Aunt Judi's Easter Pineapple Raisin Sauce

One of my must-haves with ham, especially at Easter. This is the recipe I grew up with. My aunt would make it every year. A nice sweet accent!

By raesive

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar and flour together in a saucepan; add vinegar and mustard and whisk until smooth and free of lumps. Mix water, pineapple, and raisins into brown sugar mixture and simmer over medium heat, stirring often, until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Can be made ahead and reheated. Easy to double.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 14.8mg. Full Nutrition
