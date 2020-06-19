Cream of Wheat (Semolina) Porridge

4.7
25 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This semolina porridge is my favorite recipe for making a delicious, creamy meal. I have always loved eating semolina porridge since I was a child. Hope you enjoy it!

Recipe by Oleechka

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 medium bowls
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk, water, butter, and salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring gently. Remove from heat. Pour in semolina flour in a steady stream, whisking constantly to prevent lumps.

  • Place the saucepan back over medium heat; whisk until porridge comes to a boil, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until porridge thickens, about 20 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat; stir in sugar.

  • Let porridge stand for 3 to 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 27.6mg; sodium 415.9mg. Full Nutrition
