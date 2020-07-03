Healthy Ham and Egg Muffins

Excellent recipe and easy to make. Used sausage instead of ham and a little bit of pepper jack cheese. Had to bake longer than 20 minutes , it was closer to 30 but could be my oven. Easy breakfast on the go!
This is soooo easy. Used different cheese. Changed up meat. So yummy.
AMAZING! Tastes just like the omelettes I usually make, but in a more convenient form!! My husband and I are healthcare workers and are always on the go, so we love these!
Very good! I used fresh spinach rather than frozen,but otherwise followed recipe as suggested!
Definitely need to bake at least 30minutes to 35. Do not put in paper as this is more of a quiche. I cubed and cooked the grease and water out of the ham
I did add mushrooms but very tasty.
I made it it is good recipe
Wonderful... chock full of yummy stuff. I used fresh spinach and used half eggs and half egg whites from the carton as I was running low on whole eggs
This is a fantastic base recipe. I decided to make some changes of my own. I take shredded hashbrowns and fry until nice and crispy, then add that to the base. I find that muffin tins are too small so I use mini loaf pans. I use 10 full eggs (mixed until frothy), diced veggies, green onion, salt and pepper, and meat(optional). Mix together and pour on top of hashbrowns. Sprinkle chunks of feta cheese, (fried and diced) bacon (i like them extra crispy) And any other toppings you'd like.... then bake. Turns out amazing. I make these and freeze them... if you do that, the best way to reheat is to put it in a frying pan with a lid covering it. With a little oil, Cook on low until heated through. Then take the lid off and turn up to med-high and fry until bottom is nice and crispy. Serve hot.