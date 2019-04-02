Italian Beer Marinated Chicken

I love Italian grilled chicken and I love cooking with beer, but I couldn't see cooking this twice as per the directions. I just didn't make sense to me so I'll leave that one for those who want to try it. As for me, here's what I did: (which whenever it somes to Italian dressing in a chicken marinade this is standard) I took about 1.5 pounds of BLSL chicken and pounded it down a little then poked it with a fork, I added a cup of Kraft light Italian dressing, a couple cloves of garlic, some fresh and dried herbs whatever I have on hand (rosemary, basil, oregano, thyme) and a bit of white wine vinegar. Now the addition of the beer was new to me, I usually add a little dry white wine. I used a light beer so as not to over power anything. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. Overall, very good. The chicken came out moist and full of flavor.
I mixed everything together and marinated for 6 hours - it was the best chicken! My husband & son loved it!
Great taste and very moist chicken!! Compliments galore!
Great way to use the beer that your friends "conveniently" leave behind. Flavor was great I'm sure it depends on the style beer used.
I used this as a marinade for my london broil and according to my family it was flavorful and very tender. Thank you!
Well.... My bf and I didn't care for this at all (sorry!). I began prep a day in advance so that we would have a "no hassle" dinner the following evening. I pretty much followed PAMPERED QUEEN's directions to a T except for marinating 1.5 pounds of chicken breasts (I halved the recipe - 3 breasts total) in a full cup of Italian dressing for 8 hours (3 hours as stated then overnight) then grilling on my indoor grill and THEN marinating in a full 12 ounce bottle of Guiness Stout the next morning. When my bf and I returned from the zoo I drained the beer and placed all 3 breasts in my slow cooker on the warm setting for about two hours. Our chicken was tough (not at all fork tender) and had a VERY strong beer taste. Perhaps using a lighter beer would be better (I contemplated using a bottle of Blue Moon but didn't...). Served with a baked potato fresh corn on the cobb strawberry shortcake for dessert and fresh lemonade to drink this was a very filling meal. I was so excited about this one especially since prep was a breeze. I just wish the end product was more palatable (darn!). Sorry this one's not for us:)
Very plain definately needs a little more somethin'.... It was however very tender!
This recipe wasn't bad but I don't think I will use it again. There wasn't enough flavor to it.
Chicken was very moist with a good flaver.