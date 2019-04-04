Citrons Confits Express (Quick Preserved Lemons)

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This microwave recipe for preserved lemons speeds up the whole process. They make the perfect accompaniment to Moroccan tagines or couscous. Refrigerate after opening.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 preserved lemons
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix lemons wedges, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, lemon juice, and salt together in a microwave-safe container.

    Advertisement

  • Cook in the microwave for 10 minutes, stirring at 2-minute intervals to prevent spills.

  • Pour the mixture into a sterilized, airtight jar. Let stand for 24 hours before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 873.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022