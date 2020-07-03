Baked Spinach and Egg White Muffins

Rating: 4.33 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These 'muffins' can be eaten warm or cold and are an Atkins Diet-friendly option.

By cooking made izzy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir spinach until wilted. Remove from heat and cool spinach. Squeeze spinach to remove excess moisture.

  • Whisk egg whites and egg yolks together in a large bowl; add Parmesan cheese, Mexican cheese blend, garlic powder, sea salt, and spinach and mix well. Pour egg mixture into the muffin cups almost to the top. Place the muffin tin on a rimmed baking sheet and pour water halfway up the sides of the muffin tin to create a water bath.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until muffins are set in the middle, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 228.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

darielle
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2017
I added some chopped up red bell pepper for sweetness..came out great! I also used a small carton of egg whites rather than separating 12 egg yolks. Will be great for an on-the-go snack! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Tukaussey
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2017
Wouldn't go thru the trouble of separating 12 egg yokes again, but the recipe did give me an idea. These were dry and could have used a few more of the yokes or mayo to moisten them up. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Redtop10
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2017
I think this is a great recipe and you can do all kinds of variations. For instance, I go to Weight Watchers and I use spinach, cherry tomatoes cut in half, and the egg whites. These are so tasty and they have no points. You can add red bell pepper, and next time I intend to saute some of the red pepper and onions to the cups. Put in whatever you would like: bacon bits, turkey sausage, artichokes - there is no end to the good things you can add to this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2017
Made as written and these were good. I don't think the parm was necessary but that is just my opinion. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Michelle Camardo
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2017
I made this but substituted mushrooms peppers and green onion for the spinach. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kellie Hester
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2017
And bacon... I added bacon Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sue Halley Benzine Hennig
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2019
Excellent! I didn t have hot sauce so I added 2 small pinches of red pepper flakes. Next time I might reduce the salt just a tiny bit. Read More
zigi
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2019
Used kale from my garden outstanding! Read More
Juliette Glynn
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2019
Easy recipe I added kale and broccoli! Read More
More Reviews
