but I did actually eat a bowl of it, and I have to say, it was surprisingly good! At the very least I will be making this again for my mother.
I strongly disliked this but my husband loved it. He had asked me to make “Portuguese Soup” as he saw it on an Anthony Bourdain segment and thought it sounded good. I tried this recipe because it had so many high reviews. I was leery about the amount of ketchup, but after reading other reviews from people who had also been leery about the amount of ketchup but who thought it turned out fantastic, I went ahead and tried it. Tastes too much like ketchup for me, which is exactly what my husband likes about it. I also wished I would have halved the recipe. This makes at least 12 servings, not 8.
Use Heinz ketchup only!
I rarely have reviewed any recipe on here good or bad in eight years, but this is beyond inexcusable. This is pure garbage, unless you have extremely low culinary standards, as in none, and think tangy catsup packet soup with a bunch of overcooked textureless meat and cabbage in it is delicious. Just call this garbage catsup packet soup. I even tried to salvage the waste of time and food quantity ($ as well) by adding a bunch of chili powder, beer, cumin and curry to try and make the sweet tangy ketchup broth edible and let it cook for an extra 45 mins and no go. Shame on you for posting this but even more so shame on you users who mislead with reviews. This is the second worst recipe I've tried on here out of the 100s if not 1000s I've tried. It is that bad. Don't waste your time, effort, and resources. You'll just end up ordering a pizza
The broth was way too tart and bitter. I think that it would be a great marinade instead. I will not make this recipe again.
my husband loves this soup..maybe he's from Slovakia..so I guess he likes European food ..anyway when he likes it, I like it,too
The ketchup was the predominant flavor of the soup. It was very sweet. I thought the vinegar might balance out the sweetness somewhat, but it only added more of a sweet and sour element to it. I ended up adding a lot of beef stock, extra garlic, pepper, thyme, and so many other ingredients that I cannot remember all of them. We did eat it for dinner that night, and My kids loved it...kids usually do love ketchup. I guess if you like the idea of a sweet and sour tasting soup then you should give it a try. If you are expecting a rich, savory, complex Portuguese soup, then I would definitely recommend looking for a different recipe.
This soup was good. I followed the recipe almost exactly, except I added less potatoes because I had no more room in my soup pot! It made a ton. The only thing I would change next time is little to no vinegar next time. I only added half the vinegar and I think it ruined the soup, made it taste like I was eating sauerkraut soup.
I MADE THIS SOUP WITH THE THOUGHT OF CLEANING OUT MY REFRIGERATOR, AND IT WAS DEFINITLY WORTH IT. I MADE SOME TWEEKS I ADDED COOKED GROUND CHUCK AND PORK, AND ALSO SOME LEFT OVER RICE,AND REP PEPPER FLAKES FOR SOME SPICE, AND I LEFT OUT THE VINEGAR. MY HUSBAND LOVED IT AND EVEN REQUESTED I MAKE MORE SO HE CAN TAKE IT TO WORK FOR THE GUYS. DEFINITLY A KEEPER
I've been making Portuguese soups for 30 years and never once have I made it with ketchup and vinegar. It should have diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. Not to mention it's missing carrots and ham hocks. And even though I don't add it usually elbow macaroni is added. I also always add watercress at the end. I would never cook this version.
