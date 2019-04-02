Best Italian Sausage Soup

This is one of my favorite soups and it always gets rave reviews! Salad, hard rolls and wine make a meal! You can make this 24 hours ahead of time without the noodles and wait to add the spinach noodles until soup is reheated for serving. Yummy! Serve topped with grated Parmesan!
This is gooood!!! Most of the people on here that said it wasn't good substituted ingredients. I did have to use a different pasta... but still used spinach pasta, just a different noodle. It turned out great. Thank you Perri for your recipe.
Italian vegetable soups (minestrone) lend themselves well to preparing with, and making use of, whatever vegetables you have on hand. Given Hubs and I are returning to Italy in a couple of days, this was very appropriate in more ways than just its name! In keeping with the utilitarian aspect of Italian soups I was lucky not to have to buy anything from the grocery store as I had zucchini, green peppers and fresh parsley in my garden. I also had Swiss chard, which was a fine addition. I removed the sausage from the casings and used a little less wine. This is hearty and flavorful and now that it’s prepared it will be a cinch to serve (again) with minimal clean-up whenever we are ready to sit down and eat. But I do have some criticisms of the recipe if prepared as written. First, using whole peeled tomatoes without crushing or chopping them wouldn’t work well. I don’t think you’d want or like a whole tomato (or two or three) in your soup bowl. Second, a pound of pasta is a LOT of pasta for this. Half that is plenty. And fettuccine is not a good choice for soup. I prepared this on the stove-top rather than the slow cooker, simmering for about an hour, then adding the zucchini the last 10 minutes, and finally the cooked pasta (I used shells and elbows to use up small amounts I had left of both) after that. Last but certainly not least, be sure to sprinkle your bowl of soup with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Great but don't add too many noodles or they will soak up all the good juices and it turns into a stew. Break up the noodles also to make it easier to serve and eat. I also increased the basil. (After making this for the last couple of years, I have modified it a bit. I don't put in the pasta. Now I cook tortellinis separately and add into each bowl before ladling in the soup. Then I sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Wonderful. Loved by all.)
This soup is unbelievable. I'm not a big soup fan, but it sounded like it'd be different and tasty - and it is. My 10 and 11 year olds had seconds and thirds (they didn't care for the zucchini - but they're kids!) Like some other reviewers, I thought there wasn't quite enough liquid, so I added about one more cup of beef broth and about 1/4 cup more of wine - just right for our taste. I also didn't use fettucine - thought it would be hard to consume in a soup, so instead I used spinach penne pasta - it was perfect. I made plenty so I gave some to neighbors and they all loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2012
This is a wonderful soup and one I use very often for family and friends! Instead of the 16 ounces of fettucine I use 8 ounces of small seashell pasta or a bag of frozen O'Brien potatoes. Also, instead of the zucchini I have used spinach or kale. Always a hit! Thanks for sharing.
MMMMM....This reminds me of a soup served by a popular Italian restaurant chain. This ia GREAT in the crock pot!!!! I remove casing from sausage, use white wine instead of red (personal preference), and use cheese filled pasta. Our favorite addition is to sprinkle shredded mozzerella on top each serving and let it melt. Gooey and delish!!!! Dont forget the bread!
Delicious! Since we like spicy food, I used hot Italian sausage in place of the sweet. Next time I will follow another reviewer's suggestion and use elbow macaroni instead of fettucine. Even though I cut the fettucine noodles up, they still made the soup hard to spoon up. Thanks for sharing, Perri.
We absolutely LOVED this soup!! I made it last night and we're having it again tonight. We NEVER do that! I added one more cup of beef broth, bag of spinach instead of zucchini and cheese tortellini, which I cooked separately and spooned into bowls before covering with soup. This is a definite keeper! Oh - Also I used bulk Italian sweet sausage instead of links. So much easier to eat with a spoon!
I have prepared this soup a few times for my family, and it is such a hit with them. The only recommendation I would make would be to add less red wine because the full cup and a half required can be over-powering.
My husband told me this was his favorite thing I have ever cooked for him! We ate this for days after I cooked it and it was better each time! Taking the advice of others, I doubled the garlic, added 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, used spicy sausage, and used tortellini instead of fettuccine. I would recommend adding the zucchini half way through cooking so it does not get too soggy. This is my favorite meal I've ever made from this website!
I only used 12 oz pasta - which turned out great, but make sure you stir it so that it does not stick to the bottom and burn, like in my case! It has great flavor, and I may try cooking the fettuccini on the side, as the soup came out starchy and a lot of the liquid was absorbed, so there was no 'soup' leftover. Very good though!
My family LOVED it! I sent a bowl over to my friend and she called while she was eating it to say how good it was. The only change I would make is to use mini elbows instead of the fettucini. It would be easier to eat with a spoon. The soup is easy to make and delicious!
Very good. We love slow cooker soups, esp. now that fall is coming on. Re the tomatoes - sometimes you just have to use your common sense. Even tho the recipe doesn't tell you to chop the tomatoes, go ahead and do it!
I made this recipe over the weekend, it was delicious, however I recommend not putting the pasta in unless you plan on eating the entire batch in one sitting. The pasta tends to absorb all the broth and gets mushy, the next time I make it (and I will make it again) I will only put the pasta in each individual serving reserving the rest of the pasta for the next meal.
I made this for the first time ever and all I changed was the broth. I didn't have but one can of beef broth, so I added the rest low fat chicken broth. Served it with garlic bread and used macaroni for noodles. Delicious. Will definitely make this again and again in my slow cooker.
UPDATED: THIS ROCKS! MADE THIS AGAIN, BUT THIS TIME I MADE A COUPLE OF CHANGES. TO START, I USED ONLY ONE (LARGE) ZUCCHINI. WHAT REALLY MADE A DIFFERENCE WAS THE ADDITION OF 1 T ITALIAN SEASONING (IN ADDITION TO THE SPICES CALLED FOR) AND HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE. FYI: A CHEAP CABERNET SAUVIGNON WORKED JUST FINE IN THIS (DON'T WASTE YOUR $'S ON AN EXPENSIVE WINE!!!). MY HUSBAND RAVED HOW GOOD THIS WAS. :) WOW, WOW, WOW!!! This was just "OK" for me. Considering how little effort is required to throw this together, I guess I can't be too picky.... :) As a general rule of thumb, my hubs and I rarely share the same culinary POV - but that wasn't the case this time. Not only did we mutually agree that our soup was bland, we also felt it called for FAR too much zucchini (and we both enjoy this vegetable a LOT!). I'm not saying this was terrible, it just wasn't what I / we expected (everything smelled DIVINE when I dumped it in the slow cooker). Perhaps with a little added spice and HALF the amount of zucchini called for, this could have potential. NOTE: If using the fettuccine pasta, be SURE to break it up first (it's a lot easier to eat this way). Thanks for sharing, Perri. :-)
This was good the day I made it but great the day after! We ate it almost all week. I did not use the pasta listed but what I had on hand (garden rotini) and waited until I served it to add it. Will make again.
i've made this twice now- it is good! i keep the pasta on the side (cheese tortellini is great!), as suggested by other reviews. i coarse-cut the tomatoes and also add an extra cup or so of broth to make it less ragout like. i've made italian sausage soup using other recipes, but this is by far the best, at least in my opinion!
Absolutely FABULOUS!!! One of the best tasting and easily prepared, but the flavor....OH MY!!!! Would not put in all the pasta though, although yummie, it was just heavier. My husband did the shopping and couldn't find the "16" oz package of spinach fettuccine, so he purchased a 14 oz., which was more than enough. Great, GREAT SOUP!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2004
This soup is wonderful! I made it exactly according to the recipe. I had to use sausage links and remove the casings (takes no time at all) as my grocery store was out of the bulk sweet Italian sausage.Then just cook as you would ground beef. You have to make this at least once with the sweet sausage to see how good it is! Then substitute other meat if you wish. Since I am on Atkins I did reduce the amt of the pasta. It was so good that I made two pots! In the second one I used a roasted garlic and tomato basil flavored pasta and that was great too! I made it for my girlfriends for a dinner and movie night at my house and they all wanted the recipe! I will definitely make this one again with no changes. My husband loved it too!
didn't have all of the ingredients so I used diced carrots, celery, onions, garlic, 2 cans of diced tomatoes, fresh parsley, basil, and oregano, with penne pasta, didn't add as much red wine for I thought it would be too over powering....topped with mozzarella cheese...delish
This soup was great. I used hot Italian sausage, and substituted green beans for the green bell pepper. I also used spinach tortellini instead of spinach fettuccine. I served it with garlic bread. Yum!
This was pretty good. My first time making soup and it turned out well. Def use sausage. I used plain Italian seasoned sausage but I think next time I will spring for the sweet sausage just b/c I love the taste. (Italian seasoned was on sale this week) I used 1 can of whole tomatoes and one can of diced to even out the big and little chunks. I love tomatoes so the big ones were a treat. Def wait to put the noodles in until ready to serve and if you aren't gong to eat the whole pot, leave them out. They do suck up the broth. I also added a 1/2 bag of baby spinach for more veggies. I didn't need to add salt since the broth had salt, the tomatoes had some, and the sausage was seasoned. Be careful if you do. I tried the suggestions of adding parmesan when serving--- a wonderful idea. Another way to add flavor w/o too much salt!
Wonderful soup!!! I only made a slight change of eliminating the fetuccini and adding cheese tortellini when ready to serve. My stomach and onions don't get along but dehydrated ones are okay so I threw in an envelope of dry onion soup mix, and used just a bit more zucchini. I used turkey sausage to keep the fat down and no one knew the difference. I also try to watch our sodium so I used low sodium beef broth. The wine adds a wonderful flavor, but a full bodied one is a must! My friend used this recipe with a lighter red like pinot noir and it didn't turn out as good. Thanks for a great recipe!
I didn't like this for two main reasons. The flavor seemed to only be salt and the heat from the sausage (and I used mild sausage). And the zucchini turned into mushy yuck. When I first put it in the soup it was so fresh and pretty looking with nice texture. By serving time, flabby and Army green. (I should have known better. And I did put it in later in the cooking, but not late enough.) Many seem to have enjoyed this, so I guess this is just not the soup for me. It also seemed like WAY more than 8 servings!
I made this for the first time and I'm eating it right now: delicious! I used hot Italian turkey sausage, uncased, and shiraz for the wine. I also took one reviewer's suggestion and sprinkled with a little mozzarella before serving. My only complaint: the directions didn't say anything about cutting the tomatoes, so I have a about 10 whole tomatoes floating in the finished soup, which was a little weird. I also should have cut the pasta -- it's a bit difficult to eat full linguini strands with a spoon.
I had some Italian sausage and wanted to try something different - this was it! Instead of pasta, I used frozen pillows of ravioli (I've also used frozen tortellini), and served with our favorite Rosemary Bread (on this site). Excellent & delicious!
I like sausage soup, but hubby's not too crazy about it. (when I said he was picky...I wasn't kidding!!) So I don't get around to making it very often. But when I do, I don't add the noodles or green pepper. I like to use zucchini instead. For some reason the noodles end up getting soggy and don't make good leftovers. There are some wonderful cornbread recipes on this site that go perfect with this soup. Thanks Perri.
A HUGE hit with friends and family! Even with changes to accomodate on-hand ingredients; such as using both sweet italian and spicy italian sausage, using Marsala wine instead of red, using the stuffed tortellini as suggested and throwing in a bit of chopped Jalapeno - this soup was awesome!! Definately a versatile keeper, and I'll be making this one again and again! Yummy!
I don't even like sausage all that well and this was a great recipe! My hubby loves sausage so I made it for him. It was soooooo... good that I took the leftovers to work the next day! I didn't have zuchini so I used frozen mixed veggies instead. And I used cheese tortilini instead of spinach noodles. Those were the only alterations I made and let me just say...this is a winner. I heard my hubby telling someone how good it was! We've been married almost 29 yrs. and he rarely comments on the menu! I'll be making this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2003
I converted this recipe for the Crockpot, since I'm a working Mom and love the ease of cooking with a crockpot. I browned the sausage, onion and garlic first and then added all the rest of the ingredients except the noodles and zuchinni. I let it cook all day and then added a box of frozen green beans (thawed) about 45 minutes before I served dinner. I cooked cheese filled spinach tortelinis on the side and placed a helping in each bowl and then added the soup over top. Served it with mozzarella garlic cheese bread. Family thought it was OK but not the best soup I've ever made. May try it again someday and try using the spicy sasuage instead of the mild to give it a little more zing.
I made this exactly as the recipe says, except for the pasta. I broke into bite size pieces before boiling, and stored separately. I added the pasta per bowl when reheating because we like pasta firm and "unsoaked" and smaller pieces make it easier to eat at work. This was extremely tasty, the kids liked it too. I can't wait to make this for guests, it's very elegant with little effort. I think I will use spicy/hot sausage next time.
This soup is awesome! My boyfriend gave it three thumbs up and said it was as good as his mother's soup! I did make a few modifications as follows: omitted bell pepper as I just don't like it, used 1 fresh tomato and one can RoTel tomatoes to spice things up, added three potatoes, didn't have any red wine, didn't have any pasta. I will definitely make this again and try to find the spinach pasta and/or try the mushrooms someone suggested. Thanks, Perri!
I used penne instead of fettuccine pasta and I realized to late I forgot to buy the zucchini! So I used some green beans from our garden instead and they were perfect! Some really good tasty soup, everybody went back for seconds!
This is relatively simple to make and very tasty. Don't care for zucchini so substituted fresh spinach. For my taste, I had to "kick it up a notch" by adding Worchestershire and Tobasco, but basically the recipe was the same. Some might be tempted to leave out the wine, but I think it adds a depth of flavor not duplicated by just using broth. It's a good soup.
This was an excellent recipe. I, too, used spinach penne instead of spinach fettucini. I did not transfer this into a slow cooker--I simply cooked it in the pot I started with. I also did not boil the pasta separately--I added the pasta at the end to the entire mix--I simply added it to the mix. It ate like a meal, rather than a soup, so if you're looking to make it thicker and less soupier, add the pasta directly to the mix. I highly recommend this recipe as easy to prepare and very delicious.
This was a pretty good dish, I think I will make it again and use the right sausage- I used some rather boring stuff, which didn't taste very good, but that was my fault. I didn't use the wine in it, and used regular pasta, but added a bit of spinach in the soup to add some flavor. My partner enjoyed it, but it was not his favourite. I might make it again. We ate leftovers the next day, and it was better than the first night!
Great recipe! I bought a package of mild and a package of hot italian sausage - 1 pound each since they do not come in half pound packages and omitted the pepper in the recipe. This is delish!! I bought some of that jalepeno cheese bread from the grocery store bakery to dip in it and I have to say this was divine!
I made this soup and subsituted the pasta for cheese tortilinis. It was wondrful. Husband thought so too....he had two bowls full. He also asked that I share the leftovers with his parents. My father in law said the only thing wrong with it was that I did not bring him enough. I will be making this again.
Very good, didn't use the spinach fettucine, used a pasta I had on hand and I simmered everything together on the stove for awhile.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2010
This was excellent!! I used turkey sausage, since I had it on hand. Otherwise followed the recipe until the end. When I make soup, and it is nearly finished, I start sampling and tayloring the taste. For this one, I finally added 8 oz of sour cream, and the soup was "scrumptious". By the second day, it had become a delicacy! We all loved it. 6/9/14. Made it again, following the recipe pretty closely, using regular sweet sausage as called for. Did not use crockpot. Why should one use it for this when all you have to do is simmer it on the stovetop. Also, added about 3 cubic inches of Velveeta, because I like the cheesy effect.
I read lots of the reviews so I decided to add the zucchini late in the cooking time and added spinach too. We like spicy food so I used half hot sausage and half sweet. I used a pound of each. I used fresh basil and cheese stuffed spinach tortellini. I have pest tortellini so I might use that in the winter months since fresh basil won't be available in the quantity that I would want. This soup is a keeper. It smells wonderful while cooking and tastes as good as it smells. Very filling.
Excellent! I did make some minor changes based on items I had on hand. I used a package of frozen spinach instead of zucchini, and some tri-color rottini pasta. The soup was very, very good! Next time, though, I will add some pasta to the bowls then add some soup to eat right away, and only add the rest of the pasta to the rest of the soup after it cools. The soup was so hot that the pasta continued to cook, and when I ate some leftovers the next day, the pasta was mushier than I would have liked. Will definitely make this again. Thank you for a terrific recipe!
This was a very good recipe. After 4 hours in the crockpot, mine was not as thick as I would have liked. I ended up putting it on the stove, adding some cornstarch to thicken. It turned out great. Next time I would add dried spinach tortellini rather than fresh since the fresh is not bite size. I change to a 28 oz dice tomato and 14 1/2 oz petite dice tomato both drained. I also added about 1 tbls of tomato paste and a dash of italian seasoning. It turned out to be a great dinner on a chilly evening.
This was terrific. I served it for a dinner party. It accompanied Italian Stuffed Chicken Breasts (which were stuffed with Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and ham), risotto, and bread. Everyone commented on how delicious it is! Try it, you'll like it. I pre-cooked the sausage, then put everything into a slow-cooker on low/med setting. I added Accini Di Pepe as the pasta during the last hour. I cooked it a total of 6-8 hours. Boy, did it smell great!
VERY yummy! I love the red wine flavor in the broth, and the zucchini and sausage go great together. Even my husband, who prefers more of a thick stew or chowder, had a second helping and enjoyed the leftovers! I used a mix of bowtie and fusilli pasta (what I had on hand), but other than that, followed the recipe exactly. Thanks for posting!
This soup was delicious. I made a mistake and purchased link sausage (one big long link) so sliced it after cooking it, didn't have any green pepper so omitted that, didn't have any whole tomatoes so used sliced stewed tomatoes (which based on other reviews might be a good thing as whole tomatoes would be too big if they didn't break down...) - used cheese filled tortellini for the pasta and just threw it in about an hour before dinner - absolutely DELICIOUS with crusty bread and a salad. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Eh, didn't care for this, but my husband enjoyed it. After cooking for the time stated in the recipe, I thought the green pepper strongly dominated the sauce. In fact, after only one hour cooking, I tasted the dish and felt the flavors were more well-balanced than the end result. So... if made again, I would probably shave off an hour or two of cooking time.
Yummy! Followed it as closely as I could. Used white wine(because that's all I had on hand,)and took another's advise and added the zucchini the last hour just to keep it from getting too mushy( but probably would be fine either way). Used cut up tomatoes instead of whole and hot Italian sausage (again all I had on hand).Didn't have fresh parsley so used 1/2 the amount dried, added the cooked pasta(I used shells) to individual bowls only because I planned to have lots of leftovers and didn't want the noodles to absorb all the liquid for he next day. Have made it twice so far , the first time exactly as written, the second time using what I had on hand, both were eaqually delicious!! Thanks for the recipe:-)
Very good, although I had to kick up the flavors a bit. I used 6 cloves of garlic. For that much soup, 2 cloves simply do not suffice. I added red pepper for heat, rosemary, fennel seed and thyme. I also added 2 t. tomato paste to intensify the tomato flavor. Instead of using spinach pasta, I added spinach tortellini as many reviewers suggested. Overall, delicious.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2002
ITS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS AND PERFECT FOR A COLD RAINEY DAY. MOST EVERYONE IS RIGHT THOUGH ABOUT REDUCING THE AMOUNT OF PASTA. I SCALED THE RECIPE UP TO 12 PEOPLE AND USED ONLY 1 12OZ BOX OF FETTUCINE AND IT TURNED OUT JUST PERFECT. I WILL MAKE THIS SOUP OVER AND OVER AGAIN.
I absolutely love this recipe and serve it whenever guests come into town. I usually use spinach (either fresh or the bagged frozen) rather than zucchini and I have made it with only 1 lb. sausage, and it always turns out amazing. I also use cheese tortellini, as another reviewer noted. Great recipe!
Supererb!! The only thing I changed was my cooking method...instead of a crockpot, I boiled everything in a large pot for about 30 mins (I did brown the sausage as the recipe directed prior to though, then I cut them into bite size pieces). The soup was absolutely delicious! A keep for me & the Hubby!!
Although this is a good basic recipe, it just wasn't "finished" for me until I also added some mushrooms, beans, and chopped cabbage/chard/or spinach... and, for ease of eating, changed the pasta to a spoon-size type (ie, small shells or elbows).
This soup was very tasty and my family enjoyed it. I did not have time to cook the soup all day, so instead of using the crock pot, I cooked the veggies in the pot until soft - I used a bit more beef broth because I simmered it on the stove and it cooked down fairly quickly - from start to finish in about two and one-half hours. We also used cheese tortellini instead of the spinach pasta. Very hearty and warmed the soul on a cool fall evening.
This recipe sounds tasty, but somehow it became listed on this site as Gluten Free. People who have had some experience with making GF meals will recognize that this is not the case, but just as a warning to amateurs, you will need to substitute special GF pasta to make this recipe safe for those with celiac disease.
Really good - I used cheese tortellini instead of the spinach pasta, as other reviewers recommended. I also doubled the oregano and basil, and used canned diced tomatoes instead of canned whole. It was so tasty and filling; I had the leftovers without any pasta and it was still great. My one-year old loved it, too.
What to say, what to say....I thought it was a 5 star, my husband thought it was 2 star, and my kids wouldn't eat it. What a shame, it was my favorite. I especially loved the zucchini. Thank you for the recipe.
This was so hearty, aromatic and rich in flavor! I made a few minor changes: used 1 C. white wine, one and a half rolls Jimmy Dean Italian sausage, heaping half t. of basil/oregano. Cooked it on the stove for 2 hours and during the last 15 minutes, put in cheese filled tortellini (Bertolli makes a small bag that serves 2-3 that was the perfect size). This is a keeper and I've already shared it with two other cooks I know. Thanks, Perri!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2002
We love Italian Sausage, and this is a wonderful way to fix it. I made it in the crock pot using half hot and half mild browned sausage and just served over spiral pasta. Did not have any zucchini on hand so used celery and carrots instead...and added a small can of sliced black olives. It was delicious and will definitely make again.
This soup is super easy and terrific. I did change one thing, as I use tortellini instead of a thin noodle. Next time the only other thing I will change is my family and I did not prefer the whole tomatoes as they didn't break down in the crock pot, next time I will use diced. It was a wonderful soup, that would freeze very well, just add the pasta when ready to eat. We did have quite a bit left over, I ate it all week for lunch and even the noodles stayed firm and did not get yucky. High recommended!
Yummy.... The only changes I made were that I added a box of fresh mushrooms & used half sweet & half hot sausage (doubling the amount called for). I used mini cheese ravioli - cooked them separately (like the recipe SAID) and added them just before serving. I took this to a neighborhood "soup party" and it was a hit!
