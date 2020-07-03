Baked Spinach and Egg White Muffins
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 107.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.4g 19 %
carbohydrates: 1.5g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.7g
fat: 7.2g 11 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
cholesterol: 71.6mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 1055.6IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 2.9mg 5 %
folate: 30.2mcg 8 %
calcium: 48.6mg 5 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 17.3mg 6 %
potassium: 179.6mg 5 %
sodium: 228.4mg 9 %
calories from fat: 64.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved