Rich and Creamy Roasted Eggplant Soup

This is a great tasting soup, rich and creamy, with tangy goat cheese to balance out your taste sensation! If you want to, you can use chicken or vegetable broth in the place of the heavy cream--but I like the cream, myself!
Holy smokes, this one's a winner! I made a few changes -- used water instead of chicken broth, added a tablespoon of chopped fresh rosemary, and added a clove of pressed garlic just before serving. I used half and half instead of cream, but it was still deliciously rich. I can't wait to serve this one to company!
It was ok...but something just wasn't right. I love the sweetness of the roasted eggplant and garlic though. The texture isn't completely smooth even after pureeing because of the eggplant seeds. I was really quite a bit better the next day. The day I made it I was thinking I wouldn't make the recipe again...but after having the left overs I'd possible give it another shot.
11/01/2001
The second time I made this was Sept. 11. I wanted something comforting and we had a bounty of eggplant and tomatoes in our garden. My husband was a manager of a 5 star restaurant, and he says it's better than the soup his celebrated chef made. I served it in italian bread bowls which is also available on allrecipe.com
This is the best soup I've ever made. I highly recommend it. I used olive oil instead of the vegetable oil, and used dry Middle Eastern thyme (mixed with sesame seed) instead of the fresh thyme. I also did not use the goat cheese.
I give this four without what I added. It was very good, but needed a little something for me. I added a couple cloves of garlic, some red pepper flakes, and at the end- about a tablespoon of lemon juice to brighten it. Goos without these things, but I have my personal tastes. Thanks for something new to do with eggplant!
09/09/2004
Wow, I am impressed! I hardly ever give reviews, but I was compelled to take the time to recommend this recipe. I have 6 kids and a husband, all of whom are hard to please at one time or another. Everyone loved this soup! I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor and my family's willingness and even eagerness to eat it and to have seconds. I won't change a thing in this recipe and will use it each fall as eggplants come into season. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
This recipe is from Giada de Laurentiis's show Everyday Italian on Food Network. I saw her make it & it seemed easy enough. I made it myself & it was easy plus delicious! We're soup nuts around here & this has become a regular on the "rotation".
Very good and full of flavor! Be sure to use good in season tomatos or sub with canned ones. Also watch the garlic while roasting. It will brown faster than everything else. I learned this after it was already black. I skipped the cream as I thought the soup tasted great without the exta fat and added cayenne pepper and a squeeze of lemon. This was so yummy! The goat cheese sent it over the top! A very decedant soup!
You do not need the cream!!! Save yourself some fat and leave it out, you won't miss it. If you do add it, I think 1/4 cup is plenty. I also sauteed some green and red peppers and carrots before I added the roasted veggies and broth. They added a wonderful extra layer of flavor, and I think the carrots and red pepper made the soup a much more beautiful color than the picture. All and all great recipe and use of eggplant, but the cream is just unnecessary and covers up the potential to be an amazing soup.
After reading this in another review, I felt compelled to write that I too had soup explode all over the place when I tried to puree this in a blender. I use a blender for all my soups instead of a food processor or immersion blender (because I don't have one) and I don't know why, but this is the first one that has exploded on me. It burned my face and arms so my husband tried to help me blend the remainder and it exploded on him too. Neither of us could hold the lid on. I have no idea why it did this - as I said, I blend soups in that blender all the time, but please don't use a blender for this one. I will go out and invest in an immersion blender....soup was good though!
I really like this recipe - made it twice in a week. Made as written except I substituted low sodium chix broth - which could explain why it seemed a little bland. I doctored to my tastes - 1st batch added red pepper flakes; 2nd batch added roasted red pepper. Goat cheese or gorgonzola gives a nice punch. Very easy to prep. As for blowing the top off the blender - don't fill it too much and hold the lid with a kitchen towel.
This was pretty good..I increased the eggplant to 2, and used beef broth instead of chicken (didn't have any). The taste is good, however, I guess I was thinking that the soup would be a bit chunkier. Instead it came out with the consistency of a Tomato soup. Overall, I would use this as an appetizer soup rather than a meal. It's just not enough for my family to use as a dinner soup. Thanks!
I made this tonight, followed the recipe exactly (using two cans of diced tomatos in place of regular) and minced garlic (in place of cloves) which I sautee'd in olive oil before adding the broth, pulp, etc. The only setback I experienced was using my blender - the mixture exploded all over my kitchen!! Even with only a small amount. I have a cheap blender that doesn't allow High or Low. Instead I strained solids out, blended them and left the rest of the broth alone. This soup is FANTASTIC. Even my finicky boyfriend slurped it down like it was Man-Chili.
I've made this soup 5 or 6 times now, and I just love it! True, it does taste more like a vegetable cream soup, but eggplant itself doesn't have much flavor, it just adds a nice texture. Instead of heavy cream, I use only about 1/2 cup of half and half. I also don't use near as much garlic as it calls for, otherwise that's all you'd taste! And since goat cheese is a little expensive (and hard to find?) I use crumbled feta, and it tastes fabulous! I also love the way my house smells while the veggies are roasting...mmmmm...
I think I can honestly say that this is the best soup I have ever had! It is now my favorite! All of the flavors blend perfectly, and the goat cheese give it a wonderful smoothness. I garnished mine with sliced green onion tops and paprika.
This is spectacular, although next time I'll cut back on the cream - a little goes a long way.
11/23/2004
I just finished making this recipe and I am very pleased. It is the most delicious soup I have ever made. I accidentally bought fat-free Half & Half instead of cream and ended up being more liberal with it than I would've had I been using cream. It made for a creamy, wonderful product. Also, rosemary and tarragon are good additions.
The soup was good but not worth all the work that went in to it. There can be better results with less effort. Generally the chicken broth base mixed with any vegetable and smoothed with heavy cream makes a great soup.
I love this soup! Who knew eggplant could taste so good?! I have to admit the appearance of this soup is not so appealing, but one taste will convince you! My soup was rather thin, so after my first taste, I added some red lentils, which thickened it nicely and complimented the flavors well. Reheated well in microwave for lunch the next day.
Wow! I wasn't expecting to like this soup but I wanted to use the eggplant that a neighbor left for me. We LOVED this. I didn't change a thing. Ours tasted a bit like cream of tomato soup with a hint of eggplant. My guy asked me to make it again while all the veggies are in season. Thanks submitter.
Great soup. I did do some changes to the recipe. I added a red pepper and carrots to the roast mixture . Instead of cream I added skim milk and used grated Parmesan cheese.
03/12/2003
This soup is FABULOUS! Being a vegetarian I just changed the chicken broth to a vegetable broth and we were good to go! I like a little stronger garlic flavor so I added a few more cloves. My fiance who really doesn't enjoy eggplant ate three bowl of it, so that certainly says a lot about the flavor of this soup! Definately adding this recipe to my 'it's a keeper' file!
What a rich, fabulous, unusual soup! I tweaked it to make it low fat by using fat-free evaporated milk in place of the cream, and only 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Also, I just used 1/4 tsp. dried thyme instead of the fresh since that's all I had, and it was plenty. This would make a lovely first course or a meal unto itself! Thank you, Holly, for such a wonderful recipe.
KARISLR
11/13/2008
I thought this was pretty good. I used half and half instead of cream and veggie broth instead of chicken broth. I felt it was missing a little something, but that could be I didn't have fresh thyme and had to use dried. Next time I'll use olive oil and fresh thyme. Will definitely try again.
This is a good and interesting soup. I made this for my father and he doesn`t care for goat cheese, so I omitted it, but I would definitely use goat cheese in this soup. I used water instead of chicken broth and added rosemary and basil too.
This recipe inspired me to sign up here. Really enjoyed it. Not to difficult to make, just a little time consuming (almost two hours for me). We added some rice we had left over wich gave it a nice texture. This would also make a nice breakfast.
We really liked this recipe. I used vegetable broth rather than chicken and maybe not quite as much eggplant as called for, as I only had the long kind on hand. It was good before adding the cream, but we did put in about 3/4 of a cup of cream after tasting. I could go either way next time. I liked it cold, too!
This is one of my favorite soups! When I served it to my mom, she requested the recipe. If I don't have fresh thyme, I use dried Italian herbs. Sometimes I substitute milk for the cream, but it's important to remember to add it at the very end, not before.
What a great way to use up eggplant. I did put foil over the eggplant after 30min of baking and removed the garlic. I ran the tomatoes & eggplant through a food mill then put everything in the pot(No seeds). Used fresh basil and only 2c broth. Stick blended then add 1/8tsp baking soda. This will smooth out the acidity
This soup was GREAT! My mom and I had never heard of an eggplant soup so I started looking for recipes. The simplicity of this recipe, coupled with the fact that I had all of the ingredients handy, drew me to this particular recipe. I made it exactly as stated, except that I added a little less than 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar to brighten it. I froze some to take to work at a later date, and I just hope it survives!
This is an easy and delicious soup. To make it a bit lighter I have replaced the cream with half fat milk. Also on seeing as in one occasion I didnt have thyme, I used sage instead. The result was unbelievable!
This was quite good. The only change I made was to substitute plain greek yogurt for the heavy cream to reduce the fat. The yogurt seemed to complement the eggplant, garlic, and tomato flavors quite well.
Excellent recipe once my fiance and I got it right. Make sure you use fresh thyme. Otherwise you'll be left with hard little pieces in your soup. Also make sure you leave the lid off when simmering to thicken the soup. We didn't do that the first time and the soup was too runny for us. We substited vegetable broth for all of the chicken broth, but I'm sure it would work well either way. Glad we stuck with the recipe as now it is one of our favorites and I'm going to use if for my cooking class final. Thank you Holly.
This soup was fantastic. The only issue I have with it is the name - it tastes much more like tomato than eggplant, and I even used less tomato and more eggplant than was called for. After reading the other reviews, my version used: 1.5 eggplants, 1 onion, 2 tomatoes, 1 red pepper, 1 head of garlic, and 1 jalapeno. I roasted all as directed - except the peppers, which I broiled and removed the skins - and then followed directions. I simmered w/ chicken stock and thyme for 45 min-1h, blended, added cream, and dabbed in some goat cheese. I also added some fresh basil since we have some in the garden. I would have called this "Rich and Creamy Roasted Vegetable Soup" instead (although tomato is a fruit). It seems like you could substitute many other veggies as well, and I may try adding or subbing zucchinis or mushrooms next time. I've never put eggplant in a soup before, and it was a great addition. Thanks for the great base recipe!
Very delicious cream soup and a great new use for eggplant! I used two smallish eggplants, chicken bouillon to make the broth, 1/2 teaspoon ground thyme, and a 12 oz. can of evaporated milk to make it creamy. Next time I will brush veggies with olive oil instead of regular to see if that alters the taste... all in all, quite gourmet!
I was tasting the whole way through and it was nothing special but it all came together at the end into something really delicious. I made some slight variations: used 4 long Chinese eggplants, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1/2 tbsp thyme, 1/2 tbsp Italian seasoning, water instead of broth, light cream instead of heavy cream and skipped the goat cheese. I served it in rosemary breadbowls. Will definitely keep this in my winter recipe roster.
Really enjoyed this soup altho it was very thin ---I would thicken it up next time. I did use more eggplant cause we grow the long thin ones and also 8 cloves of garlic and 1 & 1/2 cup of heavy cream. My hubby liked it with the feta cheese ---I liked it better without the cheese.
I didn't try this (not a fan of eggplant) but I made it for my boyfriend and he raved. He was on a liquid diet so I made a different soup every night, and he declared this one th e best! And it was VERY easy to make. Couldn't have been easier
This was AMAZING! I followed the directions exactly. I did remove the garlic a little sooner then the rest of the veggies being roasted as they browned a little quicker. I would make this- will make this again!!
Delicious!! I used water and chicken base instead of the broth. No Goat cheese at the store I went to so I topped with Panela. One of those times when I'm very glad my husband hates veggies :) I don't have to share.
Lovely combination of flavors. To make a lighter version without diverting too much; I omitted chicken broth, cream and goat cheese. I used water, canned stewed tomatoes, a little 2% milk in the end and a sprinkle of mozzarella. This actually tasted a lot like eggplant parmesan.
This was very good! I followed the recipe since this was my first try. I only have one suggestion. Cook the eggplant twice as long and at 325-350 degrees. My onions were starting to burn before I felt the eggplant was soft enough. I finally fished them, the tomato & the garlic out of the pan and let the eggplant finish. I did use 2% instead of cream. 2% IS cream to us! Forgot the cheese at the end, so that will be on the left overs. All-in-all my husband and I really liked it. Thanks for sharing this! Eggplant soup was a new one to me!
An excellent soup! Made this for a special dinner for my boyfriend and he raved about this as much as the steak with mushroom sauce I made him. Very indulgent with the cream, this is a great one for showing off when you have company.
This soup is a great way to use up extra vegetables. I spiced it up a little by adding a few dashes of paprika, pepper and red chili pepper. I substituted dry thyme during cooking for fresh thyme and condensed milk for cream and it still came out terrific. I also added a roasted red pepper. Super autumn soup-creamy and delicious!
We liked this soup pretty well, the kids only liked it a little. It has a strong taste that gets a little overwhelming after a while. I think next time I will use 1/2 and 1/2 to cut down a little on the calories.
Really yummy! I used a bit less broth (2 cans) and I used veggie broth. I didn't have thyme so I used coriander. I also added some cayenne pepper. The eggplant takes longer to roast, next time I'll put it and the onions in first, then add the tomatoes and garlic halfway through. The goat cheese on top is so awesome!
This soup is amazing! I didn't have fresh thyme, but used dried, and added a little rosemary and red pepper flakes to give it a kick (and it did!!) I also added some chicken and chopped fresh spinach at the end, made some croutons to add to the feta garnish, and wowza! It was fantastic. I also used whole milk rather than cream and thought it was great. THANKS!!!
Wonderful, just wonderful! Looks elegant, is easy to make, and has only a handful of readily available ingredients. It is perfect for fall! I made a few modifications to further simplfy the recipe... I roasted large peeled chunks of eggplant and onions, and garlic. After they were soft and brown, they were tossed into the slow cooker with a can of crushed tomatoes, seasonings, and a touch of sweetener (I use agave syrup). After cooking overnight on lowest heat, I pureed them with my immersion blender and added a bit of half & half. I tweaked the seasonings a bit and served it with Jo's Rosemary Bread (from this site) and a salad. A delicious and easy meal, gauranteed to satisfy!
This was okay. I followed some other advice and used half and half instead of cream, perhaps 1/2 cup. I sprinkled feta on top instead of goat cheese, which was good. This recipe seemed to lack something, or the flavors were out of balance. Mostly what I could taste was roasted garlic. I would have liked more eggplant/tomato flavor.
I doubled this recipe, using two eggplant but instead of six tomatoes I just used four. I halved the heavy cream and used skim milk to make up the difference. Added a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes and cayenne for some heat. Delicious!
I was originally looking for a tomato bisque recipe. I found this one instead and I'm glad I did. This stands as one of my often made soups. It so good and so different. If you are a tomato soup lover....I encourage you to try it. You won't be disappointed. Even my husband who can't stand tomato soup loves this recipe.
I have been making this recipe for a few years now. We have it for dinner on Christmas eve to prepare for the big feast! It really is a wonderful soup that I have shared with all my family members. Thanks so much!
I had a small eggplant and my tomatoes were large, and due to a boo boo I had to swap in 2 cups of vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. The result was that the soup was still very delicious, rich, flavorful, and it ended up more tomatoey than eggplant (but no complaints here!)
It was very bland. I added so much salt and pepper. I also tried adding hot sauce, more cheese, all kinds of stuff just to give it more flavor. I never really found anything that I particularly liked. We still ate it, but it won't be made again.
10/21/2005
My husband and I loved this soup... and it wasn't too hard! We used half and half instead of heavy cream. It has a delicious roasted garlic flavor and we both thought the goat cheese was a perfect touch.
Very good soup - blend of flavors was lovely, the roasting made a big difference in the depth of flavor. Only modifications: I omitted the goat cheese and added a cornstarch roux to make the soup a little thicker.
So delicious. I've never seen the inside of an eggplant let alone cooked one before. Finding a winning recipe like this right off the bat was pretty lucky. Just baking everything made the house smell so good and then my husband said the soup tasted as good as the house smelled. I'm making it for a second time today.
This was so-so. in my opinion. Mine was too watery and the goat cheese didn't really do much to perk up the flavor. Next time I'd use 2 eggplants instead of 1 and use parm instead of goat cheese. I'd try it again with modifications.
