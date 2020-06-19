Ultimate Banana Muffins

This ultimate banana muffins recipe is my go-to for using up overripe bananas. Mix the batter until just combined, and do not overbake for super moist muffins.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a muffin tin.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg together in a small bowl.

  • Mash bananas in a large bowl. Mix in white sugar, melted butter, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla extract. Fold in flour mixture until just combined. Fold walnuts into the batter.

  • Divide batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 286.1mg. Full Nutrition
