Italian Beer Marinated Chicken

Rating: 4 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Simply marinate skinless, boneless chicken breasts in Italian-style salad dressing for a few hours. Cook fully; when done, place in a skillet or slow cooker and pour beer on top. Refrigerate overnight and heat the next day at a low temperature. This chicken is very tasty, moist and delicious and can be prepared in advance, so you can enjoy your party!

By PAMPERED QUEEN

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a nonporous glass dish or bowl. Pour dressing over chicken and turn to coat. Cover dish and refrigerate to marinate for 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to Grill/Broil. Remove chicken from marinade and grill for about 4 minutes each side to brown.

  • Place chicken in a deep dish and pour beer over the top. Cover and refrigerate overnight (8 hours).

  • Use preferred method to cook chicken on low heat.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 63.5g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 158.1mg; sodium 957.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2010
I love Italian grilled chicken and I love cooking with beer, but I couldn't see cooking this twice as per the directions. I just didn't make sense to me so I'll leave that one for those who want to try it. As for me, here's what I did: (which whenever it somes to Italian dressing in a chicken marinade this is standard) I took about 1.5 pounds of BLSL chicken and pounded it down a little then poked it with a fork, I added a cup of Kraft light Italian dressing, a couple cloves of garlic, some fresh and dried herbs whatever I have on hand (rosemary, basil, oregano, thyme) and a bit of white wine vinegar. Now the addition of the beer was new to me, I usually add a little dry white wine. I used a light beer so as not to over power anything. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. Overall, very good. The chicken came out moist and full of flavor. Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

KulinaryKeri
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2007
Great way to use the beer that your friends "conveniently" leave behind. Flavor was great I'm sure it depends on the style beer used. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mth0mas
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2008
I mixed everything together and marinated for 6 hours - it was the best chicken! My husband & son loved it! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Serenaksl
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2005
Great taste and very moist chicken!! Compliments galore! Read More
Helpful
(16)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2008
I used this as a marinade for my london broil and according to my family it was flavorful and very tender. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Michelle Roth-Kiva
Rating: 2 stars
09/29/2010
Well.... My bf and I didn't care for this at all (sorry!). I began prep a day in advance so that we would have a "no hassle" dinner the following evening. I pretty much followed PAMPERED QUEEN's directions to a T except for marinating 1.5 pounds of chicken breasts (I halved the recipe - 3 breasts total) in a full cup of Italian dressing for 8 hours (3 hours as stated then overnight) then grilling on my indoor grill and THEN marinating in a full 12 ounce bottle of Guiness Stout the next morning. When my bf and I returned from the zoo I drained the beer and placed all 3 breasts in my slow cooker on the warm setting for about two hours. Our chicken was tough (not at all fork tender) and had a VERY strong beer taste. Perhaps using a lighter beer would be better (I contemplated using a bottle of Blue Moon but didn't...). Served with a baked potato fresh corn on the cobb strawberry shortcake for dessert and fresh lemonade to drink this was a very filling meal. I was so excited about this one especially since prep was a breeze. I just wish the end product was more palatable (darn!). Sorry this one's not for us:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Amanda Cvek Taylor
Rating: 3 stars
08/27/2009
Very plain definately needs a little more somethin'.... It was however very tender! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Tami
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2008
This recipe wasn't bad but I don't think I will use it again. There wasn't enough flavor to it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Bonnette McNichol Lepley
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2007
Chicken was very moist with a good flaver. Read More
Helpful
(2)
