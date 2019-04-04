Split Pea Soup without Pork

To make a delicious Pea Soup without all the fat simply substitute chicken stock for most of the liquid in your favorite recipe! The soup will cook down and be flavorful, though mild in taste. My family loves this substitute!
Delicious, thisck and very filling soup! I doubled the recipe and freeze some. I sauted an onion and the carrots and celery in the pot before adding the stock. I also added a bay leaf and garlic powder and some thyme. I let it simmer for 2 1/2 - 3 hours to make sure the split peas got all mushy and made the soup thick.
I thought that this dish was missing something. It came out a lot more watery than I would have expected. I added heavy cream to give it density and make it more hearty. In the end it turned out good but I still would have liked it a little thicker like most other pea soups.
I LOVE this recipe! I have made it several times and it's always great. I've always had to leave it on the stove a little longer then the recipe says (2 1/2 - 3 hours) but it is well worth it! The reason some people may have found it watery is because they didn't let it simmer long enough. I usually add some rosemary, salt and pepper while it's simmering. My boyfriend loves this recipe and always requests me to make it! THANKYOU!!!
WOnderful recipe. I added onion (about half of one), chopped in the cuisinart along with the carrots and celery. Sauteed them in olive oil before adding to the peas. Sprinkled some pepper and garlic powder in and added maybe 1/2 cup of half and half towards the end. Soup needs to cook at least one hour to be thick enough but is really worth it! (Even my 1 yr old loved it!)
I make this soup all of the time and we love it - even my somewhat picky husband and toddler! I made it after having a split pea and barley soup at California Pizza Kitchen. This tastes just like it. I add a little onion and thyme, and half an hour before the end of cooking, half a cup of barley. It's hearty, very tasty, and I love the chewey nutty flavor of the barley. I cook it for up to three hours, and it is never too watery for me. If anything, it is a little too thick. The barely, of course, absorbs some of the liquid. This is a must try recipe!
As simple as this recipe was, it was delicious! My family felt like it was at least equal to Pea Soup Andersons' (the actual restaurant). I think I might have used more broth than water. But the trick is to blend the whole thing once it's done cooking. That makes it so creamy and yummy.
Really good base recipe. I added more spices per other reviewers. Sauteed some garlic, onions, carrots and celery in olive oil. Than added the broth, water and split peas and it took about 3 hours to cook down. Good consistency if you just let it cook.
I have been hungry for split pea soup, this sure hit the spot! I added garlic and a bay leaf, simmered for an hour or so. It turned very thick at the end, so I guess next time I shouldn't simmer quite so long. I'm sure to make this often over the long winter months.
I really found this to be a great, hearty soup. I cooked it for around an 1 1/2 hours and the peas really boiled down nicely. I also added 1/2 a diced onion (which boils down right into the soup) and Paprika spice. Its amazing how well the peas and paprika go together! great soup to have handy on those rainy days. Thanks for sharing!
There is such a thing as good pea soup that doesn't have pork in it. I do like a little bit of a richer flavor, so I added 1/2 and onion and a clove of garlic the the other veggies. One thing about split pea soup is that to get it thick you really have to cook it. Every stove is a little different -cooking time was fine, and so was the liquid amount, you just have to figure out what level simmer you need.
Made this for our first snow day of the year!!!! So good and so easy...I also added smoked turkey wings, a couple of chicken herb ox cubes and a few garlic cloves when the soup was done I took out the smoked turkey wings and added the diced meat back in the soup!!!!
I make my split pea almost the exact same way. I add half an onion and 1-2 cloves of garlic. I cheat with the carrots and buy the shredded ones. Works great! Some people like it smooth. For a different texture you can put it through a blender in batches. If the soup is too watery (there are two styles), it cooks down rather rapidly. Just know that thick left over split pea soup will look a lot like Campbell's Condense. You'll have to add water. :)
This is so easy and very economical. I did cut back on the water and added a few more seasonings to give the flavor a boost (pinch of garlic salt and sage). Very yummy!
Absolutely thick & delicious. I used my own home-made "vege-rosemary-chicken broth" along with a couple bay leaves as another reviewer had suggested. Also included shredded chicken & diced sweet potato to the recipe. Topped with a couple dashes of tobasco when in my bowl which gave it an extra lil' pizzaz. Very Tastey. Will definitely make again.
I wanted a truly vegetarian split pea soup and this was easily modified without changing the essential recipe, so even though I made changes, I still rate this 5 stars -- I am quite certain that made as written it would be a 5 star recipe. I substituted a Knorr Homemade Vegetable stock tub for the chicken broth, increasing the water accordingly (total liquid added was 6 cups, and I added another cup and half during cooking as it was becoming quite thick). The soup came out very very thick after about 90 minutes of simmering. The peas broke down nicely and it would have been good as is, but I used my immersion blender to puree it more. I also added a bit more seasonings than the salt the pepper -- I added Smoked Spanish Paprika and some celery seeds, as well a few drops of Liquid Smoke to give it that "something something" that was missing with no ham in it. It's a pretty easy soup to prep, most of the time is spent "hands off" simmering. Once refrigerated it thickens up more so I add more liquid as I reheat some soup through the week. It became almost never-ending!!
Yummmm. I used a whole onion in the recipe, and doubled the celery it called for. I also soaked the peas over night, and only needed to cook it for about an hour. It came out nice and thick. At one point I needed to add some extra water, because it was starting to burn. I added some smoked sea salt to mimic the smokey meaty flavor. I will definitely use this recipe again. As a vegetarian, finding a good pea soup with no meat in it is a challenge. I will make mine home made from now on.
I made this last night and it was really good but I would definitely use all chicken broth and add much more of it as it comes out way too thick. As the soup sits, it gets very thick so even with the leftovers you will have to add more broth. total broth was about 2 qts. if you cut the amount of split peas, then you can use less broth. I would make this again!
Yum! I made this soup and my husband said he didn't like split pea soup, but he ate two bowls once he tasted it. It cooked down to a perfect thickness in just under 2 hours. I did add an onion and minced garlic and sautéed it all in olive oil first as some suggested. We loved it- healthy and delicious.
Excellent. I too added 2 slices of cut bacon, about half an onion, omitted celery, garlic powder, PC rosemary seasoning and used vegetable stock instead of chicken broth. I was not a fan of split pea soup prior. But made it for my son. I am now a fan and will would make it again and again! (No need to saute the veggies before hand. I just through everything in a pot and let it simmer.)
Really easy recipe, but as other reviewers stated to thicken it up, I used a can of cream of chicken in place of 1 cup of water, I also added curry (by accident at first) and it turns out the curry really adds some flavor. smidgen of celery salt as well. Other than that I didn't soak the peas as the recipe didn't say so, but turned out really awesome. Thank you so much :)
This is a great simple recipe. I did a bit of tweeking. Sauted onions, sweet pepper, garlic, chives, thyme, and celery in some evoo before adding the chicken stock ans peas. I also added a 1/4 teaspoon of geram masala. My soup was ready in under and hour as HINT: I SOAKED THE PEAS IN WATER OVERNIGHT!(2 times as much water as peas, throwing off the original water when i was ready to cook) this will help with cooking times and cause the peas to reach the desired consistency faster/more easily
This was delish and so easy! I replaced chicken broth with 4 cups of veggie broth instead (cubed bouillion and water version) added a 1/4 cup of dry white wine and some finely chopped onion simmered very slowly stirring on occassion. It was wonderfully thick and my family loved it!
I added 8 cups of water-no broth. I added double the veggies chopped in the cuisinart. I also added 3 potatoes chopped in the cuisinart. I learned adding the potatoes that I rarely nave to blend before serving. I bring to a boil, cover and simmer most of the afternoon (about 5 hours). I season with pepper, garlic granules,bay leaf and fresh rosemary. When I have company I do add some sea salt--no added salt for just us. This base recipe is the best. I agree with C Turner it is a lot like the Pea Soup Anderson's recipe.
Absolutely phenomenal (yeah, yeah - I know - I spelleded that wrong). Only change was to a) add a little onion b) saute all veggies in olive oil first, c) added a bit of curry powder and finally d) pureed about half of mix for thicker texture. What a great vitamin packed healthy meal.
The recipe worked out okay the only thing I will do differently next time is not add the carrots, it made the soup sweet, and took the Pea soup taste away, but it is a good recipe if you would like pea soup and can't have the pork in it
I followed others' suggestions and added sauteed onions. I also used sea salt and some smoked paprika and let it simmer for 2 to 2 1/2 hours. We are having it tonight on a stormy evening with olive sourdough. delicious!
Made this for the first time, was looking for a recipe that did not have ham in it. Made exactly as it called for except I didn’t use celery. Came out perfect, nice and thick how I wanted it. Will definitely make again!
I love this recipe. It's extremely simple to make and delicious. I am reducing my meat intake and looking for ways to keep my iron and protein levels healthy. I made the recipe the way it was written the first time, but now I add finely chopped onions and garlic for additional flavor. I have also omitted the chicken broth. Yum!!!
Great base recipe. After reading some comments I also made changes. I used organic vegetable stock and no water or chicken stock, added some garlic seasoning and pacific sea salt. Needs to cook at least 3 hrs. If you have an immersion blender use it on this! Soup comes out nice and thick after blended.
Such a simple, delicious soup! This works well in my family group for several reasons: it's low in calories; it's 'vegetarian' (I still use chicken broth) and everyone likes it!! I make it as is-- although I do add salt. Otherwise, this recipe is perfect. Thanks for sharing it!!
The soup turned out great, very thick and hearty. I did modify the recipe a bit, though. I soaked the peas overnight first. I also added 1 large Russet potato (chopped, but not too small) and 1/2 large onion. I also added a bit of garlic powder and some oregano. I only added about 1/4 tsp of salt, since I am on a low sodium diet. I thought it turned out very flavorful. I cooked it for 1 1/2 hours on med-low heat, after the initial boiling.
Good healthy recipe, but I'm only giving it 4 stars because I felt it needed some modifications. Like some other reviews suggested, I added a whole red onion, used 2 stalks of celery, and 5 cloves of minced garlic (I love garlic). I sauteed all the veggies and garlic in some olive oil until the onion was soft. Then added the broth, peas, 2 bay leaves, some thyme & rosemary, salt and pepper. I simmered for about 2 hrs 45 min to get the right consistency.
