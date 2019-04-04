Cheesy Vegetable Chowder

If you love cheese and you love vegetables, you'll love this soup!

By Candice

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine water, bouillon, potatoes and garlic. Bring to a boil, then stir in onion, celery and carrots. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

  • Stir in corn, peas and green beans and continue to cook on low heat.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour all at once to form a roux and let cook 10 seconds. Whisk in milk, a little at a time, and cook, stirring, until mixture is thick and bubbly. Stir in cheese until melted. Pour this mixture into the large soup pot, stir well and heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 810.3mg. Full Nutrition
