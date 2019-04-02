Crunchy Chicken Fingers

49 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 17
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

Chicken fingers with crunchy chip coating. Great with bbq sauce. My 3 year old helps crush the chips. Very easy to make!

By Jennifer Dean

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix egg beat and milk in a shallow dish or bowl; place crushed chips in a separate shallow dish or bowl. Dip chicken first in egg mixture, then in crushed chips to coat. Place coated chicken on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes; turn sides and bake for another 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 42.1g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 17g; cholesterol 151.5mg; sodium 365.9mg. Full Nutrition
