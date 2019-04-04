Outback Onion Soup

I was so excited to find this recipe because I miss being able to purchase this soup so much! As written, there were quite a few problems however. The first is that the soup water volume is too low. When you boil the bouillon cubes and then cook the onions in the broth, there is not sufficient water to handle the subsequent flour called for. I even kept a lid on the pot, cracked to one side, to retain moisture but it wasn't sufficient. next, avoid adding salt like the plague. It was too much and the soup tasted so salty that it took away from any other flavors. This could also be helped by using low-salt bouillon- believe me, you will be happier just adding salt to your own bowl if necessary and your guests will thank you! Another issue was the overwhelming taste of the beef bouillon, which drowned out the subtleties of the onion flavor. I would suggest either splitting it, half beef and half chicken, or just halving the beef cubes. I don't recall the soup at Outback having the dark color this one did, and I don't remember ever tasting a strong beef flavor. Next, as a southern cook who has mixed flour and water together as a thickener my whole life, the amounts of water to flour are very skewed. You need considerably more water with that amount of flour and I recommend you shake it in a container and then add, as opposed to trying to whisk it into the soup as a paste- flour balls are extremely unappetizing in any dish. Using an ultra-fine flour like Wondra will