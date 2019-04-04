Piadina (Italian Flatbread)

Piadina is an Italian flatbread from the Emilia-Romagna region. The traditional recipe calls for lard in the dough which you can replace with a good extra-virgin olive oil. It is typically served stuffed with prosciutto and a local cheese called Squacquerone but any soft cheese will work. Enjoy!

  • Mix flour and salt together in a large bowl. Mix in water, a little at a time, then rub in lard until dough comes together in a ball.

  • Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Divide dough into 6 pieces; roll out each piece to 1/16-inch thickness.

  • Heat a dry, heavy skillet or flat griddle over medium-high heat. Cook each piece until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side.

286 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 27.3mg. Full Nutrition
