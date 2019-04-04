Split Pea Soup without Pork

To make a delicious Pea Soup without all the fat simply substitute chicken stock for most of the liquid in your favorite recipe! The soup will cook down and be flavorful, though mild in taste. My family loves this substitute!

By Sandy Albanese

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse and pick through peas. Place them in a large pot with the celery, carrots, broth and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer until peas have fallen apart, 1 to 2 hours. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 144.2mg. Full Nutrition
