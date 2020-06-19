Simple Hot and Sour Soup

3.3
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a simple, yet flavor-packed Chinese soup. Tofu is simmered with bamboo shoot, shiitake mushrooms, cloud ear mushrooms, ham, and eggs in a hot and sour soup base. Garnish soup with cilantro or spring onions.

Recipe by Chelsea

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place shiitake mushrooms and cloud ear mushrooms in a bowl of water; soak until softened, about 30 minutes. Drain and finely chop the mushrooms.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil; add tofu and cook for 1 minute. Remove using a slotted spoon and place in a bowl. Bring water back to a boil and add bamboo shoots; cook for 1 minute. Drain and set bamboo shoots aside.

  • Mix vinegar and white pepper together in a bowl.

  • Bring chicken stock to a boil in a large saucepan. Add bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and ham; return to a boil. Add tofu, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and salt; bring back to a boil.

  • Mix corn flour and water together in a bowl until dissolved; stir into chicken stock mixture until soup starts to thicken. Drizzle beaten eggs into soup, stirring gently to form cooked egg clumps, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir vinegar-pepper mixture into soup and drizzle in sesame oil.

Cook's Notes:

Dried cloud ear mushrooms (also known as black wood fungus or wood ear), fresh bamboo shoots, dried shiitake mushrooms and Shaoxing wine can be purchased in Chinese specialty shops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 8g; cholesterol 101.1mg; sodium 573.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022