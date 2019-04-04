Portuguese Kale Soup

4.3
67 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 13
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

The best Portuguese soup made by my mother, Christina L. Pacheco

Recipe by John J Pacheco

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
6 hrs 30 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak beans in twice their volume of water 8 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • In a large pot, place drained beans, chorizo, soup bones and 1 quart water (or more as needed to cover). Cook over medium heat until beans are just beginning to be tender, 1 hour.

  • Stir in cabbage, kale, potatoes and enough hot water to cover. Cook until potatoes are tender, 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 321.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022