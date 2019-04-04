Portuguese Soup

I have to admit, I was a little scared of this recipe but intrigued by the ingredients. I even called my girlfriend (who is of Portuguese decent) to make sure the ingredients sounded cohesive. The only changes I made was to use Chorizo instead of smoked sausage (make sure to drain the Chorizo after you cook it) and I used beef broth instead of water & I reserves 1/4 of the cabbage and didn't add it until the last 15 minutes of cooking so it had some crunch to it. The first 2 bites I thought 'Oh my goodness this was a mistake' and then on the 3rd bite it was like it all came together and it was amazing! Each bite got better and better. It just takes getting use to the uniqueness of the ingredients but it is so worth it. This will be a perfect dish to make in the Winter. I served mine with a garden salad and a crusty French bread. Thank you for sharing the recipe. It will be made in our house over and over.