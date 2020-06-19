Chocolate and Guinness® Cake

This easy recipe is an adaptation of the classic, but is even easier to make. Don't be alarmed by the Guinness® - it's simply used to develop the texture of the cake by making it extra dense and moist. This cake almost ends up pudding-like, and goes down a treat when served with cream or ice cream. This proves that a bakery-quality cake can be made so easily at home!

Recipe by hybridoriental

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
43 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 58 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper; grease parchment paper.

  • Combine stout beer and butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat; heat until butter melts and beer looks glossy, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove beer mixture from heat; whisk in sugar and 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cocoa powder until dissolved and smooth. Whisk in 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sour cream. Mix in eggs and vanilla extract until well blended. Add baking soda; mix in flour gradually until batter thickens and no lumps remain, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool cake before serving, at least 4 hours.

Cook's Note:

You can make a simple icing by blending 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar with 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream and 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons softened cream cheese. This sweet but tangy frosting is the perfect topping for the rich and dark cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 83.9g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 115.4mg; sodium 508.3mg. Full Nutrition
