Simple Hot and Sour Soup

This is a simple, yet flavor-packed Chinese soup. Tofu is simmered with bamboo shoot, shiitake mushrooms, cloud ear mushrooms, ham, and eggs in a hot and sour soup base. Garnish soup with cilantro or spring onions.
The flavor of this was good except the "hot" was missing. After tasting it I added some chili and garlic paste. Sriracha or crushed chili flakes would work too. I used can shiitakes instead of the dry and next time I would just double up on them and leave the cloud ear out altogether unless I could find fresh. For me, dried shrooms taste what a band-aid smells like. Overall good recipe but I think you need to add some heat.
