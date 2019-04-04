Citrons Confits Express (Quick Preserved Lemons)
This microwave recipe for preserved lemons speeds up the whole process. They make the perfect accompaniment to Moroccan tagines or couscous. Refrigerate after opening.
Started a traditional recipe from this site. You know, the ones that take 3 weeks of shaking, turning upside down, aka babysitting and then I discovered this recipe. Hands down this is the way to go. This recipe was better in color, flavor, and method. Using the microwave created an almost syrup consistency and had the perfect amount of liquid ration to the lemon wedges. While I don't have experience in preserving lemons, this will be my go to from now on out. Thank you for sharing!Read More
