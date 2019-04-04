Puerto Rican Sancocho

4.6
8 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my mom's sancocho recipe. The mix of vegetables and herbs in this Puerto Rican comfort stew was influenced by Spanish Canary Island ancestors of some Puerto Rican families. The soup was adjusted to the vegetables available in Puerto Rico by the addition of corn and pumpkin. In the Canary Islands of the 1700s, corn was only fed to farm animals! In Puerto Rico, some cooks now add ginger root, chile pepper, cumin, and other ingredients, but I believe it destroys the original rich, natural vegetable taste. Similar sancocho recipes were passed on to other Spanish colonies such as Columbia. Serve hot with bread to soak up the delicious flavor.

Recipe by nydiah

Gallery

Credit: Cindy Avellan

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-low heat. Add onion, garlic, cilantro, white pepper, oregano, and salt. Cook and stir until onion is browned and very tender, about 20 minutes. Add stew meat; cook and stir until meat is browned on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour enough water over meat mixture to fill the pot 3/4 full. Add tomato sauce and beef bouillon.

  • Stir in the remaining ingredients, one at a time, cooking slightly after each addition in the following order: green beans, carrots, celery, chayote squash, white beans, cabbage, green banana, yellow plantain, llautias, potatoes, pumpkin, corn, and green bell pepper.

  • Cook until all the vegetables are tender and stew has formed a rich broth, 2 to 3 hours. Add more water or salt if needed.

Cook's Notes:

Many of the vegetables can be found in international markets. Several have alternative names. Llautia may be Yautia or Malanga. Chayote is a type of squash.

Name, a root vegetable, can be used in place of one of the potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 73.8g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 275.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/14/2022