Pozole Rojo (Mexican Pork and Hominy Stew)

This Pozole was pretty much authentic and very tasty. The reason I am giving it 4 stars is because of step # 1. The canned hominy is pre cooked so there is no need to cook it for two hours. You will wind up with mush if you do. So I completely skipped step # 1. I cooked the pork meat for 1 hour, added the canned hominy, brought it to a boil once again then simmered for 20 minutes. Cooked to perfection.
This Pozole was pretty much authentic and very tasty. The reason I am giving it 4 stars is because of step # 1. The canned hominy is pre cooked so there is no need to cook it for two hours. You will wind up with mush if you do. So I completely skipped step # 1. I cooked the pork meat for 1 hour, added the canned hominy, brought it to a boil once again then simmered for 20 minutes. Cooked to perfection.
This is a really good base, but requires quite a few modifications to be made flavorful. After I added 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, 3/4 tsp cumin, 3/4 tsp oregano, 1 tsp chili powder, and 1 diced onion it was much better. I intend to double the hominy next time as well.
Love this soup so much. I added a can of hominy and cooked the recommended time as I rather like the cooked in flavor it lends but I also add the rest about 45 minutes before serving and let it cook. I prefer the red Pozole 100% of the time. Yummm
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.