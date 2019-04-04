Pozole Rojo (Mexican Pork and Hominy Stew)

The traditional Mexican dish in the red version: pork and hominy in a thick broth colored and flavored with guajillo chiles. Serve with tortilla chips.

Recipe by MARCEA

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Toppings:

Directions

  • Place hominy in a large pot; cover with water. Add 1 head garlic and salt to taste. Cook over medium heat for 2 hours.

  • Place pork shoulder, pork loin, and pork neck bones in the hominy mixture and cook until meat is tender and cooked through, about 1 hour.

  • Place tomato and guajillo chiles in a pot and add enough water to cover; bring to a boil. Cook until chiles have softened, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain.

  • Place tomato and chiles with salt, 1 clove garlic, oregano, and cumin in a blender; add 2 cups water. Blend until smooth. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve and set chile sauce aside.

  • Transfer pork to a work surface and shred with 2 forks. Discard the pork bones.

  • Pour chile sauce into hominy mixture; bring to a boil. Return shredded pork to pot. Simmer pozole until flavors have blended, about 3 minutes.

  • Ladle pozole into serving bowls and top with lettuce and onion and serve lime wedge on the side.

Cook's Note:

This dish requires different cuts of pork: shoulder, loin, and leg. It's important to have both lean and fatty cuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 81mg; sodium 517.1mg. Full Nutrition
