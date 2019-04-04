Cheesy Vegetable Chowder

*I already made it again! This time I used vegetable bouillon instead of chicken and didn't refrigerate overnight, but I did everything else the way I had before. It was very good, and I plan to do it again sometime. Thanks for the recipe! -- This turned out really good. I was providing sandwiches for a family and wanted to add a soup with lots of vegetables. I will make it again for home. This was nice and creamy with plenty of flavor. I made a few changes, but I don't think I did anything significantly different. First, I made only half a batch and made it through the second step, refrigerated overnight and finished with the roux, milk and cheese for lunch the next day. Also, I sauteed the onions, carrots and celery for just a few minutes before adding to the soup. And finally, I used frozen corn, peas and green beans because that's what I had. Oh, and I used shredded mild cheddar instead of processed cheese.