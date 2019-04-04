Portuguese Kale Soup

John, your mom certainly knew what she was doing because my family and I agreed that this was one of the best soups we've ever eaten! I didn't add the bones to the soup, however, slowly roasted beef bones the day before and then made my stock.(better flavor) The following day I was then able to get rid of the fat that had surfaced and hardened. If I hadn't already had the bones in the house, I would have just used canned low salt beef broth and consomme. I did add more seasonings to the soup (garlic and onion powders) along with a can of beef consomme for some added flavor. Hubby did the grocery shopping and couldn't find pea beans, so we used canned pinto beans instead. Our grocery store didn't carry chorizo, so he decided to go to a specialty market to get it and paid $11.00 a pound for the sausage. Yikes! The kale held up beautifully in the soup (thanks Mic for the 411 on kale), the chorizo added a hint of heat and the cabbage mellowed out the whole soup with a touch of sweetness. Thanks for an amazing and delicious soup recipe that's even more appreciated on a sub-zero winter evening!