Thin Crust Pizza Dough

An easy, basic pizza dough for thin crust pizza. Makes two pizzas. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Top dough with your favorite sauce and toppings, leaving the edge of the pizza (about 3/4 inch) clear. Place pan in center of oven. Bake 15 minutes.
I made it exactly as written. I questioned the 1/4 cup of sugar, but added it in. It was sickeningly sweet. It was probably ten times too much sugar. I looked at other recipes, and they called for 1/4 teaspoon of sugar. I used the remaining dough for an apple/dessert pizza. The dough itself was a nice crust, only so sweet it was gross with pizza toppings.
NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR: I know it calls for a 1/4 cup of sugar. I don't find this recipe to be sweet at all, and neither does anyone else in my life who's tried it. Some reviewers are finding it too sweet, however. If you're very sensitive to sweetness, replace the recommended amount of sugar with a 1/4 teaspoon of sugar. I would put this note in the actual recipe, but Allrecipes made this one of their "official" recipes and now I can't edit it. I'm glad most of you like this recipe, and I appreciate every reviewer who took the time and effort to leave me feedback.
This is so awesome tasting did not change a thing except let it rise until it doubled about 90 minutes. The crust was so crispy and I pre-baked it for 8 minutes then topped with all toppings and returned to oven for 10 minutes.
This was a great crust and easy. Only down fall I have is 1/4 cup of sugar was a to sweet! I think next time I will only put a table spoon as I seen others call for around that. But other than that it fluffed up great..made enough for 2 pizza! I sure can’t complain about anything else. ??
My daughter has Celiac, so I used Bob’s Red Mill 1 for 1 gluten-free flour. I followed the recipe exactly as written, other than the GF flour. The recipe is great. Crispy crust and great chew. Will make this again.
Hands down the best pizza I've had for ages. Crust is what makes it or breaks it for pizza. 1/4 c. sugar DID sound like a lot but I didn't tweak the recipe and it came out amazing! not too sweet at all. We dressed it up for margherita pizza and it was soooooo good! the Crust was nice and thin and delicious. I would add a photo but for reals it was eaten before I had a chance and thought about it. Thanks for sharing the recipe. It was quick, easy and was 10x better than any local joint.
Awesome recipe! I halved the recipe to make just one pizza. Only two things I think anyone making this should note: 1: The recipe says “yields 16 servings”. This should really say “yields 16 small slices”. In no way is a small slice a serving, I’m sorry. 2: A lot of reviews are saying it was too sweet. Along the outer edges, yes I can notice a faint sweetness, but it’s actually enjoyable for me. I really like it! If you don’t like a tinge of sweetness in your pizza, then use a little less sugar. All in all, this is an amazing recipe! Everything worked good and I made a delicious pizza!
Made as printed. Was hesitant because I've never kneaded dough. Took the plunge: turned out great! No problem with being too sweet. Had a problem trying to toss, so gave up on that. Next time will add some herbs to the mix just to mix it up a bit.
Great texture! Just the right amount of crispness. Next time I will use a little less sugar. I baked the crust without toppings half way then added them. I used a rectangular cookie sheet and used all the dough for one large pizza. It was so good we are making it again tonight!
I’ve made this twice. The second time I used half the sugar, twice the olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. I agree with a previous reviewer that the dough is too sweet but that is just my preference. This recipe is great because it worked like a charm when followed exactly and with my changes. I will use this recipe over and over with different flavorings.
