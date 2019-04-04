Outback Onion Soup

This is our spin-off of the famous restaurant soup. It has a creamy consistency which is accentuated by Colby-Jack cheese. This is a very simple recipe.

Recipe by TUPPERCHIX

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 50 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, bring 2 quarts water to a boil. Stir in bouillon cubes and let boil 10 minutes, until dissolved. Place onions in boiling water, reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.

  • Stir in salt and pepper and simmer 30 minutes more.

  • Stir the flour into 1/2 cup cold water to make a paste. Gently whisk this mixture into the simmering soup, being careful not to break the onions. Simmer 30 minutes more.

  • Stir in cream and cheese until cheese is melted and mixture is thoroughly heated. Thin with water if necessary. Serve hot, garnished with croutons, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 39g; cholesterol 130.8mg; sodium 2741.1mg. Full Nutrition
