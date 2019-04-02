Busy Night Turkey Taco Soup with Avocado Cream

Rating: 4.64 stars
180 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 133
  • 4 star values: 35
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

My family loves Tex-Mex dishes and I love quick and convenient but healthy and interesting dishes, and this soup fits the bill in every way. No one can believe that this hasn't simmered for a long time, as the flavors blend beautifully. If I don't have guacamole on hand, I blend green chilies with the sour cream -- it's very adaptable. Serve with tortilla chips!

By Janice Elder

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine corn, chili beans, broth and salsa. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and stir in cooked turkey. Season with salt and pepper. Cover, and cook 5 to 10 minutes more, until heated through. Stir in cilantro.

  • In a bowl, stir together sour cream and guacamole until smooth.

  • Ladle soup into bowls and top with guacamole mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 78.7mg; sodium 1518.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (177)

WALLIZGRL
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2003
I followed the general idea of this recipe with a few changes. I used creamed corn because that's what I had and I used a can of Rotel instead of salsa again what I had. And I used chicken. But I thought it was a nice soup. I served it with grilled cheese. I will be sure to keep this in my collection for quick dinners or to use left over chicken. I mad it with beef too worked great! Thanks for this recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(57)

DARLA
Rating: 1 stars
11/09/2004
I feel a little like the odd man out after reading all the other positive reviews but I wasn't crazy about this soup. I hoped the combination of ingredients would meld into something delicious but it still just tasted like a bunch of canned stuff mixed together. I'm glad that so many others have enjoyed it thanks anyway! Read More
Helpful
(52)
PATTIDAN
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2003
We loved this soup! It tasted great was a great way to use our leftover turkey and was so easy to make. I substituted black beans for the chili beans and simmered it in a slow cooker for several hours and it was wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Joanne G.
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2004
This was very easy and yummy. Instead of turkey I used a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. All my kids loved it. For those of you with picky kids who don't like 'chunks' blend the salsa in blender before adding. (I always do this to my salsa and there are no tomato or pepper chunks left behind by picky kids.) Read More
Helpful
(28)
WhatADish
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2005
Good quick weeknight dinner. I cooked this in the crockpot. Added half a green pepper and used frozen corn instead of canned. Loved the "avocado cream"! It was good as a dip for tortilla chips also. Cilantro was a nice touch. Read More
Helpful
(20)
MAGBOR
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2008
love this recipe! make it for a dinner party of 12 and it was a huge hit! i tripled the recipe and used black beans instead of chili beans i also added some fresh squeezed lime and taco seasoning and set out hot sauces on the side for those who wanted extra heat in their soup. i had bowls of guacamole tortilla chips and sour cream and everyone added what they liked. this recipe is so simple. it tasted great that day and the next day and since i had some left i froze some and it reheated beautifully just like on the day i made it. i am making it again today because my teenage son keeps asking for it! thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(19)
SELEA
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2005
This recipe is excellent using chicken pork or beef as well as the original turkey version. Read More
Helpful
(16)
JJGRAHAM
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2005
This is my absolute favorite recipe for left-over turkey. It's very quick and easy. I usually use drained & rinsed black beans instead of the chili beans and I skip the sour cream/guacamole on the top since I prefer guacamole on the side with chips. It freezes well. Read More
Helpful
(13)
KADEBD
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2005
This is an great recipie! I added some cumin to taste and that was it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
