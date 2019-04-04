Outback Onion Soup
This is our spin-off of the famous restaurant soup. It has a creamy consistency which is accentuated by Colby-Jack cheese. This is a very simple recipe.
This is an excellent recipe that I've made many times, with many requests for the recipe. I don't use vidalias, as they are too sweet for this. As far as the clumping flour; remove some of the hot broth to a separate container. Mix in the flour to make a thin paste (use a mixer if necessary). Then add the paste to the soup. This will alleviate the flour lumping.Read More
I love Outback's creamy onion soup but this was not it or even remotely like it. It didn't taste bad but the consistency was on the watery side and it just didn't look good. Will not make a nice presentation unless you camoflauge it with a soup topper or something. I will not make again.Read More
First off , you should use the large yellow onions , it has alot to do with the texture and flavor.As far as the clumping of the flour,,to get it just right you need to add a very small amount at a time to prevent this from occuring. I did see a comment above about their Outback taking that soup off the menu occasionally , all you do is call the a day or two before you plan on going and request it and they will make it. I must say though, this is a very good recipe , very good twin of Outbacks.
This was so delicious I could have licked the bowl! I did take out the onions before adding flour. Tried to add a little hot liquid to the cold paste as suggested..did not prevent tiny lumps. Also, I don't know that it needs to simmer as long as it says. When I put the onions back in, they disintegrated...it looked like porridge! :) I think next time I will use twice the onions, not cook as long so that they are like strands (like in the restaurant)and/or leave them out until the very end. I used jarred "Better than Bouillion" which really gave it a rich hearty base. This is true comfort food! Thanks for sharing!
This was delicious!!! The only thing I changed is replaced the flour with wondra. I tried the flour and it was like glue and did not get smooth, I ended up scooping all the lumps out then using wondra. Next time I might try light cream as well, less calories
Very Good soup! I also had problems with the onions breaking up, and the soup getting lumpy. To fix, I made a rue, melted 2tbs butter and whisked in 2tbs flour, let it cook for a few min and then added the cream. I gradually whisked that mixture into the soup. For the onions, I sauteed them in seperate pan and then put them in after I added the rue mixture and simmered 30 min extra, made a wonderful difference!
Good Soup! Here's some tips that might help. Try GENTLY straining out the onions BEFORE mixing in the flour. Also, after you've mixed your flour paste together, take a little bit of soup from your pot and mix it in with the flour paste to incorporate it a bit before whisking it into the soup.
I have had the soup at the Outback, and this is quite similar, however, I would suggest using low-sodium boullion. The only fault I had with the recipe is that it as waaay too salty. Also, to address two issues from other reviewers: to keep the onions from dissolving, yes, simmer and do not boil them, but also, just quarter the onions, do not slice them thinly; regarding the clumpy flour issue: as others have suggested, slowly add broth from the cooking soup until you have it as smooth as you can get it, then stick it in a blender, or a 'magic bullet' to puree out the rest of the lumps. Stir it gently back into the pot. Smooth as silk.
This was very similar to Outback's soup! I made the recipe with just minor changes. I sliced 4 small-med. onions and one really big one, and had too many onions so I added 2 more cups of water & 2 more boullion cubes. I added 1 cup of white cooking wine & left out the salt. I used a bit more cheese & pepper than called for to compensate for the extra liquids. Thickened with cornstarch so it didn't need to simmer so long. Turned out very good & was better the next day! Thanks for the great recipe!!
Excellent soup! I make it all of the time now. The only thing I've changed was cutting out the salt. I love salt but I feel that the cheese adds plenty of it. Very hearty and flavorful! I do 3 pounds of yellow onions. Yes, three pounds of tear shedding onions. lol Onions are yummy! (Painful but yummy!) Also, if you whisk the flour into the cold water before you add it to the broth you will take care of the lumps. I start with at least a little over a half a pot of water and I use "Not Beef" Bouillon Cubes. So my recipe add the extra onions, loses the salt, I increase the monterey colby mix to two full cups...more water and special "not beef" bouillon cubes. I do ALL the simmering which is great to make the onions disintegrate. I start out around 9, settings wise, on a conventional oven and then take it down to around 4-ish. If you do all of the simmering then no blending is required. Amazeballs recipe only slightly tweaked.
Very good. Since only two of us- I halfed the receipe. No reason to cook the onions that long. I added the salt and pepper during the first 30 min simmering, omitted the second 30 min. simmering. mixed the cold water and flour until smooth (no lumps), removed the onions from the hot broth. added some of hot broth mixture to the flour mixture, mixing well ,then adding the flour mixture to the hot broth, wisking well. then added the onions again, simmered about 15 min til thickened and then added the half and half and cheese. Simmer til heated. Be careful not to scorch when cooking.
This was not what I was expecting. It was tasting wonderful, but as soon as I added the heavy cream it turned into a pasty, thick, mess. It was tolerable, but I won't make it again. I do think that the recipe, up until the cream was good and I am sure I would have liked it that way.
Tastes good. Would make a few changes for next time. Leave out the flour and use bread or croutons instead and melt some mozzerella cheese over the top of the bowl like in the restaurant. Very tastey.
Made some changes but a great recipe. I used 4oz. of Farmer cheese & 8oz. of White Sharp cheddar + increased the salt and pepper to taste + 4 fresh diced garlic cloves & 1 tablespoon of dried parsley. Do not follow the directions for adding the flour. Remove some hot broth from the soup and stir or blend with until smooth (like thick gravy); then just add back while stirring and you will not have lumps. You do not need a whisk. Next time I am adding sliced fresh portabella mushrooms about 5 minutes before done
This soup really does taste like Outback's cream of onion soup. I used about twice the amount of reccomended onions and creamed it with a handheld blender to make it smooth. Truly an onion lover's soup! Tip: This soup does not freeze very well!
this was pretty good....not the best soup but worth another try
Good Flavor. Check other reviewer notes for how to do it without breaking up the onions and how to break up lumps.
This was pretty good! I didn't have beef bouillon on hand so I replaced half of the water with beef broth. I also added more cheese as it wasn't cheesy enough for me. I also used a mixture of cornstarch and water to thicken instead of the flour and it seemed to work much better. With these modifications it tasted wonderful and I will definitely make it again!
Tonight I made comfort food and it was delicious. Along with Broccoli Cheese Soup V, I made Outback Onion. I didn't know what to expect for the taste because I have never had this at the restaurant. I imagined it would taste like beef broth but far from it. It has a very cheesy flavor and a mild onion flavor. My husband and I both really enjoyed this recipe. I would definately recommend this one. I did have a problem whisking in the flour. I followed the suggestion of using the warm broth. But I don't know if I had a completely smooth soup? It's hard to tell with the onions. So beware.
Definately make again! Cut down all times by half and it tasted less bland & onions stayed intact. Highly recommended recipe.
LOVED THIS SOUP. Kept this recipe just as written but since it made too much for the two of us so we saved half thesoup and used it as a base and added shrimp for a bisque type. Very good
It is like Outback's! I use red onion and scale the recipe down for 2(enough for 3 or 4) Sometimes I use half chicken broth. I add a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce & white wine or sherry in w/the salt & pepper and half the flour! Make sure your water is very cold when you make the roux and add it to the soup slowly as you wisk to help reduce lumps. I also used sharp cheddar cheese and another time used half american and the next half swiss. Very, very delicious!! Will definitely continue to make again and again...4 times so far!! TY!!
The soup was good but I did feel it was a bit bland. I added some pepperjack cheese for some extra zip and garlic powder. It turned out great!
I have made this same recipe for years, and I can tell you that it does taste like the one at Outback. The only problem is the flour clumping up. The first time I made this my dad told me the "dumplings" were his favorite part of the soup! This also serves more than four.
This is a very tasty recipe! Only problem I had was keeping the flour from lumping up... but was not bad enough to ruin the soup! I will definately make this soup often!
Not sure why the mixed reviews on this one. I have never eaten at the place that this is supposed to be a clone of but it is awesome. I did have some problems with the flour mix clumping (I even used ice water for it) but with some elbow grease and a whisk they were gone. I didn't have the right kind of cheese so I used a mix of cheddar and mozzarella. Everyone ended up eating 2 bowls. Its very tasty somewhat rich but on the other hand light. Family will be asking me to make this one again for sure.
As written, this is totally bland, imo. Apart from thickening the soup with some cornstarch mixed with water - this avoids all the clumps - I followed the recipe exactly. Because I was unhappy with both the flavor and the texture, I whizzed the soup up with a handblender, then added another 2 large sliced onions. I simmered this until the onions were soft, whizzed it a little again so that the soup was semi-chunky, then I added some grated extra-sharp Cheddar. It was ok, but it could have used a ton of extra cream. This was quite a lot of work for rather mediocre results. Thanks, anyway.
Followed recipe exactly as written. Phenominal. Will try with half & half & red onions next time.
I have never been compelled to write a review but until now I have never been this disappointed with a recipe. This soup was the most disgusting thing I have ever attempted from this website. It was a complete mess with clumps and it taste like beef broth and flour paste.
Excellent soup and easy. I will definitely make again but add more onions. We love onions. It was very tasty and though I haven't had Outback's soup in a while, this one was great.
Cheap and easy! I would add a little more cheese next time! Makes a lot!
This was a good soup. Not exactly how I remember the one from the Outback restaurant - but good nonetheless. To make it faster I began by sauteeing the onions in a little bit of water to steam them while I prepared the broth. Then I added the onion, the flour mixture and lastly the cream and the cheese. I used slightly less water to compensate for what would have boiled off with all the simmering. By doing it this way, it only took me about 45 minutes start to finish. I also used Pepper Jack cheese to add a little kick to it. Nice soup. Esp with the croutons.
So simple to make. The only thing I changed was the cheese as all I had on hand was a bag of the Sargento yellow and white cheddar with bacon. Everyone loved it.
OMG!!! this soup is absolutely orgasmic....I am totally impressed.....I am very impatient so I kept tasting it before adding the cream and wasnt really loving it...but when you add the cream the flavors really blend in nicely and it is incredible. Keeping true to my cooking style I doubled the recipe, used twice the amount of onions. added 5 garlic cloves, a good bunch of cilantro and a couple of bay leaves. Many reviews I read say it doesnt need the long simmering time.. I added quite a few extra ingredients so the long cooking time really helped the flavours be released into a wonderful creamy broth. Very rich and luxurious. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. It will definetly be a regular meal in my house from now on.
This was pretty good. Not as good as Outback's but will make again. I used vadallia onions.
This soup was delicious!..like everyone said, if you mix the flour and water separately, THEN add some of the broth to the paste and stir, THEN mix it into the soup it will not be lumpy. I also added potatoes to it and it was fab! Thank you again..a staple in my kitchen!
This soup was great - it tasted so close to the soup served at the restaurant. I was very pleased. One thing - it looked like I had waaay too many onions at first - and I was a bit worried about that - but when it was time to serve it, everything came out fine! I used Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese because I couldn't find the colby-jack blend. I served it in a breadbowl and it was sooo good. Next time, I may try using light cream or something a bit less sinful - just to cut down on the guilt!
Flour clumped up even though directions were followed. Good flavor.
This was a very good soup. I haven't had the soup from outback so I can't say how it is in comparison. I used half and half instead of cream that is why I gave this 5 stars, with the half and half it was more of a 4 star soup. I mixed the flour with the 1/2 cup of water and a scoop of soup in a blender, turned out perfect. I increased the heat from a simmer to a medium-high heat before putting the cheese in to make sure it melted. Overall a delicious soup that is definitely worth making again.
Wow....is this delicious!!! I think it is just about as good as The Outback, although I know it's not exactly. My boyfriend and I asked the manager at our local Outback for the recipe, and he told us there was white wine in it, so this can't be exactly it. However, it is REAL close. The only suggestions I have is that you start out with 1/2 of a teaspoon of pepper and then adjust to your taste.
This was really good, but need to play with it a little. Didn't give off quite as strong of an onion flavor that Outback's does. I used two vidalia onions and might try a vidalia and a white or yellow onion next time to get a stronger onion flavor. The soup was a little more watery than Outback's too, but not a problem. We added a lot more cheese than the amount the recipe calls for, hoping it would thicken it up, but it didn't. Just more cheesy:) Regardless, a great recipe and will be added to my cookbook for sure!! Thanks!!
A most excellent clone. I went for a little healthier mix and used 2% milk and low sodium beef broth to reduce fat and sodium and it was still first-rate. I also reduced the cooking time from 1:30 to about 1:15, the onions were plenty done so next time I'll drop it to about an hour. Big thanks to the original poster for this recipe!
This did not work for me. I made as stated in the recipe. I was concerned about using beef broth for this soup and should have gone with my gut. The flavor was just wrong and the color was horrible.
I absolutely LOVE this soup! We had a snow day today and this was the perfect thing to make. I added one spoonful of the flour mixture to the broth and it immediately clumped and so like others recommended, I added some broth to the mixture before adding the rest. I still whisked it a lot though, as I prefer the onion in smaller pieces so didn't mind them falling apart. I also cut down the original simmer time to about 40 minutes, adding the salt and pepper after about 10. This may be my favorite soup ever and will be making this often! Also - I used 6 extra large bouillon cubes - instead of 8 large, which I think is about the same amount or slightly less.
I added chantrelle mushrooms & broccoli to the soup during the onion boiling stage. I added 3/4 cup of orozo and used a can of condenced milk instead of heavy cream. It was absolutely awesome
This soup is awesome, I loved every bite. I used vidilia onions and lots of them. It is definately worth the time - Vegetarians don't worry just use vegetable broth and it tastes just as good if not better!
This is one of the best soups I have ever tasted! I think it tastes even better than the Outback one.
A very good onion soup recipe although I made a few changes due to the amount of bullion, I will not add as much salt and after reading a review that it turned out thick I omitted the flour since whipping cream has the same effect as the flour. And it was just fine.
I took the advice of a number of reviewers, and it was gone in one day, despite my making a double batch. I did saute the onions and leave them on the side until about 20 minutes til the end. I cut the simmering time in half. I mixed the flour with the soup base, then added back. Added the cheese and heavy cream, and voila. Disappearing soup.
Simply Wonderful...maybe just a tad salty...but still delicious.
I never had the onion soup at Outback, but this is one of the best soups I've ever had. I made some homemade bread and a salad to go with the soup. My husband loved it. I'm giving some leftovers to my mom tomorrow to help her get over a cold. I followed the recipe to a T. Will make this again and again. Thank you so much! ETA: You can temper the water/flour mixture with about a cup of the hot broth. That should make enough liquid to slowly whisk it in without any lumps. It's wet enough to stir in without breaking up the onions, so no need to remove the onions. Again, great soup!
Just made this and was delicious. I had to make a couple of changes, used whole milk because i did not have heavy cream and i used sharp cheddar for same reason. Never had outback onion soup, but this was delicious. Will definately make again, who knows might try with the heavy cream and colby jack cheese the next time. Give it a whirl, it is fast and simple enough!!!!
This soup needs something..some more flavor...it's a bit too bland for me.
This soup is fabulous! I made it for Christmas Eve dinner and it was everyone's favorite course. I did have some difficulty when adding the flour, it formed clumped balls in my soup which I had to fish out...I think next time I will mix more water in with the flour. I will definitely make this recipe again.
Absolutely love this recipe! At first it was much too salty for us and I couldn't figure out why I was the only reviewer who thought so. Turns out, I was using the wrong size beef cubes. The ones I used were twice the size of what should be used. I had been using those cubes for years and just assumed they were standard. Anyway, perfect recipe, but I just add a touch more cheese becasue my family likes it cheesy.
Was very close to Outback soup. Not exact but almost there.
to state that this soup is great is a huge understatement. this is soooooo good. i cant believe it doesnt have more ratings. i cant believe it is not in the hall of fame. let me first state that we have never had this soup at the outback so had nothine to compare it to. i do know that this soup is ssoooosososo good. its kinda reminds us of a old fashion creamy onion soup but soooooo good and cheesy. you have to love onions to like this one. a for sure keeper. the only thing i did differant from what the recipe states is i added milk to thin it out a little. thank you thank you thank you a for sure keeper
I was expecting this wonderful soup, but the flavors just don't mix. Will not make this again and if this is what Outback's soup tastes like, I won't ever order it!
I have made this recipe countless times and recommended it to many people. To keep onions from disintegrating, cut them thicker, and Simmer not Boil! To stop clumping of flour, incorporate some of the broth with flour paste in separate boil to thin out the paste, and strain out the onions and Whisk vigorously to incorporate; if need be use your stick blender to break up flour clumps. I have successfully made this soup with chicken/beef/vegetable broth and stock, a mixture of red/white/yellow onions, the stronger the onion flavor (i.e. White or Red) the bolder the flavor will be in the end. I have also been thinking of using this recipe with other veggies, like broccoli, cauliflower or asparagus, Whatever is in season at the farmer's market. (Potatoes would need less cook time to keep from becoming mashed potatoes.) Thank you so much for putting up this recipe!
We really enjoyed this soup and it was very easy to make. I've never had this at the restaurant so I can't compare it, but I'll definitely make it again. This time I won't cook the onions so long, because I'd rather have them "whole" then actually melt into the soup. I'm also going to try serving it like french onion, with a crouton and sprinkled cheese melted on top. Overall, a wonderful recipe!
The flavor was excellent!! But I also had a problem with the flour clumping. So I wisked my onions into shreads. But it didn't ruin the flavor. Next time I will cut the flour in half (or add more water)and if the soup isn't thick enough I will thicken with corn starch. I used 1 cup whipping cream (It's what I had in stock) and I used half chedder cheese and half swiss cheese. (again what I had in stock.) Yummy!!!
Trike everyone else says, the flour is a nightmare. I followed what other reviewers have said about slowly adding flour to bowl with a little broth until ready to add into the soup and it still didn’t work. Basically ended up with a bunch of dumplings floating around, ruining the soup. Otherwise, good recipe. Flavor was good and close to outback.
This is an excellent recipe!! I have made this soup for guests who later went to Outback and said that this was actually better. My fiance can't get enough of it. Thank you for our favorite soup recipe.
I love this soup, we make it many times throughout the year. My alterations are few but to us it make a big difference. 1. When make the paste I take about a cup/cup and a half of the liquid from the soup and mix it with the flour to prevent clumping. 2. I only boil the onions for 15 minutes, instead of thirty, for the first two steps to prevent the onions from disintegrating.
Very good - will make again. Added more onions and slowly added the flour. Next time I will use less bouillon - too salty.
Very yummy, but had the same issues as others did with the flour clumping. I think the simmer time could be reduced too b/c the onions fell apart. All and all I will make again though
Someone gave me a bag of onions and I didn't know what to do with them, so I found this recipe. My husband and I couldn't believe how delicious it was! I definitely plan to make it again! Thanks!
I used low sodium beef broth and less flour. I always try to make recipes a little bit healthier. Soup came out good. Will must likely make it again.
I made this recipe the other night following the recipe just like it was posted. I was looking forward to it because I love the soup from Outback It had a flavor that was not becoming to me or my family.I will not be making this again. Sorry for the bad review but it was just not good at all.
This is just like the famous Outback's soup. It's delicious and easy to make.
Liked it but will make it thicker next time.
Okay so this was delicious! The reasoning for the 4 star is b/c the flour water mixture did not work for me. When I first put it in and saw the lumpiness...I was like...okay still have a lot of cook time left..maybe it will unlump more, but it never did. So I ended up spooning out as much of the lumps as I could. The taste of the soup was great but the little doughy lumps added a strange texture that just didnt belong. Next time I will just do w/o the flour water mixture. And to the reviews that said this was bland.... I have have no idea in my right mind what they mean...this was loaded with flavor. Great recipe!
This is delicious. Next time I will make a roux for the flour. I followed the recipe as is, and battled with the flour lumps. I’ll know for next time and will update then.
I used half-and-half instead of heavy cream, and it was still excellent. Next time I'm going to try milk. Also, I think cutting the time from 30 minutes to 20 minutes in several of the steps would still work fine and definitely cut the cooking time down.
I've made this several times now, and it's a family favorite. I do leave out the extra salt, as there's plenty in the bouillon and cheese to compensate. Not sure why the recipe says to add water to flour; I've always done the reverse, and it works great if done a little at a time. I also add in a bit of hot broth to the flour/water paste before adding it, so it reduces the clumping. As for others' comments about the onions disintegrating, I think that's the idea... and the reason for the longer cooking time. You get the rich onion flavor without bits of onion. I use an immersion blender, also, to keep the texture smooth and creamy. Excellent soup!
I made as written, but this just not had the flavor I was looking for. Though I've never had this soup at this restaurant I have a much better recipe.
I love this recipe !!!! and so does my husband I will be making it again... Thanks
Very good soup. The flour was lumpy but I'll work on that the next time. While not "pretty" it is delicious.
Exactly like the restaurant recipe! My four year old kids loved it as well.
Instead of flour mixture, I use 6T cornstarch and 1/2 C water to mix.
My family loves this made it for Christmas dinner . The wife's family love it to
Very close to the real thing. My family enjoyed it and it was quite easy to make.
Tried this recipe tonight. I did a few things different then what was written. Here is what I did. 1 Quart of water 4 beef bouillon 2 Large Yellow Onions (sliced) 2-3 Medium Baked Potatoes (mashed) 1 tsp. Garlic Salt 2 garlic Cloves (mashed) 1/2 cup of Sharp cheater cheese 1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese 1/2 a cup of Heavy Whipping Cream 1/2 a cup of Sour Cream 1/4 a cup of Whole milk 3/4 a cup of White flour Bake your potatoes and mash them. (I do this a day before so I have less work when I am making the soup) Put aside. Heat Water up in soup pot with bouillon and salt, as the water is heating cut up your onions and garlic. Place your onion, garlic and potatoes in pot and boil for 30min. As the mixture is boiling Shred your cheeses. Then in a mixing bowl Add your cream, sour cream, whole milk and flour and mix until smooth. Add the Milk mixture to your soup and simmer for 30min. A good side is garlic bread. Should only take you an hour and ten minutes. Enjoy!
My boyfriend used half Colby Jack and half Velveeta in this recipe. So much for playing by the rules. But in all seriousness, this was really good and we're definitely making this again this winter.
Have made the soup twice and found that I had made a mistake the 1st time but to my surprise it is the way I will always make it now. The time to simmer onions is too long, total simmer time should only be 1 hr or the onions simply disintergrate. Thanks for the recipe, it is now a family favorite.
This was good but too much pepper. Make sure you start out with less and add as you like it. Also, the flour mixture didn't work for me either. The next time I made it I used hot instead of cold water and it worked fine.
Really great! Tastes very close to Outback's Creamy Onion soup, Yummy! I did add a cup of white cooking wine to the soup (as a few people earlier had recommended, which I think makes it taste more closely like Outback's Creamy Onion soup!) Great recipe.
Ok,,, This was perfect. Just like my fav at Outback! The Outback near me frequently take this yummy soup off their menu.... Now I have the cure... No need to return! Thanks!
Much better then I thought it would be. Was looking for different soup recipes and thought this would be good to try. I made some homemade croutons for the top. It made the meal amazing! Kids even loved this. I was surprised. Will make this again.
I just made this soup tonight for dinner. Flavor-wise, I would rate it 5 stars--it was quite yummy! Appearance-wise, I'd only give it 1 star. Many others have mentioned this--the onions nearly cook to nothing if you cook them as long as listed. I cooked mine half the time and I still couldn't stir the soup enough to blend in the cheese. It still tasted yummy--just didn't have the nice, consistent appearance I'd like to have.
Very easy to make and I would likely make it again. Husband rated it a 5.
It's waaaaay toooooo salty. Don't add any at all as the bouillon cubes and cheese already have salt.
This was OK, not a soup I'd rush to make again but I will agree with some of the other reviewers - it did taste better the next day!
Wow - I have never made onion soup before, and this was DELICIOUS!! My whole family raved about it!
Delicious! I actually puréed the soup with an immersion blender to make it completely smooth. It turned out great!
Absolutely wonderful!!! Cut wider onions if you want onion pieces. Frankly it doesn't bother me. It's a very nice onion broth. That's the point. I've added Oregano, Thyme, garlic and sherry. Tonight adding an aged white cheddar and mushrooms. We'll see how this variation goes. I skipped the flour and mixed my cold cream with corn starch. No lumps!! Plus less cook time to get that "flour" taste cooked. Too salty? Use real broth. Very simple and very, very delicious!!! Such a great soup but you can build anything out of it!!! Sky's the limit!!!
I was so excited to find this recipe because I miss being able to purchase this soup so much! As written, there were quite a few problems however. The first is that the soup water volume is too low. When you boil the bouillon cubes and then cook the onions in the broth, there is not sufficient water to handle the subsequent flour called for. I even kept a lid on the pot, cracked to one side, to retain moisture but it wasn't sufficient. next, avoid adding salt like the plague. It was too much and the soup tasted so salty that it took away from any other flavors. This could also be helped by using low-salt bouillon- believe me, you will be happier just adding salt to your own bowl if necessary and your guests will thank you! Another issue was the overwhelming taste of the beef bouillon, which drowned out the subtleties of the onion flavor. I would suggest either splitting it, half beef and half chicken, or just halving the beef cubes. I don't recall the soup at Outback having the dark color this one did, and I don't remember ever tasting a strong beef flavor. Next, as a southern cook who has mixed flour and water together as a thickener my whole life, the amounts of water to flour are very skewed. You need considerably more water with that amount of flour and I recommend you shake it in a container and then add, as opposed to trying to whisk it into the soup as a paste- flour balls are extremely unappetizing in any dish. Using an ultra-fine flour like Wondra will
This was an amazing recipe. I used to love the Outback soup but they stopped making it so long ago that I had forgotten what it tasted like- boy, was I missing something! The recipe was perfect in all ways with the exception of one. When you try to put a thick flour mix into hot soup, it will clump up and there is nothing worse than biting into a big piece of dough while eating soup. As a southern cook, where everything is thickened to one degree or another, I placed the flour in a salad dressing shaker and then put in enough water to make it like fluid instead of like paste. Slowly squirt the flour combo into the soup, stirring the whole time with a whisk. You do not have to worry about there being too much or too little of the flour liquid, you just put it in until it is as thick as you'd like. After that, sit back and enjoy once of the best soups I've ever had!
