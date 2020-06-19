Ultimate Banana Muffins

This recipe will be my go to banana muffin recipe for now on!!! Cooking is very subjective, so with that I rated the recipe 5 stars for my family. I made the recipe exactly, no modifications. We loved the muffins and mine looked like the picture! I used a jumbo 6 muffin pan. I started with 17 minutes and then added 5 extra minutes for 22 mins. total. I will do one minute less next time because of my oven. Also, I have an electric oven and when the preheat timer goes off the oven still needs a good 15 minutes extra preheat.( Per the manufacturers manual.) So I turn the oven on and wait a good 20 minutes before putting the muffins in the oven. Great texture, great flavor, Sweet enough for our family( also depends on how sweet your muffins are), but not overly sweet. If you like sweeter muffins add a few extra TBS of white sugar. I did add the nuts, but I think I will add 1/2 cup next time, because we love more nuts. Yum, I will have more ripe bananas in a few days . I can't wait!