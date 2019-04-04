Portuguese Kale Soup
The best Portuguese soup made by my mother, Christina L. Pacheco
This is a good recipe and if you're from R.I. or SE Mass then you know all about Portugese soup. I'll give you a couple of twists on the recipe provided that will make it a little easier and taste great. For the broth use 1/2 beef broth and 1/2 chicken broth. No need to make your own unless you really want to. Around here we don't use the cabbage and we use either red kidney beans or pinto beans. In other parts of the country it is hard to find Chourico....(not to be confused with Chourizo which is Mexican and is very different), but the Chourico is essential! Linguica comes in a close second and is easier to find. If you really want to taste authentic Portugese soup then you really should make the effort to find the Chourico. But beware!! it is spicy! This is great soup that tastes very unique but try it without the kids first..it may be a little much for them. Give it a try!Read More
Im 100% Portuguese, born in Azores, Portugal, this recipe needed help. This is what I did to improve it 100%. Instead of beef bones I used 8 c boiling water and to it added 8 beef bouillon cubes, I also used 2 c homemade re-heated Chicken Stock. I used 2 cans Red Kidney beans, my preference, u can use one red and one can of Chick peas. I also added 1 can Diced tomatoes. First I sauted 2 onions & 5 cloves garlic in 2T Olive Oil for 7 min. Then I added chopped in quarters the whole package Gaspars linguica, chopped and quartered, sauted that for 10 min. covered, stirring occasionally. Then added canned beans & tomatoes, and 2 bay leaves. Let that simmer, 20 min. then added the beef bouillon and chicken stock, and 1/2c Portuguese White Wine, let that simmer ag. ab. 15 min. Lastly, I added 5 chopped peeled potatoes, 3 bunches chopped Kale, 1/2 head of chopped cabbage, 4 oz tiny pasta and some sea salt & black pepper to taste. Done in 15 minutes. Yummy!Read More
John, your mom certainly knew what she was doing because my family and I agreed that this was one of the best soups we've ever eaten! I didn't add the bones to the soup, however, slowly roasted beef bones the day before and then made my stock.(better flavor) The following day I was then able to get rid of the fat that had surfaced and hardened. If I hadn't already had the bones in the house, I would have just used canned low salt beef broth and consomme. I did add more seasonings to the soup (garlic and onion powders) along with a can of beef consomme for some added flavor. Hubby did the grocery shopping and couldn't find pea beans, so we used canned pinto beans instead. Our grocery store didn't carry chorizo, so he decided to go to a specialty market to get it and paid $11.00 a pound for the sausage. Yikes! The kale held up beautifully in the soup (thanks Mic for the 411 on kale), the chorizo added a hint of heat and the cabbage mellowed out the whole soup with a touch of sweetness. Thanks for an amazing and delicious soup recipe that's even more appreciated on a sub-zero winter evening!
This is very tasty! I used hot Portuguese Linguisa sausage, red cabbage, yellow potatoes, three cans of beef broth (and added some extra water)and a pinch of crushed red pepper along with the kale and it turned out wonderful!
This recipe has got to be the best! Only reason I did not give 5 stars to the kid friendly rating is because it may be too spicy for really young children. Instead of dried, I used canned white northern beans, tossed everything into the pot and let it simmer. Absolutely delicious.
I've never had kale but got a whole lot from a local farm, so I turned to allrecipes to figure out what to do with it. I was skeptical, but this was a success! Hubby and I both liked it, but kiddos only ate the potatoes. I didn't know what white pea beans were, so I used two cans of black eyed peas. I used beef broth instead of the soup bones. I cut back on the cabbage because it all wouldn't fit in my biggest stock pot. How much is one bunch of kale? I just had a huge bag of it from the farmers. Anyhow, I'm not scared of kale anymore and plan to try other recipes too! (Like I said, I've got a huge bag of it!)
This was good, but way too spicy for me (because of the meat). I didn't have any bones so left that out. I cooked this in a crockpot and it sure smelled good! Makes a generous amount. Would be great soup to chase away a cold!
I didn't follow the recipe to the letter, for instance, I added some diced carrots, onion, celery, and garlic; and used sun-dried tomato chicken sausage, but my family really liked it. My five year old son said it was "really good soup". I blended up a few of the vegetables and about half of the beans. Yummy soup-thanks for the recipe-we need to eat more kale!
good soup! i also add 1-2 cans of peas smashed. stew beef 1lb. hand full of ditalini macaroni during the last 5-10 min of cooking..and 2 cans of kidney beans
Delicious simple soup. I used some hot smoked Hungarian sausage in place of chorizo. I also cheated by using low sodium beef boullion in place of the beef bones. I used the canned beans also. I will definately make this again.
Excellent Kale soup!!! The best recipe I have had yet.
This is almost exactly the recipe of my hubby's grandmother RIP Grandma J--( her maiden name was Pacheco) and from Providence RI -- she also added some cooked elbow macaroni to stretch it.
Delicious! I couldn't give it 5 stars because I changed the recipe to what I had on had. I used 2 cans chicken broth and 2 cans of beef broth, 2 cans Italian style diced tomatoes and 2 cans of cannelini beans. 1lb of Linguica, 2 bunches of swiss chard, 1/2 a head of cabbage, 2 onions chopped, 8 cloves of garlic, and 5 small potatoes. I also used 2 bay leaves. I sauted the onion and garlic, then added the linguica. Cooked that for about 5 min then added the tomatoes and bay leaves. I rinsed the beans then added the broths and beans. I brought that to a boil then added the remaining ingredients and salt and pepper. I will surely make this again!
This is a good, easy, healthy soup and a perfect way to introduce children to important green veggies! I did not have beef soup bones so I used a combination of low sodium canned beef broth, low sodium canned chicken broth, and beef consommé. Because I love the buttery sweetness of cabbage after a long simmer I added the cabbage midway through the cooking of the beans. Don’t let not planning ahead send you scampering for a can of beans for this recipe. Dried beans are healthier, tastier, and have a better texture than canned. If you can’t soak the beans overnight just bring them to a boil for two minutes and then let them soak for one hour before draining, rinsing, and proceeding with the recipe.
Very good. The second day is even better and I added cream to it the second day.
An excellent Portuguese classic recipe from the Azores. Spent my childhood in Fall River, MA where natives consider it a weekly staple. I have chourice shipped to PA so I can enjoy this ethnic delight with homemade Portuguese bread. Go John!
This recipe was spot on.the person who made this has a Portuguese name so I assume they are.it is made with no canned items or bullion which I think changes the recipe from being authentic.excellent!I am Portuguese and originally come from RI.This is excellent!
I used beef and chicken base instead of beef soup bones to make this recipe easier. Instead of white pea beans (small navy beans) I used red kidney beans. I also used portuguese sausage (linguica) instead of chorizo (personal preference) that I pan seared before adding to the soup base, in the sausage fat I added some onions and garlic, then reduced with red wine. Other that that recipe was as directed. This was really hardy soup that went well with day old french bread. Thanks for sharing.
This is the original recipe that my Grandmother (born in Terciera, Azores Portugal) Jeronima rest her soul, used to make for us as a child. the pea beans are also referred to as Navy beans. I throw everything in the crock pot including a beef shank which has been our tradition...mmmmm.....Oh a little taste of home.Thank you
John your mother's recipe is the best Kale soup. I never had Kale soup before but my husband's family was spending the weekend and he said that I should make his mother's Kale soup for the night they arrive.His family already left their house before I realized I couldn't find her recipe. I asked my husband what goes in and of course he said I don't know I just ate it, my Mother made it. So I found your recipe on line and went with it. I served it with some fresh Portuguese rolls and the whole family enjoyed it, even arguing who gets the left overs. My Mother in law came up to me after dinner and asked what I did to improve her soup? I had to tell her what happened and she wanted your recipe. So even A pure 100% Portuguese woman loved your soup.
If not living in SE Mass, Gaspar's Chourico and Linguica can be found in Publix supermarkets, or you can order it from Gaspar's directly (located in North Dartmouth, MA)...then you can also make your own linguica pizzas! YUM
This is a decent recipe but it had VERY little flavor until we added coriander, bay leaves, cumin, chili paste, thyme, garlic, pepper, and a truckload of salt. The cabbage I thought was unnecessary. All that said I've eaten 2+ bowls at each sitting and really like the dish. The recipe just needs some serious tricking up. Next time I would also add perhaps another half pound of sausage to compensate for the huge amount of soup it makes.
This is the best soup.I grew up with this soup.I have 5 kids and they all love it.I us red kidney beans and blend it before putting it in the soup and use potatoe flakes instead of potatoes and sometimes I cook 2 yellow potates whole and take outwhen its cook and blend it and add back to the soup anlone with the water i cook the potaotes in. I get the chorizo at market basket or the portugues fish marketand sometime i us linguica and pay about 4 to 5 dollars a pound
If any one remembers ALBERT'S restaurant in Stoughton, well, this is the closest recipe to his soup. LOVE
The first time I made it I followed this to a tee. I made the soup a second time but after talking to a elderly Portuguese lady, I decided to try it again. Her recipe calls for white and red Kidney beens (1 can of each), Stew beef, both mild and hot sausage,also 1 large box of beef or veg broth. Salt and Pepper to taste, and a little hot sherry sauce in ea bowl. After adding everything but the kitchen sink this was a keeper on a cold winter day. Not much fat either if you use the light sausage.
Does not disappoint! Have made it as is, and then with chicken sausage & chicken broth, both times were delicious and hearty. Will certainly pull this one out over the winter!
extremely good. wonderful blend of flavors. i did not use beef bones for broth, i used low sodium beef broth in a carton and homemade turkey broth i had in the freezer. i also used pinto beans, what i had on hand. it makes a LOT of soup! it will make great lunches through the week. next time i will have to try to find the authentic Portugese sausages instead of chorizo.
Great soup!! I had already made my own beef broth so I used that instead of the bones and water. Loved it!
I tried this soup for the first time and it is wonderful, it has great flavor and just the right amount of spice to keep my texan husband happy, it's also a great way to get him to eat kale!
Tasty! I subbed linguisa and beef broth and added minced garlic & onion.
Tried this recipe and read reviews first. Anabela's changes--Yikes waaaaay tooo much salt (8 bullion cubes!). I found home made (no salt added) chicken broth added plenty of flavor. Letting it soak with the linguica made a difference as well.
Nice flavor and healthy soup. I used 1 pre-made beef and 1 pre-made chicken stock instead of using soup bones. Nice flavor. Thanks for sharing!
We all loved this soup, including the kids.
I have a picky family when it comes to healhty eating and always think my organic ways will poison them! Even though they've ate this way all their lives, they are now teenagers. Do I say more? BUT this soup, which I've made twice now, has been a big hit with everyone!
I found this soup to be quite BLAND. I could taste a hint of spice from the chorizo the first night, but by the next evening, the spiciness was gone. I found this odd, as most soups become more flavorful as they sit and the different flavors mingle. I halved the recipe, but used the same amount of beef bones called for in a full batch. Other than that, I followed this recipe to a tee. I had started my soup quite early in the day, so I had time to make adjustments to the final product. I added two tablespoons of minced garlic that I sautéed, some beef consommé, several tablespoons of beef base (since I only had a small amount of consommé on hand) and a large amount of salt. With these additions, my husband said he found the soup to be tasty. I think this soup would be better prepared with smoked ham shanks verses beef bones. I would double the amount of beans and chorizo called for; browning the chorizo before adding it to the soup. I would also add onion, minced garlic, and use chicken stock in place of the beef. If I did use beef bones, I would definitely use beef consommé to give the soup a more robust flavor.
My grandmother made this - was my favorite soup growing up. She has passed, and I couldn't find the recipe. So glad to have found it! This is almost exactly like she made it! (No one could ever make it like her, or your Mom, etc!) Thank you so much for the recipe. Delicious!
Made this and loved it. The kids loved it too. I did tweak it a bit. I sauteed 1 chopped onion and 1 clove of garlic. I added 1 cup of ground chorizo as well as linguica sausage and I used 1/2 navy beans and 1/2 red beans. I also added some Sazon (which is a spanish seasoning, sometimes foung in the ethnic food aisle). This is a keeper.
Excellent soup! I live in SE Mass and this is truly what Portuguese Kale Soup should taste like! I modified the recipe a bit. Instead of beef bones, I used about 4 cups of chicken broth and approximately 5 cups of water with 5 beef bullion cubes. Also, instead of soaking beans overnight, I used two cans of red kidney beans without rinsing (to thicken the broth). I added a teaspoon of minced garlic and 1 chopped medium onion in addition to a bit of onion powder and garlic powder. Great recipe - thanks!
Was okay.
I love soup, and I wasn't too into this soup. We had a bunch left over and my husband didn't touch it (and he eats everything). I think it was too peppery without much depth. Tasted good for you but just bland.
Will certainly make much more and share it with my daughter. Thanks
I browned the meat in the pot and then added a dash of white wine to scrape up the fond for extra flavor. I used garlic, red pepper flakes, paprika and onion powder as others have suggested. Very good recipe!
My grocer had awful linguica (spell?) but this recipe was a great start. The next time I used a nice smokey kielbasa and the soup was much nicer. Even better the next day.
I made changes, but that is not why I am giving 4 stars: we just couldn’t get past the spicyness of the sausage. You have to like spicy! Hubby and I liked, kids didn’t. I will make again, but with less spicy sausage. My changes: It turned more into zuppa tuscana because I sautéed an onion with browning the sausage. I prefer browned taste not boiled. Added some pressed garlic. Added thyme & coriander. Added qt chicken broth. We like FLAVOR and as written, the flavor would have come only from the sausage. That said- it wasn’t too hard to make, I never would have put kale and cabbage together into a soup. But I like the recipe as a jumping off point. Glad it was posted!
This has become the favourite soup in our home. My Husband and Son told me of all the homemade soups I make; this is by far the best. There is so much flavour from so little ingredients...so quick to put together. I just use beef stock instead of water and it's still as good, I don't go to the trouble of use the bones to make my stock.
Added spinach, onion & garlic. Used beef broth and canned beans. Was awesome!
I'm from RI and my great-grand parents were originally from Lisbon Portugal. Their Kale soup included only Fava beans, fresh soaked the night prior to making the soup. They started off by boiling the beef shank bone(s) in 8-12 cups of water depending on the amount of soup desired, for about 40 minutes. Then they would add large hunks (not sliced) of hot chourico and mild linguica, and simmer for another 40 minutes to an hour. Wash the kale thoroughly and add to the soup. Next came the Fava beans, and whatever veggies you like. My grandparents used only carrots and onion. Next, add big chunks of (halved) potatoes only near the end, about 20-30 minutes before the soup is ready to eat. Otherwise they will disintegrate. Timing each addition according to cook time is key here! This way is simple and delicious! And I believe very accurate, as my great-grandparents attested to.
I never liked kale before, but I do now! Made it following the recipe exactly as written and was not disappointed. I cannot think of any changes needed.
I thought it was a great and will make it again and I rated it as written. Afterwards I read through the other reviews and the one written and reviewed by NrsJan4 was a completely different recipe. Why do these people do this. Make it as written and rate it. Then make your own, send it in and we will rate yours.
The easiest most traditional Portuguese koves soup.
My husband loved it, even though I substituted beef broth and used turkey kielbasa. I did add some garlic and bay leaf. He wants the recipe so he can make it himself. Hmmm...okay, so 5 stars from my husband.
This is a family dinner favorite now, but only after following the changes that the most critical reviewer, Anabela, suggested. It has a lot of distinct falvors in it and is quite impressive. Make sure that you follow the cooking times on each ingredient and be patient though. Otherwise, you won't pull the flavors out, and it won't be as good.
I will definitely make this again! My husband and i both enjoyed this. We tag teamed and made it together using the crock pot. I cooked the chorizo and added it to the water, beans and soup bone in the morning. Then chopped the carrots, cabbage, kale, & potatoes which my husband added when he got home from work. I made a pan of corn bread to accompany the meal. It was great!
I thought this was ok as written but it was only 3 stars. YES we did taste it as written but the finished product was a little bland. So I added some cumin and smoked paprika and let it simmer for 5 more minutes. After 5 minutes I tasted it and it went up a star. I would make this recipe again but I will probably switch up the bean to see how it comes out.
I used authentic HOT Michael's chourico hand carried over from RI. That seemed to be the problem. Maybe it was in grandma's freezer too long? I sliced it thin but it was so tough and aside from a tell tale bit of heat was otherwise lacking in flavor. I fished it out and added a smoked sausage and some pepper flakes and cayanne to heat it up a bit.
It was ok, but I changed the next batch, with ingredients to my taste but staying true to the recipe..
John, thank you for this recipe! I couldn't find the one I had from my mother-in-law who came from the Azores. This is great! The only change that our family does is use split peas and ham as the base. The peas are soaked overnight and cooked the next day with a ham bone or small bits of ham, much like split pea soup only much thinner. Try it sometime, it's delicious. Sometimes I'll cheat and use Anderson's split pea soup watered down for the base. I appreciate everyone who contributed information on where to get authentic linguica. Hubby's family always used linguica and not chouriso, but if I can find a good source, I may try that too. Now to make some massa!
