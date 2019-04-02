Best Italian Sausage Soup

This is one of my favorite soups and it always gets rave reviews! Salad, hard rolls and wine make a meal! You can make this 24 hours ahead of time without the noodles and wait to add the spinach noodles until soup is reheated for serving. Yummy! Serve topped with grated Parmesan!

Recipe by Perri Pender

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot, cook sausage over medium heat until brown. Remove with a slotted spoon, and drain on paper towels. Drain fat from pan, reserving 3 tablespoons.

  • Cook garlic and onion in reserved fat for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, wine, broth, basil, and oregano. Transfer to a slow cooker, and stir in sausage, zucchini, bell pepper, and parsley.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 4 to 6 hours.

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain water, and add pasta to the slow cooker. Simmer for a few minutes, and season with salt and pepper before serving.

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 33.4mg; sodium 1609.2mg. Full Nutrition
