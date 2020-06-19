Cinnamon Pancakes

Simple, fluffy deliciousness! The cinnamon really took these over the top...the family LOVED them. I decorated them with whipped cream, cherries and Valentine's sprinkles. These are a definite keeper~YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
We really enjoyed these, a new family favorite. They had a little crunch to the outside, and perfect pockets for butter and syrup. It was the best pancake combo we have found.... and we have a pancake loving house!
Doubled the recipe and followed it as written, except to add a splash or two of vanilla extract. So good! My son said it was Fall on a plate! LOL. Very easy and delicious, will definitely make these again!!!
Made pretty much as directed, just doubled the recipe since I had 2 cups of milk to use up. I only had 3 eggs, but that didn't seem to be a problem. They came out thick, fluffy, and not at all tough. I don't know what folks that gave this a bad review managed to screw up, but I don't have a single critical thing to say about how these turned out.
this recipe is so good and fluffy! i usually split the recipe in half and use olive oil instead of melted butter, and i don't use amy sugar. then i top it with a banana, and butter mixed with maple syrup too make it refined sugar-free. half the recipe makes about 3 pancakes.
These were quite tasty, my kids loved um! And I doubled recipe and we had so many left over we were just snacking on them throughout the day, no syrup not warmed up and they were great! Consistency was quite thin which made for super thin pancakes but yummy all the same!
Love this recipe. The pancakes always turn out perfectly and taste hearty compared to buttermilk pancakes. I’ve made this recipe about five times. The only change I make is that I use half olive oil and half applesauce instead of the butter to cut down on fat. I also use fat free milk. But I’ve made it exactly to recipe the first two times and loved it which is why I felt comfortable adjusting it slightly. Thanks for the recipe! This is my go to pancake recipe now.
This was really easy to whip together and my family enjoyed it a lot. I substituted 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce for the 1/4 cup of butter, replaced half of the white sugar with brown sugar, and added 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract. We ate it with butter and real maple syrup. Next time I think I'll add some diced fried apples to the batter!
I made the pancakes for my nine-year-old grandson this morning and he gobbled them down! They are very tasty and light. They were very sweet, but when I said I may cut down on the sugar, my grandson said, "No way. Don't change a thing!" ( Using a whisk and melting butter takes care of most lumps--most pancake batter is lumpy anyway, doesn't hurt a thing!)
Very disappointed with this recipe. I was looking for a cinnamon pancake recipe and thought I would try this one. It definitely needs salt. I could also taste the baking soda in it too. Terrible. My kids didn't even like them.
we added chocolate chips out of personal preference. Also we found that it would cook way faster on the outside and even burn sometimes before the inside was cooked maybe it was just the way we were cooking it
Enjoy this recipe. It was great with our traditional pancake toppings of homemade applesauce and real maple syrup. The cinnamon in the pancakes was a wonderful addition. I modified the recipe by using applesauce for half of the butter. Used soy milk, instead of milk.
Made these and followed the directions exactly, I thought the batter was very thin and I ended up with the thinnest pancakes ever! Tasted ok nothing deserving of more than 2 stars. I’ll stick to box pancake mix.
