Split Pea Soup without Pork

I wanted a truly vegetarian split pea soup and this was easily modified without changing the essential recipe, so even though I made changes, I still rate this 5 stars -- I am quite certain that made as written it would be a 5 star recipe. I substituted a Knorr Homemade Vegetable stock tub for the chicken broth, increasing the water accordingly (total liquid added was 6 cups, and I added another cup and half during cooking as it was becoming quite thick). The soup came out very very thick after about 90 minutes of simmering. The peas broke down nicely and it would have been good as is, but I used my immersion blender to puree it more. I also added a bit more seasonings than the salt the pepper -- I added Smoked Spanish Paprika and some celery seeds, as well a few drops of Liquid Smoke to give it that "something something" that was missing with no ham in it. It's a pretty easy soup to prep, most of the time is spent "hands off" simmering. Once refrigerated it thickens up more so I add more liquid as I reheat some soup through the week. It became almost never-ending!!