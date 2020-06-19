Thin Crust Pizza Dough

An easy, basic pizza dough for thin crust pizza. Makes two pizzas. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Top dough with your favorite sauce and toppings, leaving the edge of the pizza (about 3/4 inch) clear. Place pan in center of oven. Bake 15 minutes.

Recipe by caradae

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Mix warm water and sugar together in a bowl; add yeast. Set aside until yeast mixture becomes foamy, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour yeast mixture into a large bowl; add flour, olive oil, and salt. Knead dough for 6 to 8 minutes, adding more flour to keep dough from sticking to your hands if needed. Cover bowl and let sit for 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Grease 2 pizza pans or baking sheets.

  • Divide dough in half. Make each half into a ball shape and roll each into a flat, circular crust using a rolling pin.

  • Place 1 piece dough over your hands with your knuckles turned upward directly underneath the center of the dough. Using your knuckles and backs of your hands, toss the dough into the air in a circular motion, spinning the dough. This thins the center of the dough and forms the padded edge of the pizza. When the edge of the dough is about 1/4-inch thick, place the dough onto the pan. Pizza diameter will be about 10 inches. Repeat with other piece of dough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 1.1g; sodium 73.8mg. Full Nutrition
