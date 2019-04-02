Crunchy Chicken Fingers
Chicken fingers with crunchy chip coating. Great with bbq sauce. My 3 year old helps crush the chips. Very easy to make!
THis recipe has promise. Here are some suggestions to improve this recipe. First you can use any type of tortilla chip, including flavored varieties like blue corn chips and doritos. I added tsp of chili powder, 1 tsp of garlic powder, 1 tsp of season salt or seasoning blend, and 1 tsp of ground cumin to the crushed chips. I blended this all in the food processor to get it nice and smooth. This mix enhanced the taste of the chickent strips 100%. My family loved it. It is great served with salsa or cilantro lime mayo. A great way to have chicken strips w/ a southeast flair.Read More
This was a very easy & quick recipe, but it tasted very bland. I will not make it again.Read More
I make these chicken fingers and stick them in the freezer for a quick meal for my kids. The key to reheating these is to put them in a toaster oven, not microwave, to keep the breading crispy. We like them a lot. I vary the tortilla chips, the last time I used a Cool Ranch flavor and they came out great!
This was pretty good and super easy. I used a generic 'poultry seasoning' + cayenne to season the chicken. I was astounded by reviews who said this was bland. Just because there are no spices listed doesn't mean you aren't allowed use them. Of course it's bland if you don't add seasonings. I thought that was common sense. :)
Not the most flavorful things and not good leftovers either. The chips get soggy in the microwave!
This was unbelievably good for 4 ingredients! I bet the coating would be great on fish....had a cornmeal flavor. The chicken stayed moist and we loved it!
We didn't care for this. Maybe it would be better to coat the chicken in a seasoned flour mixture, then dip in egg mixture, and last, coat with the chips. I might try that. Just not enough flavor.
Not too bad. Put a piece of fois gras over top of it to make it more tasty.
This is a fun recipe for the kids and the tortilla chips smell wonderful when baking. You can plainly see there are no spices listed & will probably taste bland to most. I like adding spices with the crushed chips to go with whatever mood we're in and let the kids pick whatever dip they want. We have a lot of "inglehoffer" sauces that go great with chicken. I really dig this twist on chicken fingers, thanks for sharing.
These were ok. We dipped them in bbq sauce and salsa. I added ranch dressing to the milk for more flavor.
5 stars with my additions: breading: tortilla chips, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, seasoning salt, pepper, oregano or Italian seasoning and garlic-plus. Crispy and flavorful!
I found these to be flavourless and lacking in crunch.
lack of seasonings = bland. try seasoning the chicken with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Try panko (Japanese bread crumbs) instead of chips.
I used these fire-roasted chipotle tortilla chips, which are DELICIOUS plain or w/salsa & my chicken still came out kinda bland. It wasn't bad, but not great either...just ok. It just needed...something, maybe acid?
"Salsa"! Homemade salsa was great on it..Just enough baked right in. Also had an after thought when coating the chicken use some of the powder taco seasoning.
These were just ok. I used healthy potato chips, as one reviewer recommended, and some taco seasoning to add a zip. They still lacked flavor. Next time I will add just a little more salt. I liked the consistency and the ease! I will try again but with many adaptions. I also made a quick honey mustard dip with mayo, dijon and honey that was to die for!
Bland, mushy and otherwise not good. I even tried spicing up with tortillas and it didn't help.
This is a GLUTEN-FREE recipe for those of us who can't eat wheat, rye, barley, or oats so wheat flour or panko crumbs aren't called for. I used another poster's idea of adding spices...(1 tsp of chili powder, 1 tsp of garlic powder, 1 tsp of season salt or seasoning blend, and 1 tsp of ground cumin to the crushed chips). I can't eat eggs either so I used Energ "Egg Replacer" instead of eggs, following the box instructions. It turned out wonderful. The tortilla chips taste just like fried wheat without the wheat or grease. The coating did stick to my pan so I think I will grease the pan next time. It is definitely going into my regular rotation of food!!! I used a honey mustard dipping sauce, gf of course!
A little bland, but very easy and kid friendly.
Okay these turned out super! I used Lays Potatoe Chips instead of Tortilla Chips. My boys ate probably 15 of them each and they're only 7 years old. I will do this at least once a week changing the type of chips I use. Love this idea! thanks.
This recipe was delicious. I used Tostitos tortilla chips "with a hint of Pepper Jack." I also broiled them for a minute or so at the end so they were cripsy. I'm adding this to my regular dinner rotation.
This recipe is a simple starting off point that you can do a lot with! I added garlic and crushed red pepper to the chips then mixed some salsa and sour cream for a spicy dipping sauce. Recipe would be pretty bland on it's own but would probably be good for picky kids!
This recipe is perfect for small children. As some people mention, it is too bland for adults. All three of my children ask for this recipe and say they taste like McNuggets. My kids don't like things covered in cheese like most kids' recipes suggest. They enjoy fruits and vegetables, but are not huge protein eaters. This chicken is something on which they all agree.
This came out great. I used several different kinds of Doritos, and had seasoned the chicken with all purpose seasoning salt. Served it with three different dipping sauce options, and wifey loved it. Pretty darned simple and easy to make. Will make it again, for sure .
Very good! I used this recipe with Julio brand tortilla chips that come preseasoned. Awesome. We also tried tilapia filets with Cool Ranch Doritos breading. It was a fun spin! Thanks!
You can season as you like. Yeah, most of us know that no seasoning and plain ol' tortilla chips are going to be bland. Try Doritos for more taste.
An ok recipe, good for what it is, simple and quick.
Really good. Kids really liked it.
We've made these with saltines and a good helping of thyme. Something about thyme is perfect on this. You can also drizzle margarine or butter over crackers or chips to make the coating golden and crispy.
Fantastic! As advised above I mixed the dry ingredients in the food processor, added spices that I like, and love them. Very crispy and zesty. I baked them on parchment paper since someone said they stuck, mine did not stick. Hubby is off on a road trip and taking the rest of the batch with him, and he REFUSES to share! Oh well, I'll just make more... :)
Trying recipe substituting ranch flavored Doritos for tortilla chips. I'm sure it will be delicious.
this is the fastest and the easiest recipe and it taste amazing. great job
Horrible recipe. Wasted chicken, and chips. The Tortilla Chips ruin the whole thing, and don't come out crunchy. Don't waste your time on this one.
The recipe itself is very bland. I too added salt pepper and cumin. I used Cool Ranch Doritos and it was delish. My kids lived in alone and in a salad.
This was a disaster!! Not enough cracker crumbs, I had to put panto crumbs to make more crunch! Chicken was so bland! Won't make it again !
I wanted something different instead of the same breadcrumbs and this sounded good. It wasn’t bad and my husband liked it and that was a plus. But the chips did get a little soggy even after baking them. I served this with honey mustard or you can serve it with barbecue sauce. I had it for lunch the next day and since they were coated in tortilla chips I decided to dip them in mango salsa. That really made them for me. I will try it again just to see if I can improve on the texture.
For a more flavorful dish, replace the regular tortilla chips with any type of Doritos chips. Also, it wouldn't hurt to add some lemon pepper, salt, and some cayenne pepper.
College student that never picked up a spatula until freshman year because my mommas a saint. This recipe is great! Quick, easy, anybody can do it, fills ya up, tastes good, hard to mess up. I still did, but I didnt mess it up again. Like twenty bucks worth of food for a meal or two if you throw in some steamed veggies like I did. Left overs are meh, so you probably dont wanna make too much at once.
Used boneless/skinless chicken thighs, cut into chunks. Added 1 tsp. taco powder, salt and pepper. Delicious!
4 stars, because the idea of coating the chicken with crushed tortilla chips is a fun one! I agree with other reviewers that for our tastes the original recipe needs a lot more spices. I made this with blue corn tortilla chips, because I think they have a better flavor than yellow and also give it an interesting color ( or you can mix the two for a really nice presentation). In addition, I added to the crushed chips the following: 1 Tbs. Chili Powder, 1 tsp. each of Onion and Garlic granulated, and 1/2 tsp. each of salt, Smoked Paprika, and Cumin. It was very good and the family liked it, but I think next time I could add even more. Take this basic and fun recipe, add spices to suit your family, and enjoy!
Loved that they weren't fried but had a crunch and or chicken was very tender...I did use alittle more seasoning.
I am making this for the 2nd time in a week. I read the other reviews and agree that you need to add some spices, I used Spike seasoned salt and dipped in BBQ sauce they were great. My hubby and 3 1/2 year old wholeheartedly liked them. A nice change from boring baked chicken breasts.
