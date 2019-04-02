Best Italian Sausage Soup

Italian vegetable soups (minestrone) lend themselves well to preparing with, and making use of, whatever vegetables you have on hand. Given Hubs and I are returning to Italy in a couple of days, this was very appropriate in more ways than just its name! In keeping with the utilitarian aspect of Italian soups I was lucky not to have to buy anything from the grocery store as I had zucchini, green peppers and fresh parsley in my garden. I also had Swiss chard, which was a fine addition. I removed the sausage from the casings and used a little less wine. This is hearty and flavorful and now that it’s prepared it will be a cinch to serve (again) with minimal clean-up whenever we are ready to sit down and eat. But I do have some criticisms of the recipe if prepared as written. First, using whole peeled tomatoes without crushing or chopping them wouldn’t work well. I don’t think you’d want or like a whole tomato (or two or three) in your soup bowl. Second, a pound of pasta is a LOT of pasta for this. Half that is plenty. And fettuccine is not a good choice for soup. I prepared this on the stove-top rather than the slow cooker, simmering for about an hour, then adding the zucchini the last 10 minutes, and finally the cooked pasta (I used shells and elbows to use up small amounts I had left of both) after that. Last but certainly not least, be sure to sprinkle your bowl of soup with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Read More