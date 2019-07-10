Moroccan Fish Tagine

This delicious healthy fish tagine dish common to North Africa, particularly Morocco, is one of my favorites when entertaining guests. The wonderful spices blended with fresh vegetables and fish is a crowd-pleaser. The fish is marinated in a chermoula sauce to soak up all the wonderful spices prior to cooking. This dish is prepared in a traditional method in a ceramic tagine, but can be prepared in a heavy-lidded pot. This dish as it cooks emits some of the most wonderful smells throughout the house. Serve with couscous or rice and crusty bread to mop up all the wonderful sauce!

Recipe by winechef

Ingredients

Chermoula Marinade:
Fish Tagine:

Directions

  • Mix 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, ginger, cumin, salt, and saffron in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add cod and mix well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot or tagine. Layer onion rings, carrot matchsticks, and potato slices in the pot in that order. Remove cod from marinade and spread evenly over potatoes. Cover cod with green bell pepper rings and tomato strips. Sprinkle 1/4 cup cilantro on top. Pour marinade over cilantro.

  • Cover pot tightly and cook over low heat until potatoes are tender and cod flakes easily with a fork, about 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

This dish goes well with a crispy chilled Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 289.4mg. Full Nutrition
