Cream of Wheat (Semolina) Porridge
This semolina porridge is my favorite recipe for making a delicious, creamy meal. I have always loved eating semolina porridge since I was a child. Hope you enjoy it!
Incredibly delicious! Creamier and smoother than my childhood Cream of Wheat! Subbed white sugar with brown, and added a touch of cinnamon and a splash of vanilla (sorry, I didn’t measure). Also pairs phenomenally with hot apple cider! 112% recommend this recipe to Cream of Wheat lovers.Read More
I made this as instructed . You could have drank it when it was done. I left it coking for a little while longer, then raised the temp to medium and uncovered it and it still didn’t thicken. I put more semolina in it and it finally thickened. I put butter in it and more sugar than it called for — then it was good. I don’t know if it was so supposed to be thin, but I wanted thick, substantial cerealRead More
This cream of wheat definitely didn't have any lumps. It had to be the creamiest bowl of porridge I've ever had. I was really skeptical of all the liquid and the long cook time. But, it's worth it if you like it creamy. I thought it was just sweet enough. Thanks for the recipe.
This came out awesome. Creamy and yummy. I added a tablespoon of vanilla extract. Wonderful breakfast.
Perfect METHOD!! But tastes much better if you use no salt, butter, sugar, etc. and only use Semolina flour and Milk and Water ONLY. Thanks for the recipe!!
Makes two very large servings. Became Very Thick in 3 minutes. Clearly no need for twenty minutes.
Creamy, I used blue corn meal. The family enjoyed eating and dipping toast in it. The babies loved it too.
I made this vegan using soy milk and earth balance butter. But I'm sure it would be delicious with any other vegan milk. I also added a little cinammon and vanilla extract. Its fantastic! Can't wait to feed this recipe to my kids for breakfast someday!
My wife is was craving semolina porridge which she hadn’t had it for quite a while. This recipe suited me perfectly since it didn’t require any exotic ingredients. It was easy to make and tasted deliciously creamy. Great for a quick breakfast or anytime you’re in the mood for a sweet treat.
Sensational
My new go to porridge recipe... turned out perfect on the first go
I made this ahead to heat up tomorrow morning and tried a bite. It was incredibly creamy and delicious with the touch of vanilla and maple syrup I added. I will eat it with berries, maple syrup, and maybe some nuts.
These proportions make a very thin porridge, which is great for infants or convalescents. You could make this with 2/3 the amount of liquid.
Perfect!
This was so creamy and delicious. i was sceptical at first with all the fluid and cooking time as well but, I was blown away how great it was to the normal way on the box. Thank you, I will definitely be making it this way from now on.
Doing this now, but I'm baking it in the oven. We'll see how this turns out.
Love it.
Very reminiscent of my childhood. Really enjoyed this recipe. Quick and easy prep and deliciously creamy results. Will definitely use again. (Very easy to adjust to taste as well - add more / less milk, cinnamon, more sugar, etc.).
Easy and yummy
Very creamy with a full and rich taste! Honestly it doesn't even need any extra stuff this is good as is!
No changes made. Delicious. Certainly will prepare it again
