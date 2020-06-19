Ultimate Banana Muffins
This ultimate banana muffins recipe is my go-to for using up overripe bananas. Mix the batter until just combined, and do not overbake for super moist muffins.
2.27.17 These muffins baked up beautifully, exactly 12. Seriously, I think these may be the best banana muffins I’ve ever had. They are super moist, tender, and just bursting with banana flavor in every bite Followed the recipe to the letter and wouldn’t change a thing. House of Cochrane thanks for sharing this awesome recipe, it’s going into my Favorites folder.****UPDATE 6.6.18: This is one of my favorite muffin recipes, and I make it often. Today I had some VERY ripe bananas which needed to be used up, and a few blueberries. I dusted the blueberries with a little flour and added them to the batter. Baked up beautifully and made the muffins taste even better.Read More
I follow the recipe and no changes at all it was the first time trying them, they were blend and hardly no flavor. Next time I will add more cinnamon, sugar or applesauce. Even my brother in law(is a big fan of banana muffins and sweets) didn't like itRead More
3-30-2017 ~A solid performer. Given these are light and fluffy, not dense with a tight crumb like a typical banana muffin or banana bread, this would be one to remember when you want a banana cake (um, with chocolate frosting).
I've made the same banana bread recipe forever and decided to make muffins instead. I tried this one because the ratings and reviews were so high. The only thing I did different was used pecans instead of walnuts--personal preference. These muffins are AMAZING. My family loved them more than my banana bread, which is huge! I have to say, I do too. They're nice and very flavorful...a great breakfast or snack. I think I'll be making these instead of my bread going forward. LOVED THEM! :)
The first time I used 3 small banannas came out a little dry, but the second time my banannas were much larger and they were perfect about 1.5 cups of mashed bannana.
These are rightfully 5 star muffins. Easy to make, few ingredients, and are moist, delightfully banana-y, and are perfect for breakfast or snacks. I wish there was a better measurement that simply 3 bananas, because they vary a lot in size, but I had two very ripe ones and some that were not so ripe. I cut one of the yellow ones into small dice size and folded them in with the mashed, and it added some extra texture. I recommend these to anyone who is starting out learning to bake. Second take, my husband said they were a little too sweet. I cut back the white sugar and used a little more than 1/2 c brown sugar. I also added about a quarter cup of oatmeal, and they were perfect. These will go into the muffin rotation without a doubt. Thank you.
I made this with the nastiest blackest bananas. I only had two but they were large and very sickeningly sweet. I made mini muffins and they only took 11 minutes to bake. Delicious.
This recipe is a great start. However I gradually added more bananas until I got up to 6 bananas and that was the perfect number. If you only do the bananas in this recipe, it doesn't really taste like banana muffins. I also replaced the nuts with 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips. Then they were the best banana muffins I ever made and everyone keeps asking for them again and again.
I have made these twice now and the second time I used half white and half whole wheat flour. I used canola oil instead of melted butter and they came out with a slightly crisp muffin top and a moist crumb. I got 8 large muffins from this recipe. Delicious!
These were light and delicious! I normally dislike when people make revisions and substitutions and then rate, but I had to substitute canola oil for butter (didn't realize I was out of it) and I substituted chocolate chips for the nuts (dear daughter doesn't like nuts). We all agreed it would be better without the chocolate chips. Her friend liked them with the chips. My husband said next time we will add nuts to half. All in all, the muffin mix itself was excellent!
Awesome. Made 12 medium muffins that lasted less than 24hrs. Will definitely keep in my recipe box
So good, I had to make a second batch...
These were AMAZING!!!!! It really helps if you add ginger in place of the cinnamon. My mom loves them!!!
This is a great recipe, I added some chocolate pudding and chocolate chips(in substitute for walnuts) and it tasted better than the original recipe(in my opinion). I will definitely make it again, and encourage other people to give this recipe a try
Made these this morning, topped with chocolate chips. They’re absolutely moist, flavorful and delicious. This recipe is a must have. Thank you!!
Followed the recipe and added in pecans in place of walnuts, 1/4 c. oats, chocolate chips and crushed banana chips! Phenomenal!!
Love these muffins! I don't do banana bread well as it doesn't always come out moist. I decided to try this recipe for muffins. My banana's were so over ripe. One was almost liquid. These turned out so good and moist. I will probably never make it in a loaf again! It makes 12, so easy. I highly recommend.
Made them last night for my son, who was home from college. I've used many different recipes for banana muffins but this is by far the best one yet. I didn't have walnuts but, since my son has a sweet tooth, I added a few choc chips. So moist and delicious. I highly recommend this recipe.
This recipe will be my go to banana muffin recipe for now on!!! Cooking is very subjective, so with that I rated the recipe 5 stars for my family. I made the recipe exactly, no modifications. We loved the muffins and mine looked like the picture! I used a jumbo 6 muffin pan. I started with 17 minutes and then added 5 extra minutes for 22 mins. total. I will do one minute less next time because of my oven. Also, I have an electric oven and when the preheat timer goes off the oven still needs a good 15 minutes extra preheat.( Per the manufacturers manual.) So I turn the oven on and wait a good 20 minutes before putting the muffins in the oven. Great texture, great flavor, Sweet enough for our family( also depends on how sweet your muffins are), but not overly sweet. If you like sweeter muffins add a few extra TBS of white sugar. I did add the nuts, but I think I will add 1/2 cup next time, because we love more nuts. Yum, I will have more ripe bananas in a few days . I can't wait!
Added blueberries and they turned out phenomenal!
I am not a baker by any means but this recipe, unaltered was easy and tasted amazing. I did read all the other tips/notes before I started and really was diligent about not "over mixing" the banana mixture into the flour mixture...I did simply fold until all blended. Then scooped into cups...Wonderfully moist and very tasty.
Perfect muffins. My son had been asking for banana muffins so I tried these. I made them in a mini muffin pan because it's easier for him to eat. They're delicious and a keeper!
no
Great texture and not too heavy. Made the recipe as is
Delicious and very moist easy preparation !!!
Delish. Added lots of bleuets to my VERY ripe bananas.
I did add a bit of milk and they turned out much better
These were so good and baked perfectly!
I added chocolate chips along with the walnuts and placed a few on top so they looked pretty. Very delicious!
Came out very good! Cut down a little bit on the white sugar and turned out awesome.
Best way to use up old bananas - 3 at a time! I added some blueberries I had to the top. Yum!
These muffins are great! Will make these again!!
The muffins were moist & delicious. I followed the recipe exactly & this has been added to my favorites.
I omitted the nuts because I particularly don’t like them, and I thought the dough was too dense so I added 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt and I love the result 😃
Easy to make only needing basic equipment. I substituted Bread Flour for the All Purpose because I was out of AP.
I followed the recipe to the T. I used 3 large bananas and my tupperware silicone muffin moulds. I also cooked these @170°C for 20 minutes. They came out brilliantly. Plenty of flavour. Nice and crispy top. If anything I would probably take it out a couple minutes early. But definitely make these again.
These are delicious. I actually put some dark choc chips in mine and they are so good!
First time making and will always make these!! I added chopped walnuts in and on top and also quarter cup of blueberries inside. So moist and delicious!
Really, really ripe bananas are the key. Assemble the ingredients prior to embarking on this journey. You will be rewarded. Check them at 15 minutes, as ovens differ in heating properties.
Wonderful muffins. They were moist and delicious. I used extremely ripe bananas and doubled the recipe but only used 5 bananas. I didn't have walnuts , so I substituted fresh blueberries that I had on hand and added a couple spoons of mayonnaise. Turned out perfect and the family loves them.
The perfect banana muffin. I didn't alter the recipe at all.
Delicious, great recipe! Will definitely use it again!
These muffins were perfect - my husband ate 4 of them in 5 minutes! My picky 5 and 7 yr old loved them too. I put chocolate chips in instead of walnuts - YUM!!
cinnamon and nutmeg add a nice flavor. def not boring
I tried this recipe because I like trying something new to see if it will impress my toddler. And while all banana muffin recipes seem the same, the slight variation in ingredients makes a big difference. She said these muffins were the “best of the best, she never knew she could have” and gave me multiples kisses and thank you’s for making them for her. I made smaller muffins to use them as a snack or to pair with some fresh fruit in the morning for breakfast. They are not overly sweet, very tasty, and moist. Thank you for this recipe, I will definitely be using it again!
Excellent! I only had 2 bananas so I added some applesauce and 1/3 cup of chocolate chips. I also baked them for 23 minutes instead of 20.
Followed to the Letter and all turned out Great , Thank You : )
I halved the recipe and there was enough batter to make 9 muffins. I used a standard muffin tin. I didn't have baking soda so I used a little more baking powder. Next time I make these, I would like to use a streusel topping.
We used Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 baking flour and they were wonderful!
Yes recipe is moist, added nuts and cranberries. Timing was exactly 20 min. My muffin tin might of been large. Only got 8 large muffins and three much smaller ones. Having said all that, I was not impressed with flavor. It some how didn't have the strong banana flavor I was expecting. Good but not exceptional...Would of been really bad had I not added extra ingredients.
Oh, man! These are so good! I actually made 2 batches, since we gotta do gluten free and regular baking in our house. I added walnuts to one batch and topped both batches with struessel topping. They were so moist and fluffy! Thanks for submitting this recipe!
Very good. Easy to make. I used half the sugar the recipe calls for and just sprinkled the walnuts on top with some brown sugar and they were still very tasty
I doubled the recipe to get a few extra muffins, and added a bit more cinnamon and nutmeg than the recipe calls for just because. It definitely enhanced the banana overall I think. Definitely a keeper recipe.
Easy to make, great flavor. Closer to 18 muffin if you use cupcake papers.
Good and easy. Added half a cup of blueberries, Baking time seems short, but I adhered to the recipe and they were excellent and very moist.
Easy recipe. I made no changes. Kids and coworkers called it: delicious! Lighter texture than many quick breads-more cupcake-like.
These are awesome! I used some pecans we had on hand and didn't add the dash of nutmeg. I will make these again. They are so good.
The best recipe iv'e ever tried! (I have tried many!!) I add walnuts and choc chip and it always turns out delicious!!
This is by far the best banana bread recipe (and I've tried many over the years). I add an extra banana, extra spices ("Apple Pie" spice, "Pumpkin Pie" spice, more cinnamon) and the batter is a bit stiff, so I add a splash of milk (like 1/4 cup). The taste is perfect! FYI - the 12 muffins make a full loaf.
I just made this looks and smells delicious !
next time, mini chocolate chips!!!
adding peanut butter buttercream is so good on it
Delicious and moist (made without nuts)
Easy to follow recipe and they came out great! I did use candied pecans for the nut portion and the family LOVED them!
These were soooo good and fairly easy to make. I was able to get 12 muffins out of the batter. It’s important NOT to mix too much before adding the berries. As I had read reviews prior to making , I used smaller amounts of the flour and sugar for the topping. Still had some left over. Will definitely make these again!
The muffins are dense and very sweet. I was short one banana but it still turned out okay. I may make it again. It did take an extra 2 minutes to bake and may be due to my living at a higher altitude. I set the timer for 2 minutes early and kept a close watch.
Best Banana muffin recipe I've tried. They turn out perfect every time. And my kids love them. Sometimes I'll throw 2 tbsp of chocolate chips in them.
It’s yummy! Fluffy n taste good to the last bite. will make again
Perfect every time and very easy to make. Didn’t have to change a thing
Loved this recipe! I added a little bit less than a half cup of white sugar and put some maple syrup to replace that sweetness. I also added caramelized pecans to the top to add a sweet crunch too!
My mother in law has a great recipe I have always used but I lost it.This is closest I have found.Great muffins
I made these and they were so delicious. My husband said they had such a great flavor. Very easy to make. The recipe called for 3 large bananas but I used 4 medium to large and I also used pecans instead of walnuts. I think next time I’ll add 1/2 cup of nuts instead of the 1/3 it ask for. Just to make it nuttier. Great recipe highly recommend.
No changes, a very simple recipe, so moist and delicious.
Instead of cinnamon and nutmeg we did 2 tsp of pumpkin spice, it was great.
PERFECT !!!PERFECT!! PERFECT!!!!!
One of the best banana nut muffins I’ve ever made. It’s definitely a keeper!
This is a fantastic recipe! I doubled it, added an extra egg and about 3/4 cup blueberries and used probably 8 - 10 bananas. I froze some super ripe ones a while back and decided to use them all, plus the ones ripening on the counter. Combining dry and wet ingredients until just barely combined contributed to the moistness of these muffins. Also, I used two large muffin tins, so with a double recipe ended up with 12 large muffins. Definitely a keeper!!!
Overripe Banana is a must. Moist result and not too sweet.
These were the best banana muffins I've ever had ! I made a few very minor changes: I used only 1/4 c. white sugar---and used Splenda for Baking instead of both the white and brown sugar the second time I made them. Perfect amount of sweetness. I also added 1/2 c. chopped walnuts one time, and the next time I made them, I added 1/2 c. mini semi sweet chocolate chips instead of nuts. Yum !
This recipe is great! I followed it exactly and my husband can’t get enough of them ... I however am gluten free so I will never know the delight of this great recipe
Truly exceptional. Very moist with rich flavor. Made them 3 times the first week. Family loves them.
These are amazing! I only had 2 fairly big bananas but didn't want to waste them, it did not effect the taste. Other than that I made them exactly as the recipe states. This is definitely one I'll keep in my favorites and make again! Texture and flavor are wonderful!
I used over ripe bananas that had been frozen. I made no changes to the recipe and they were delicious!
2/27/17: I had just read lutzflcat's review on these, and decided to put the 3 over-ripe bananas in my fruit bowl to use! These are very good, and so easy to whip together. Mine didn't turn out as pretty as hers, but they were delicious!
I used 2 cupcake tins, canola oil instead of butter , topped 1/2 of them with walnuts instead of mixing them in ( some family members don’t like the nuts) and baked them for 24 min. Delicious!!!
These muffins are moist and flavorful! I love the cinnamon and nutmeg; it really completes this recipe and separates it from the rest. I've made these twice now, once adding chocolate chips and the other time with toasted pecans. They were easy and turned out delicious both times.
These are really so good and very moist. Super easy.
Delicious! Best banana muffin recipe. Lots of flavour. I used 5 overripe bobby bananas and chopped walnuts, almonds and cashews through the batter before baking. Devine!!
I made exactly as per recipe and turned out amazing... so easy. Moist and delicious...
I made these in my mini muffin pan, used a gluten free all purpose flour that measures 1:1, and cooked them for 12 mins. They were amazing, I had to try them out before my hubby & son got into them :D
Instead of walnuts I added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Very moist muffins and tasty..
Absolutely fantastic! Perfect recipe. I like these better than banana bread.
This made 12 small muffins so the next time I make it, and I will make it again, I will double it so that I can make big muffins.
Made 2 batches. Followed recipe completely for the first batch and they were perfect. Changed up the second batch and they were even better! In the second batch I swapped cardamom for the cinnamon and omitted the nutmeg. Then I added dried blueberries. Yum! My next change will be to try topping them with a crumble and probably try reducing the sugar a little. (Original recipe on the right and modified one on the left.)
I am a total beginner when it comes to baking. These were very quick and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly. I used a whisk to mix the banana / sugar mixture and followed another user's advice by not over mixing the dry and wet ingredients. They turned out fantastically well. Just a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite. Yum! Will definitely be making these again.
These are on the bland side., they need more spices. I did get 12 muffins filled almost to the top. They will not rise high, maybe a 1/2 inch. I used 4 bananas. The texture is good. I will try again with more cinnamon and other spices. walnuts on top gives it a nice crunch.
The muffins are great texture but I added cinnamon and nutmeg because I don't like bland muffins and they were delicious with those! I also ran out of eggs and white sugar when I made them so *for a double batch* I substituted 1/2 cup applesauce for 2 eggs and 3/4 cup honey for the full amount of white sugar
my new favorite muffin recipe. Turned out light and fluffy
These rose nicely to a proper cap. A bit sweet for my taste. I added the walnuts- could have used more than ¼ cup IMO. I made as per instructions except substituted melted coconut oil for the butter. Cooking time was bang on. Next time I may try less sugar.
