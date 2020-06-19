Cinnamon Pancakes

These cinnamon pancakes are delicious and fluffy. They're similar to the pancakes my dad used to make for us girls when we were little. This version is now a weekend favorite of my daughter.

Recipe by Christiana McCormick

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
about 10 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and baking soda together in a bowl.

  • Whisk milk, melted butter, and eggs together in a separate bowl. Pour milk mixture into flour mixture; whisk until well blended.

  • Heat oil on a griddle over medium heat. Drop batter in 1/4-cup scoops onto the hot griddle. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to a plate and keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes.

Tips

You can use non-dairy milk if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 51.4mg; sodium 280.4mg. Full Nutrition
