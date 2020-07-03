Healthy Ham and Egg Muffins

Rating: 4.77 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and healthy breakfast option that you can make in advance and freeze. Simply reheat on your way out the door in the morning. These freeze well and can be reheated at anytime.

By Darcy Loo

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray or line with paper liners.

  • Combine eggs, spinach, red bell pepper, ham, egg whites, feta cheese, water, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Ladle egg mixture into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set in the middle, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 104.9mg; sodium 332.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2017
Excellent recipe and easy to make. Used sausage instead of ham and a little bit of pepper jack cheese. Had to bake longer than 20 minutes , it was closer to 30 but could be my oven. Easy breakfast on the go! Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Srinivas G
Rating: 3 stars
02/06/2017
I made it it is good recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2017
Excellent recipe and easy to make. Used sausage instead of ham and a little bit of pepper jack cheese. Had to bake longer than 20 minutes , it was closer to 30 but could be my oven. Easy breakfast on the go! Read More
Helpful
(6)
LC456
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2019
This is soooo easy. Used different cheese. Changed up meat. So yummy. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2020
AMAZING! Tastes just like the omelettes I usually make, but in a more convenient form!! My husband and I are healthcare workers and are always on the go, so we love these! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Terri Mc
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2018
Very good! I used fresh spinach rather than frozen,but otherwise followed recipe as suggested! Read More
Helpful
(1)
sherry
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2018
Definitely need to bake at least 30minutes to 35. Do not put in paper as this is more of a quiche. I cubed and cooked the grease and water out of the ham Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lisa Weigler Fagin
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2021
I did add mushrooms but very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Srinivas G
Rating: 3 stars
02/06/2017
I made it it is good recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2017
Wonderful... chock full of yummy stuff. I used fresh spinach and used half eggs and half egg whites from the carton as I was running low on whole eggs Read More
Helpful
(1)
Melificent
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2020
This is a fantastic base recipe. I decided to make some changes of my own. I take shredded hashbrowns and fry until nice and crispy, then add that to the base. I find that muffin tins are too small so I use mini loaf pans. I use 10 full eggs (mixed until frothy), diced veggies, green onion, salt and pepper, and meat(optional). Mix together and pour on top of hashbrowns. Sprinkle chunks of feta cheese, (fried and diced) bacon (i like them extra crispy) And any other toppings you'd like.... then bake. Turns out amazing. I make these and freeze them... if you do that, the best way to reheat is to put it in a frying pan with a lid covering it. With a little oil, Cook on low until heated through. Then take the lid off and turn up to med-high and fry until bottom is nice and crispy. Serve hot. Read More
