Italian Beer Marinated Chicken

Rating: 4 stars I love Italian grilled chicken and I love cooking with beer, but I couldn't see cooking this twice as per the directions. I just didn't make sense to me so I'll leave that one for those who want to try it. As for me, here's what I did: (which whenever it somes to Italian dressing in a chicken marinade this is standard) I took about 1.5 pounds of BLSL chicken and pounded it down a little then poked it with a fork, I added a cup of Kraft light Italian dressing, a couple cloves of garlic, some fresh and dried herbs whatever I have on hand (rosemary, basil, oregano, thyme) and a bit of white wine vinegar. Now the addition of the beer was new to me, I usually add a little dry white wine. I used a light beer so as not to over power anything. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. Overall, very good. The chicken came out moist and full of flavor. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I mixed everything together and marinated for 6 hours - it was the best chicken! My husband & son loved it! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Great taste and very moist chicken!! Compliments galore! Helpful (16)

Rating: 3 stars Great way to use the beer that your friends "conveniently" leave behind. Flavor was great I'm sure it depends on the style beer used. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I used this as a marinade for my london broil and according to my family it was flavorful and very tender. Thank you! Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars Well.... My bf and I didn't care for this at all (sorry!). I began prep a day in advance so that we would have a "no hassle" dinner the following evening. I pretty much followed PAMPERED QUEEN's directions to a T except for marinating 1.5 pounds of chicken breasts (I halved the recipe - 3 breasts total) in a full cup of Italian dressing for 8 hours (3 hours as stated then overnight) then grilling on my indoor grill and THEN marinating in a full 12 ounce bottle of Guiness Stout the next morning. When my bf and I returned from the zoo I drained the beer and placed all 3 breasts in my slow cooker on the warm setting for about two hours. Our chicken was tough (not at all fork tender) and had a VERY strong beer taste. Perhaps using a lighter beer would be better (I contemplated using a bottle of Blue Moon but didn't...). Served with a baked potato fresh corn on the cobb strawberry shortcake for dessert and fresh lemonade to drink this was a very filling meal. I was so excited about this one especially since prep was a breeze. I just wish the end product was more palatable (darn!). Sorry this one's not for us:) Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars Very plain definately needs a little more somethin'.... It was however very tender! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe wasn't bad but I don't think I will use it again. There wasn't enough flavor to it. Helpful (3)