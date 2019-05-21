Chinese Hand-Pulled Noodles

1 of 6

Rating: 1 stars I have now attempted this seven times. No amount of kneading and no amount of resting seems to be able to get this dough to reach the kind of stretch needed to pull. It could be the use of AP flour. It could be the lack of salt. It's possible that I am just cursed. I am going to be starting on some of the other recipes around the web. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great 1st time ever making my own noodles and they were restaurant quality. I got better at pulling the noodles as I went!

Rating: 4 stars Sound advice from Owen Williams. Start with a half recipe. My first attempt was just short of a failure. I am made the half recipe again with better success. For my small household, the half recipe is ample.

Rating: 4 stars Simple recipe although it does take a few tries to perfect the noodles. This recipe makes A LOT of noodles, you may want to 1/2 the recipe on the first go.