Chinese Hand-Pulled Noodles

Rating: 3.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Chinese hand-pulled noodles, a tradition from Lanzhou in northwest China, require just 3 ingredients and a lot of patience to make. Called lamian, you can serve the noodles in your favorite Chinese broth for a delectable and warming meal. But be warned - they are not easy to make and take years of experience to perfect, but keep trying!

By Ping Lo

prep:
1 hr
cook:
10 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place flour in a large bowl and gradually mix in water. Mix until dough comes together; knead until smooth, 15 to 20 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Knead dough again for 2 minutes; cover and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Knead dough one more time for 2 minutes. Divide into 4 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 3/8-inch-thick sheet. Brush both sides of each sheet with oil. Stack sheet together; cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Fill a large saucepan with water and bring to the boil.

  • Place one sheet of dough on a cutting board and slice into 1/8-inch-wide strips. Take one end of a strip in each hand and stretch it until it is 30 to 35 inches long. Fold it in thirds and stretch again to the same length; shake and slap against the counter several times to lengthen it to 2 to 3 yards. Drop it into the boiling water. Add 2 to 3 more strips of noodles to the boiling water; cook until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer drained noodles to a serving bowl.

  • Repeat with remaining sheets of dough.

Editorial Note:

Be warned: This is a difficult recipe to make. It takes a lot of experience as you need to know what the dough texture should feel like for each major phase of the noodle making.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 76.3g; fat 6.4g; sodium 3.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Matt Pummell
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2020
Matt Pummell
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2020
This recipe was great 1st time ever making my own noodles and they were restaurant quality. I got better at pulling the noodles as I went!

Most helpful critical review

JohnCrane
Rating: 1 stars
04/01/2018
JohnCrane
Rating: 1 stars
04/01/2018
I have now attempted this seven times. No amount of kneading and no amount of resting seems to be able to get this dough to reach the kind of stretch needed to pull. It could be the use of AP flour. It could be the lack of salt. It's possible that I am just cursed. I am going to be starting on some of the other recipes around the web.
Helpful
(4)
JohnCrane
Rating: 1 stars
04/01/2018
I have now attempted this seven times. No amount of kneading and no amount of resting seems to be able to get this dough to reach the kind of stretch needed to pull. It could be the use of AP flour. It could be the lack of salt. It's possible that I am just cursed. I am going to be starting on some of the other recipes around the web.
Helpful
(4)
Matt Pummell
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2020
This recipe was great 1st time ever making my own noodles and they were restaurant quality. I got better at pulling the noodles as I went!
healthyeater
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2021
healthyeater
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2021
Sound advice from Owen Williams. Start with a half recipe. My first attempt was just short of a failure. I am made the half recipe again with better success. For my small household, the half recipe is ample.
Owen Williams
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2020
Owen Williams
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2020
Simple recipe although it does take a few tries to perfect the noodles. This recipe makes A LOT of noodles, you may want to 1/2 the recipe on the first go.
kitchenratz
Rating: 1 stars
08/10/2021
kitchenratz
Rating: 1 stars
08/10/2021
I am with John Crane on this one. I tried a few times (4-5) and not much stretching. zip. My luck that there is a asian restaurant that makes hand made (hand-pulled) noodles. I asked them for 4 servivings worth of noodles so I could take the noodles and make this at home. all the joy, none of the hassle. Years to prefect? I am up for a recipe challenge, but noodles? no.
