Cheesy Vegetable Chowder
If you love cheese and you love vegetables, you'll love this soup!
If you love cheese and you love vegetables, you'll love this soup!
I made a kettle of this for the first time for my husband's family - with fresh baked loaves of caraway rye and wholegrain bread - What a simple recipe and soooooo delicious!! Making it ahead of time and just warming it to serve allowed me to enjoy my family! I did minor changes - I used small bags of frozen peas and beans and broccoli instead of the canned peas and fresh beans. This is a keeper!!Read More
I cooked this for a few of my vegetarian relatives and they loved it! A wonderful blend of vegetables and cheese! Needs to be more creamy and thick though.Read More
I made a kettle of this for the first time for my husband's family - with fresh baked loaves of caraway rye and wholegrain bread - What a simple recipe and soooooo delicious!! Making it ahead of time and just warming it to serve allowed me to enjoy my family! I did minor changes - I used small bags of frozen peas and beans and broccoli instead of the canned peas and fresh beans. This is a keeper!!
My husband and I loved this soup. I made a few tasty additions in vegetable preference, including chunks of zucchini, green onions, and lima beans. I also added an 8 oz can of tomato sauce and some basil,oregano,and parsley. I used more water than suggested and slightly less flour. Precooked orzo pasta mixed in gave it more substance. We will def. make this again! :)
I'm just starting out, when it comes to making soup. I saw this recipe and I had to try it. Best decision I've ever made. My family loves it, and it still tastes great from the microwave. I highly recommend this recipe to anyone who enjoys a hearty chowdered soup like me. Can't wait to make it again, and again!
I tried this recipe last night. Our family loved it!!! It is now my favorite soup recipe. I added brocolli instead of green beans.It's a very versatile recipe; use veggies you have on hand. To make it easier,add frozen mixed veggies!!!!Thanks Candice!
I made this soup with my Kindergarden class and they loved it! It was very easy and very yummy. I got childern to eat veggies that normally wouldn't. I used graded chedder cheese instead of processed and it work just fine. I also used frozen peas for a bit more texture, canned are to mushy. I will be adding this soup to my regular cooking for my family.
This is awesome. My husband who hates soup loved this. A huge hit even with my picky 2yo daughter. She asked for seconds. My husband does not like "thin" foods so I added a can of cheddar cheese soup undiluted and it made it perfect. I also added a can of chopped clams drained of course. Wonderful soup.
This was pretty good. Something about it made it taste kind of sweet, though- maybe it is the combo of velveeta and peas?
I pretty much followed the recipe with adding more favoite veggies (mushrooms, red bell pepper, cauliflower)and substituting the processed cheese with 3 cups of mild chedder. I also sauted the onion, red pepper, garlic and mushrooms first before adding the water. The soup was awesome!
Wonderful on a cold night. I served it with corn bread muffins. Even my one year old ate it! I used cheddar cheese. It was great.
I took this soup to work for a pot luck and everyone loves it. You can do anything woth it. Add more cheese if you like cheese, add different veggies if you want! It was excellent. It only took about 1/2 hour total to make!!
Thanks this was a tasty and filling dinner. Next time I will play a little with the types of veggies.
A great potluck recipe! A perfect way to use leftover vegies from the freezer. My family loves cheese so we added more than the recipe called for.
I used all fresh vegetables and let it cook on low in the slow cooker most of the day, made the cheese sauce right before we were ready to eat and heated through on high and served sourdough bread with it, great chowder!
Excellent! I had forgotten to scale this recipe down and made the 32 servings version....I am so glad I had a pot big enough to make it! It is very good and not too hard to make!
Absolutely the best! I'd give it more stars if I could! Everyone enjoyed this. I didn't use celery, corn or peas. Instead I used: broccoli, cauliflower, fresh mushrooms, fresh pea pods, potatoes, carrots, fresh green beans, and microwaved them until just tender. It was FABULOUS, but next time I'll select a few less veggies! This recipe will be a staple in at our house.
This was an excellent and easy soup to make. Very delicious. I used Velveeta cheese. I work at a group home and they all loved it !! DJG28
I halved the recipe and used it as a base, adding my own vegetables. I used what I had on hand which was potatoes, onions, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower. It turned out very good and I plan on making it again.
This recipe is really incredible! I made it with fresh string beans and gosh, our one year old loved them! All the vegetables were tasty in the cheese base! It makes a ton of soup so I froze the leftovers. Definitely a keeper!
I have a recipe that is comparable but am always looking for another! this one was good ..but I added no peas and used fresh corn. I also cut back on the pot. cause i am not a huge fan!! Try it out! Its good
Wow, what a great recipe! I added more cheese than called for, and also used half american, and half sharp cheddar. This chowder seemed to be screaming for a sprinkle of cayenne pepper, and I'm glad I listened. Really gave it an extra kick. As other reviewers have stated, this is a very versatile recipe, that begs to be customized by substituting your favorite veggies and cheeses, and I'm sure that I will make variations on this for years to come.
Excellent chowder! Will make it again for sure!
This recipe is wUnderful! We aren't big celery fans, so I omitted that. I used colby/jack cheese chunked instead which gave it a very nice taste. Everyone raved at how good it tasted. Will definitely make this one again.
I modified this recipe in a few ways: I used 2 boxes of chicken broth (which resulted in 8 not 7 cups), I used 3 sweet potatoes in place of all the white ones, used broccoli for the green beans and used frozen peas and corn. Also I used a pound of shredded cheddar cheese and Silk for milk. I didn't have to add any seasonings whatsoever and it was fantastic.
This was wonderful. I halved the recipe and it still made a lot of soup! Instead of green beans, I used fresh broccoli and it was so great because it tasted just like broccoli cheese soup but with all these other vegetables. I also used RF velveeta and it didn't affect the flavor at all. I will definitely keep this recipe!
This was a wonderful recipe. I took it to a potluck at work and 4 people (out of 14) asked for the recipe. The only downside was it made a lot. I halved it and took it to my family's party at their request and they ate it all up. Definitely will make again.
My entire family LOVED this!!!...
I cooked this for a few of my vegetarian relatives and they loved it! A wonderful blend of vegetables and cheese! Needs to be more creamy and thick though.
The finished product was very good and my family enjoyed it but the prep time is misleading. It took much longer than 15 minutes to chop the potatoes, onion, carrots, celery and beans. Unless you had the veggies cleaned and chopped in the fridge there's no way this could be done in 15 minutes.
I loved this recipe for using the abundance of garden veggies in a way my picky kids might eat them (3 and 5years). I only made a few small changes: I sauted the onion, celery, carrot first, then added the water. I did use 1/2 chicken stock, 1/2 water with 3 bouillion cubes. I added extra veggies: broccoli, bell pepper, used fresh sweet corn, peas, beans and carrots. I used real cheddar cheese. It was a hit in my family! Thanks
Very good soup and not too time consuming (chopping everything up is what took me the longest). I made a few changes: I used 46 oz chicken broth (one box + 1 can) instead of the water and bouillon and added a can of chopped tomatoes at the same time as the green beans. I skipped the peas because I didn't have any and used fresh corn off the cob. Served it with some hot sauce- delicious!!
Simple and quick. I added a can of cheeder cheese soup to the mix and doubled the cheese. great tasteing recipe!
Great soup! I changed a few things to suit our tastes: I sauteed the onion, garlic, carrot and celery before adding the liquid and added a bay leaf and some seasonings. The texture of this soup was wonderful! Served with ham sandwiches it was a very welcome dinner on a cold winter night.
Excellent soup! I highly recommend it. The soup needs salt. Also, I made a recipe for 6 people and it only served 3, so you may want to double the recipe.
Awesome soup, kids loved it!!
I have been making soup for quite some time. I love to make vegetable soup in the fall and this year I was looking to change it up a bit. This did it!!!!!! It was perfect and so flavorful! Thanks
This soup is awesome! Very easy and tasty! I also added some of my favorite veggies and used my immersion blender to help thicken it. I used less milk and cheese in the roux mixture then added one can of cheese soup. I will make this again and again. Thanks!
A great recipe to get kids, not to mention hubby,. to actually eat vegetables... Great recipe
Fabulous soup! My family loved it :) I didn't have enough white potatoes on hand, so I used white potatoes and sweet potatoes - excellent! Also, added some red bell pepper, because that's one of my favorite veggies :) I liked this recipe because it wasn't 'too' cheesy - it is very balanced in taste.
Great recipe, and it makes so much! 4 stars because I added lemon pepper and rosemary, and I don't think people should rate a recipe 5 stars if they make changes to it.
Overall I thought that this was really yummy. I agree with the others that this is great because it's so versatile. I pretty much followed the recipe to a T. However, I didn't have velveeta on hand so I used block colby jack and shredded it. I would definately make this again but I would do a couple of things different. The celery still tasted somewhat raw to me. It was pretty hard and crunchy. So I will saute the celery and onion with a bit of olive oil and then add it to the mix. I thought the flavor was good but I also like a little kick. Their is a great potato soup recipe on here and there is steak sauce in it and it adds great flavor. Next time I am going to add a little steak sauce. Thanks for the great recipe.
The broth was really good. I could eat it by itself with fresh bread. The vegetables would have been good if they would have been pureed like the Dixie Stamped's cheesey vegetable chowder. I served this at church for a dinner and they ate it but alot of the vegetables were left.
This was fantastic, my husband and myself both enjoyed. I prepared it exactly as described. Next time I'm going to leave out the celery.
I was a little worried about making this tonight but goodness am I glad I did. This was a great chowder to make for me and my roommates and it made enough to feed the two men I live with! I will definatly be making this again.
This soup was super yummy. I cut the recipe in half and it came out great. I forgot to add the peas and corn but I bought frozen ones a the market and have added them in when eating the left-overs. I'm a novice cook but I followed the directions and it turned out great.
I thought this was great. Even though it is not a summer dish, I had all the stuff on hand so I decided to make it. I added a little extra cheese b/c we love cheese, and I used cheddar instead of processed, and it turned out fine. It tasted great with fresh Italian bread. My husband's only "complaint" is that he would have liked to have some meat in it. But he is just a meat guy, so maybe next time I will put chunks of beef in it to make him happy.
Great soup! I scaled the recipe down to half and it was still a lot! Next time, I will use any veggies I have on hand...actually frozen veggies will save a lot of time. I used cheddar and it was great, next time I'll use low fat cheese to save on calories. A very easy and versatile soup.
This recipe is really good just as it is written, but it's a great recipe to put your own stamp on, as well. I like a little spice in my soups, so I made the following changes for 8 servings: I Used chix stock and 1 Tbls sea salt instead of bouillon, I think that gives it a better home made taste and you can control the salt content better. For the potato, I used 1 baking potato and 1 red, doubled the garlic and used frozen corn & peas instead of canned. Using1/2 velveeta and 1/2 shredded sharp cheddar tasted great too. Added 1/2 tsp cayenne, 1 tsp worcestershire. Thanks to all the other reviewers for the great advice - I will be putting this in my regular soup rotation!
This is a great recipe, cut in half and used up all the veggies in the fridge and freezer, corn, potato, cauliflower, zuchini, green beans... also added some healthy choice smoked sausage, also used Velveeta Light. Recipe is really forgiving, because I added so many vegetables I also added more broth, but left the roux/cheese mixture the same and it still was wonderfully cheesey. And definitely enough for leftovers.
Made this the other day. Turned out great. Only difference was I used different veggies, what i had on hand, and cheddar cheese instead of processed. It was super easy and great the next day. My husband liked it and he doesn't normally like soup. Will definitely make again.
*I already made it again! This time I used vegetable bouillon instead of chicken and didn't refrigerate overnight, but I did everything else the way I had before. It was very good, and I plan to do it again sometime. Thanks for the recipe! -- This turned out really good. I was providing sandwiches for a family and wanted to add a soup with lots of vegetables. I will make it again for home. This was nice and creamy with plenty of flavor. I made a few changes, but I don't think I did anything significantly different. First, I made only half a batch and made it through the second step, refrigerated overnight and finished with the roux, milk and cheese for lunch the next day. Also, I sauteed the onions, carrots and celery for just a few minutes before adding to the soup. And finally, I used frozen corn, peas and green beans because that's what I had. Oh, and I used shredded mild cheddar instead of processed cheese.
This soup is a really yummy, winter comfort food. A great way to eat your veggies if you don't mind a few extra calories (ok,...a lot of extra calories). I will be making this again, but maybe with some 'lighter' revisions.
I am a recipe follower by nature, but today I was wanting to make soup and only had a bag of frozen veggies, a box of veggetable broth and cheese. I found this recipe and decided to give it a whirl with what I had. Because of what I had available I did make a lot of changes eventhough I really kept with the intention. I sauted onions and celery in a pan, added garlic when they were soft and then added a box of broth. I added a bag of mixed peas, carrots, corn and green beans AND a bag of corn. I also added chopped up fresh zucchini because I had one ready to go bad. I did the cheese roux exactly as written and added it the soup. My kids love this soup. My dh said it was really good. I like it well enough. Then I added a dollop of spicy jarred salsa and IT IS DELICIOUS!!! Tastes like the velveta/salsa dip in a soup! Thanks for the base recipe! I will make this again.
This was delicious. I was skeptical about the whole pound of processed cheese so I used 1/2 pound processed cheese and half pound sharp cheddar. I think this really helped with the authenticity of the homemade part! ;) It was very good. I omitted carrots because we don't like them much. But I think you could add any vegetable at all and this would be delicious. The secret is in the garlic and cheese!
I thought this soup was perfect! The only change I made was to use frozen peas, carrots and beans and added a little extra water then cooked it a few minutes longer before adding the cheese sauce. The consistency was just right..not too thick at all. My kids claim to hate soup..one ended up eating 2 bowls and the other three bowls!
This was pretty good stuff! I did the cooking process a little different by sauteing the onion, garlic, celery, carrots and green beans first and then added the water, bouillon, and potatoes to that. I did not have the peas so I left those out and used shredded sharp cheddar in place of the processed cheese. Definitely needs a little S&P action though, but other than that...good!
This soup lasted for days (and we halved it) ....and it was indeed better after it was reheated. The recipe was a bit too thick, however, and the consistency was more mashed-potato-like than soup-like. Next time I think we'll leave out the flour and add less cheese. All of the delicious veggies were wonderful, though!
This was very good. I scaled it down a lot, used frozen veggies for most of the vegetables, left out the celery, and used vegetable bouillon instead of chicken to make it vegetarian.
Wow can I please give this more than five stars. This was fantastic! My husband hates soup but he tasted it and said thats really good. I used vegetable stock to make it vegetarian and added a bit less cheese than called for but could still taste it. I'm going to make this again in the week and i don't like making the same thing more than once a month. Thats how good it was and so quick. Thanks
This soup is just as good as everyone says! I used 2% Singles for the cheese (yes, I opened 16 packs). I also left out the celery, cut on the potatoes and carrots and added zukes and broccoli. Salt and pepper are a must!
Excellent recipe! I used chicken stock instead of water and chicken bouillon. I also sauted the garlic, carrots, onion, and celery in the soup pot and then added the water/chicken stock. Can't wait til next time.
This was very yummy! I made a few changes (less potatoes and added 2 cups of broccoli). It was delicious. I made it on the stove and transfered into my crockpot for an hour or so without the lid.
I make this soup about once a month and we love it. I use frozen peas, corn, and (instead of green beans) mixed vegetables. I always add more water than stated (usually about 9 cups) and it turns out perfectly. Tonight I used real cheese (cheddar, mozzarella and provolone) instead of processed - I don't recommend it! It tastes just as good - maybe better - but the texture and look isn't as nice.
My whole family loves this recipes, and it good for you too.
If you love Cheese, you will love this! If you don't like cheese just tweak it a bit and you'll have a GREAT meal!
This was so awesome!!! Only changes were types of cheeses. Will make this again and again for sure!!! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This is fantastic!!! Easy to make, you can add whatever vegetables you have on hand. I used broccoli and added some canned black beans along with carrots, potatoes, and onion and used vege bouillon and it turned out perfect. Excited I have an enourmous pot left. Will make again. Thanks for sharing!!!
This recipe turned out great. I cut the recipe in half and used what I had on hand - potatoes, celery, carrots, onion and corn. I used 2 cheese slices, some mozza and some mexican cheese. (Quite the combo, but very tasty!) Awesome! Will make again!
Wonderful recipe! Super tasty, hearty, and easy! I am a vegetarian always looking for something to make that also satisfies the carnivores in my life. This did it! Many went back for seconds (including me) and others who claim they don't like any vegetables easily ate it up! My boyfriend's father even asked for the recipe.
This was delicious! I didn't have quite enough potatoes so I added in some mushrooms, and I also added some bacon and it turned out great.
This was a very tasty soup. I liked how it turned out. I did add a bay leaf and some sliced red peppers and they were both a nice addtion. I will so this recipe agian.
Excellent! Even better the next day. Very versatile recipe. Thanks.
I love this recipe! I subbed out smart balance for butter and almond milk for traditional milk. Worked perfectly.
This is a great recipe. My brother, who doesn't like veggies, even loved it!
My husband and I loved this recipe and I will definitely make it again! Instead of a block of cheese I used a pound of shredded sharp cheddar cheese and it worked out fine. I paired it with a sourdough baguette which was delicious. Another great thing about this recipe is that it makes so much you can freeze it to eat later. This is now one of my favorite soup recipes.
I made this like it is, and my 11 year old son loved it! Me too!
This was absolutely delish. Added salt and pepper.
I doubled all the ingredients and it came out good. I also added chicken. My son that barely eat vegetables got seconds..
If you don't add any further seasoning, you may be disappointed with this soup. However, a little extra salt and pepper, and maybe some cumin and red pepper, kicks this up to a rich, creamy, soulful delight. Prep and cook time is significantly longer than 45 minutes, expect to simmer this most of the day.
Best soup ever!!! We loved it...great on a cold day!!
This soup was really good and really easy! I too added broccoli florets and it turned out very good! Thanks for sharing it!
My girls loved this. I did not use canned peas, but I added some frozen broccoli instead. I also used skim milk and 2% velveeta and shredded sharp cheddar cheeses. They loved it with grilled cheese. Thanks!
Best ever!
Great recipe to make out of stuff you have around the kitchen. Thick & flavorful. I used 3 1/2 cups of leftover chicken stock instead of the water & buillon. I also omitted the celery (just b/c I don't like it). Yummy! Very easy to make, too.
Definitely liked this recipe - I was unsure of how the processed cheese would be in it, but really made it a savory (sinful!) dish!
This soup is so good! My very picky daughter asks for it atleast once a week.
We did not like this. I don't like to waste food but we all ditifully at a bowl, as it was dinner but tossed the rest. I bought Velveeta which we never eat, just for this recipe. To be fair- It could be that we just may not like processed cheese though (other than the occasional Kraft slice we don't eat it). It was very sweet for some reason. If I made this a next time, I would use shredded cheddar insead of the processed cheese it calls for.
This is a good soup recipe. I used 8 cups chicken broth instead of water and bullion. I did not add peas, used twice as much frozen corn, added about three cups chopped zucchini, and forgot to add the onion. I did not use processed cheese (why take such a healthy recipe and add something so unhealthy?) but instead added shredded Colby Jack and Mozzarella. I added one pound all together, but may add up to two pounds next time because I think it could have used more cheese flavor (especially since I was subbing it for the process cheese, which has more cheesy flavor than real cheese).
Very good! I made it exactly as written. I used Veleveeta. It was very hearty and delicious!
This was awesome and delicious. As the greenest of novices, I’m always pleasantly surprised when I get something right. This simple recipe allowed me to do that! My only problem (if you can call it that) is that it makes enough to feed the whole neighborhood for a week!
Very good.
Great soup! Makes a lot though, I froze quite a bit, but it still tasted great reheated.
Great soup! For vegetarians I used vegetable bouillon. And instead of green beans I use brocolli.
I reduced the amounts to make enough just for my family. It turned out really good but I think I put in too much cheese.
Won another chili/soup cookoff with this recipe! We use LB Jamison's chicken base instead of the bullion cubes...makes for a lot richer flavor. In addition, we substitute frozen vegetables for the canned. The vegetables retain their flavor and texture better. Don't forget to add a little salt and pepper. This recipe can be adapted for anyone's taste! Thanks for the great recipe.
We used medium cheddar cheese, followed all the other instructions and between the two of us this soup lasted about 4 days. We love it and it's delicious and wholesome.
My whole family loved it, it was really satisfying. I did use all frozen vegetables as I didn't have fresh green beans and I prefer frozen corn to canned.
I made this 2 nights ago & my husband & I both agree it's the best we've ever tasted. I made it exactly as written except used processed pepperjack cheese. Thanks so much, this is a new favorite!
My entire family LOVES this dish. I half it and have some leftovers. Very flexable recipe, add whatever you have.
Used real shredded cheese and unsweetened almond milk. Will make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections