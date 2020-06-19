Authentic Sweet and Sour Pork

This popular dish originates from Sichuan. The pork is crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. The sauce has the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Serve with rice, if desired.

Recipe by Chelsea

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pound pork to 1/3-inch thickness using a meat mallet. Slice into 1 1/2-inch strips.

  • Combine pork strips, rice wine, 1/3 teaspoon salt, and monosodium glutamate in a bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Mix remaining 1/3 teaspoon salt, chicken stock, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, sugar, vinegar, and soy sauce in a bowl to make sauce.

  • Beat eggs with remaining 3 tablespoons cornstarch in a bowl until smooth. Add pork strips; stir to coat.

  • Heat oil in a wok or large saucepan to 280 degrees F (140 degrees C). Add pork strips one at a time to the hot oil. Cook until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon.

  • Heat oil to 340 degrees F (170 degrees C). Return pork to the hot oil. Cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate with the slotted spoon.

  • Drain all but 2 tablespoons oil from the wok. Cook and stir garlic and ginger in the hot oil until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add sauce and spring onions; cook and stir until sauce begins to thicken, 4 to 5 minutes. Pour sauce over the pork on the serving plate.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 235.1mg; sodium 1223.7mg. Full Nutrition
