Moroccan Fish Tagine

This delicious healthy fish tagine dish common to North Africa, particularly Morocco, is one of my favorites when entertaining guests. The wonderful spices blended with fresh vegetables and fish is a crowd-pleaser. The fish is marinated in a chermoula sauce to soak up all the wonderful spices prior to cooking. This dish is prepared in a traditional method in a ceramic tagine, but can be prepared in a heavy-lidded pot. This dish as it cooks emits some of the most wonderful smells throughout the house. Serve with couscous or rice and crusty bread to mop up all the wonderful sauce!
We are on diets here so I followed the directions to the letter. There were no “delightful” smells while cooking. The only flavor was the cod, the spices added nothing. It seemed like a waste of the Cod.
what a wonderful dish. The prep-time takes a while but the flavors are amazing. I added more cilantro and more ginger and spices to the recipe than it calls for which intensified the flavors even more. Love this dish. You can substitute the potatoes with cauliflower rice, I will try couscous next time.
