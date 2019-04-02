Busy Night Turkey Taco Soup with Avocado Cream

1 of 177

Rating: 5 stars I followed the general idea of this recipe with a few changes. I used creamed corn because that's what I had and I used a can of Rotel instead of salsa again what I had. And I used chicken. But I thought it was a nice soup. I served it with grilled cheese. I will be sure to keep this in my collection for quick dinners or to use left over chicken. I mad it with beef too worked great! Thanks for this recipe!! Helpful (57)

Rating: 1 stars I feel a little like the odd man out after reading all the other positive reviews but I wasn't crazy about this soup. I hoped the combination of ingredients would meld into something delicious but it still just tasted like a bunch of canned stuff mixed together. I'm glad that so many others have enjoyed it thanks anyway! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this soup! It tasted great was a great way to use our leftover turkey and was so easy to make. I substituted black beans for the chili beans and simmered it in a slow cooker for several hours and it was wonderful. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This was very easy and yummy. Instead of turkey I used a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. All my kids loved it. For those of you with picky kids who don't like 'chunks' blend the salsa in blender before adding. (I always do this to my salsa and there are no tomato or pepper chunks left behind by picky kids.) Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars Good quick weeknight dinner. I cooked this in the crockpot. Added half a green pepper and used frozen corn instead of canned. Loved the "avocado cream"! It was good as a dip for tortilla chips also. Cilantro was a nice touch. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars love this recipe! make it for a dinner party of 12 and it was a huge hit! i tripled the recipe and used black beans instead of chili beans i also added some fresh squeezed lime and taco seasoning and set out hot sauces on the side for those who wanted extra heat in their soup. i had bowls of guacamole tortilla chips and sour cream and everyone added what they liked. this recipe is so simple. it tasted great that day and the next day and since i had some left i froze some and it reheated beautifully just like on the day i made it. i am making it again today because my teenage son keeps asking for it! thanks so much! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is excellent using chicken pork or beef as well as the original turkey version. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is my absolute favorite recipe for left-over turkey. It's very quick and easy. I usually use drained & rinsed black beans instead of the chili beans and I skip the sour cream/guacamole on the top since I prefer guacamole on the side with chips. It freezes well. Helpful (13)