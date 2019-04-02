Rich and Creamy Roasted Eggplant Soup

After reading this in another review, I felt compelled to write that I too had soup explode all over the place when I tried to puree this in a blender. I use a blender for all my soups instead of a food processor or immersion blender (because I don't have one) and I don't know why, but this is the first one that has exploded on me. It burned my face and arms so my husband tried to help me blend the remainder and it exploded on him too. Neither of us could hold the lid on. I have no idea why it did this - as I said, I blend soups in that blender all the time, but please don't use a blender for this one. I will go out and invest in an immersion blender....soup was good though!