Piadina (Italian Flatbread)

Piadina is an Italian flatbread from the Emilia-Romagna region. The traditional recipe calls for lard in the dough which you can replace with a good extra-virgin olive oil. It is typically served stuffed with prosciutto and a local cheese called Squacquerone but any soft cheese will work. Enjoy!
I make a lot of bread and this was the easiest dough that I've ever worked with. We never have lard in the house so I went with olive oil. I couldn't get mine to brown without oil so I brushed a little of the flat top and they immediately puffed up and browned. This is a very easy recipe and I'm surprised that no one's made it before now. Thanks for sharing.
I needed something quick to go with my eggplant stew and this was perfect! I used olive oil instead of lard and cooked in a cast iron skillet. I sprinkled a few with grated Parmesan and they came out great. I will experiment with some herbs next. May be a new go-to!
