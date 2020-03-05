Instant Pot® Pepper Chicken

1 of 125

Rating: 5 stars I made this dish tonight, and it was surprisingly tasty! Instead of preparing this in 2-3 steps, I took the advice of another cook and dumped everything into my InstantPot at once, frozen bone-in thighs and all. I used the manual setting for 30 minutes, allowed the pressure to release naturally for about 10 minutes. The liquid was thin, so I added a little thickener (about 2 tablespoons of corn starch mixed thoroughly with about ½ cup milk) and put the InstantPot on saute mode. After about 5 minutes the sauce had thickened to a honey consistency, and I served it over white rice. My family enjoyed it thoroughly. I hardly have enough for my lunch tomorrow! Thanks so much for sharing such a simple and yummy recipe! Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars Unbelievable. I threw it all in the instant pot with frozen chicken and cooked it for 30mins. It was a hit with all my family and I have fussy eaters! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars A++++ for flavor, just loved this recipe in the instant pot. I wasn't sure if the ingredients called for boneless or bone-in chicken...I assumed boneless but I used the chicken thighs I had purchased for cacciatore so I up'd the cook time to 15minutes. I was also confused by the directions to sauté after cooking the chicken since I knew there would be liquid from the chicken. Instead, I fixed the pepper and onions and sautéed separately on the stovetop. Then after I released the pressure and added the remaining ingredients, I also added the pepper and onions on top. The chicken finished cooking/braising in the sauce made from the liquid and soy sauce (plus all additional ingredients). I let it cook down and thicken a bit but stopped cooking when chicken was done and when there was enough sauce to pour over rice. This is like a sweetened version of adobo chicken. Sooooo happy with the flavor!!! Thanks for a great keeper recipe for the instant pot!! Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars Thankyou all for the fabulous reviews! Like many of you, we sometimes add Red chili flakes, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, cashews, and other variations including just plain chicken breast. I’m so glad that you all have liked it and have reviewed and posted pictures. Please check under my My profile I will have new Insta pot recipes posted. I would love to swap recipes with all of you. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars We liked this. I made a few modifications. I used 2 bone in breasts. After putting them in the pot and setting the time the burn warning came on. I had to add 1/2C chicken broth. Set the timer for 20 minutes. Made rest as written but added 1 tsp red chili flake and a cup of chopped pineapple. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I followed another review and added everything to the instant pot. First I browned about 1 pound of diced chicken breast in a little oil on sauté then I added the peppers onions and garlic and stirred a few more minutes until the vegetables were a little soft. Next I turned off the pot and added the soy sauce brown sugar honey then 1 1/2 cups of rice and finally 2 cups of chicken broth. I did Not stir, put the lid on made sure it was set to sealing not venting set to pressure for 10 minutes with quick release. Perfect. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I gave this 4 stars for delicious flavor and tender chicken! It was easy, quick, and yummy over rice. I didn't change a single ingredient, but I did make changes in the preparation. As others have mentioned, the Instant Pot requires liquid in order to come to pressure, so I placed the boneless thighs on a rack over 1 c. water. I found 8 minutes at high pressure and 6 minutes natural release was perfect. Then I set the chicken aside, drained the pot, and proceeded with the recipe, not adding the chicken (which I cut in chunks) till the pepper strips and onions were crisp-tender. I decided to thicken the sauce with 1 tsp. cornstarch in 1 tsp. water. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I received an instant pot for Christmas and this was the first recipe I tried. The IP instruction book said anything cooked on pressure cooking mode required at least 500 ml of liquid so I added this to the chicken but I scooped out most of the water before moving to the saute part. I did not have any chicken broth otherwise I would have used broth. The chicken was delicious! So moist . I will definitely make this again. I think I would try it with less brown sugar & honey because I try to avoid sugar when I can. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for dinner tonight and all I can say is Wow! Turned out to be very delicious. Served over rice. My wife and kids have asked me to definitely keep this recipe for future use. I love the simplicity yet it is loaded with flavor. Kudos to you on this one. Helpful (8)